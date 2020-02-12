Athol, Idaho: What's in a name?

We talked with the city's former mayor to learn more about the history of this small northern Idaho town.

BOISE, Idaho — There's a town up north that well, may make a few people blush if you say the name out loud.

Luckily, I'm not one of those people.

The city of Athol has been a part of the Panhandle since the 1800s.

According to the city, it was originally named Colton, but it became the unincorporated village of Athol in 1909, a kind of back door approach to becoming an actual city in 1967.

And before I run out of puns and into territory that might get me in trouble with the FCC -- let's get to know Idaho and find out how Athol became...well, the butt of jokes.



At the intersection of Highway 54 and US Route 95 sits the tiny town with a rather derogatory designation.

"You mean the word Athol?"

Yep. That's the one.

Athol, Idaho.

"Well you know the city's been the butt of many jokes because of its name," said former Mayor Bob Wachter.

"I can only imagine, which is one of the reasons we are reaching out to you today to get the history of this. A lot of people want to know what the origin of Athol is," Brian Holmes inquired.

"As far as I know the name for this little city -- two possibilities -- it either came from the Duke of Athol, or it came from a pioneer or something when they settled here," Wachter said.

So basically, the town's title was passed down from a Scottish duke, a real royal Athol, you might say.

"The town of course with a name like Athol is the butt of a lot of jokes. Do you ever get tired of it?" asked Brian.

"Uh, you know it kind of rolls off me and I think most of the people in the town over the years they tried to rename it several times," Wachter said. "They wanted to rename it Silver City at one time because of Silverwood theme park that's near us. But the people in the town have grown used to the name and used to the jokes, and they want it to stay Athol."

"So you embrace that you're all Athols. Is that what you're called - Athols?"

"Well, you could say that, sure," Wachter replied.



Bob told us that Athol is getting larger.

They are growing, annexing property, expanding its city limits and more businesses are starting up there.

You could say they are moving up in pants sizes.

By the way, there are eight other states in America with towns named Athol.

Yeah, I know what you're thinking, why does it seem like there are Athols everywhere?