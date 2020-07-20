Boise community leaders urge people not to go to Tuesday's protests and question Black Lives Matter Boise

After Mayor McLean and Police Chief Lee spoke about tomorrow's protests, community leaders came together to release their own message.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday afternoon, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and new Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee both made pleas that people don't attend the planned protests on Tuesday. Their statements echoed a similar message, that based on classified information that said they have gathered, the protests will include outside groups and be larger than those of June 30 protest at City Hall.

While the City of Boise made its announcements, several Black community leaders began working together to form their own message to the public. Their message: this is a serious situation and doesn't have to be handled this way.

KTVB spoke with four community members, prominent in Boise's Black community, to get their perspective on the protests planned for Tuesday night in downtown Boise and why they're questioning Black Lives Matter Boise, which is not an official chapter of the national movement.

Watch the video above to watch the interviews with former State Senator Cherrie Buckner-Web, Executive Director of the Idaho Black Historical Museum, Rabbi Dan Fink and Reverend Jenny Hirst of Collister United Methodist Church.