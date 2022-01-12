Boise Christmas tree costs have doubled in last 10 years

Fires, droughts, and general inflation have contributed to continuously rising costs, according to Jordan Risch at Jordan's Garden Center and Season Market.

BOISE, Idaho — Carol Volpi's first Christmas tree in Boise comes from Jordan's Garden Center and Season Market.

"I just like the real thing. As long as I can do it, I'm gonna do it," Volpi said.

She's a transplant from Napa, California; but that only draws a connection between her and the products she is shopping for.

"Most of these trees are grown over in Oregon, Washington, northern California," Jordan's Garden Center and Season Market's owner Jordan Risch said. "The prices have doubled over the past decade. Realistically, the supply has gone down, the demand has gone up."

Risch's 2022 prices are not much higher than they were in 2021, however, the owner said he typically sees steady increases year after year.

"If somebody hasn't bought a Christmas tree in a few years and come in, they get a little sticker shock at it," Risch said. "If [the supplier] suffers from any kind of drought [or fire], that really affects how many trees they can sell in the next 5 to 7 years."

Over the past 7 years specifically, Risch has seen supply go down while demand has increased. Inflation - mostly impacting the cost of transportation - plays a role too.

But the rising cost hasn't pushed Volpi toward an artificial tree.

"Usually I get a Douglas Fir. I stepped outside my comfort box, I got a Nobel [Fir]," Volpi said. "It was 125 dollars. That's fine. I left a little tip, because they're putting it on my car for me. And I appreciate that."

Christmas tree sales were abnormally high in 2020, according to Risch. He suspects a shortage is possible in the coming years as supply needs to catch up for the rotating cycle.