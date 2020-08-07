208 Redial: Brothers chase down foul balls at Boise Hawks game

Riley and Garrett Richmond are foul ball catchers.

BOISE, Idaho — It's a sure sign of summer.

The crack of the bat, the seventh inning stretch, that random dude sitting behind the visitors dugout heckling the opposing team.

We should be about month into the Boise Hawks 2020 season.

But instead of taking in America's past-time down at Memorial Stadium, we're not watching anything.

The Hawks' season was canceled because of COVID-19.

Since 2020 has run afoul, we are turning back the clock to meet twin brothers who ran for foul balls.

And we're calling in the lefty John Miller from the bullpen for this 208 redial.

Enjoy the video!

