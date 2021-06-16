Boise barbershop welcomes 5th generation of the family to the business

Started in 1958, Don's Barbershop has always had a Kezar behind the chair, with the fifth generation getting their first haircut at the family-owned shop.

BOISE, Idaho — Located on West Overland Road, between Cole and Curtis roads in Boise, the Kezar family has been operating their barbershop for more than 60 years, stretching to its fifth generation.

Since it opened in 1958, Don's Barbershop has always had a Kezar behind the chair, The 208 was welcomed into the shop for the fifth generation of Kezars to get their first haircut there.

Armed with a healthy supply of fruit snacks, Blake Kezar brought his son, Harrison, in for his first haircut

"You wanna know the history of this family? Every one of them cried until they were two years old, every one of them," Chip Kezar, Blake's father, told KTVB, "and a toe head to boot."

The Kezars have called their location on Overland Road home for the last 35 years. The old neighborhood barbershop has stayed open throughout the decades thanks to everyone feeling like they're at home.

"It's just like family, it really is, you become close to so many people," Chip Kezar said.

Chip Kezar said he may not live long enough to see a sixth generation of the family get a haircut at their barbershop and he is set to retire soon.

However, the shop will stay in the family's hands with one of his sons-in-law waiting in the wings to take stewardship of the family-owned business. So a third-generation barber will likely be cutting the fifth generation of the family, and maybe even a sixth.