North End couple find LGBTQ+ flag burned outside their house

The Boise Police Department is investigating the report as a "suspected bias incident."

BOISE, Idaho — Brett Perry returned home Wednesday to find his 'progress flag' burned and still hanging from his front porch. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Boise Police Department (BPD).

The progress flag represents inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community, and this is the third time their home has been targeted by people looking to destroy or steal the flag, according to Perry.

"It's really just recently in the last 6 or 7 months that these attacks have happened," Perry said. "It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."

After the first flag was stolen, Perry and his husband set up a doorbell camera to prevent - or capture - any future problems. The last two times Perry's home was targeted, the people going after the flag covered up the camera beforehand.

The report is under investigation as a "suspected bias incident," according to BPD spokesperson Haley Kramer.

"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. So, I think it's common. I don't know if people are reporting it," Perry said. "Let's move forward with kindness. We all want to take care of this community. We all want to live our best lives as freely and as proudly as we can. We have to support each other in that. We don't get silenced by this, we hang more flags."

It may not have been the only incident Tuesday targeting the LGBTQ+ community. The Community Center - an LGBTQ+ resource center - reported someone broke two of their windows, according to BPD.

BPD believes the vandalism occurred between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Kramer.

"Detectives are investigating to determine if there are elements for possible charges of malicious harassment," Kramer said. "At this time there is no information indicating these incidents are related but the investigation is ongoing."

BPD encourages anyone with information regarding either incident to contact non-emergency dispatch or crime stoppers.

Non-Emergency Dispatch: 208-377-6790

Crime Stoppers: 208- 343-COPS (2677)