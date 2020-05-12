At what point will Idahoans not be asked to mask up?

With news of vaccines arriving in Idaho in the coming weeks and months, control of the virus will eventually lead to masks not being a part of daily life.

BOISE, Idaho — As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses and the possibility of a vaccine becomes more realistic, Idahoans are wondering if and when they will be able to return to "normal" life.

Specifically, when will daily use of a face covering be a thing of the past?

“It’s really dependent on two factors in my mind: when can we get enough vaccine and when can we get enough people vaccinated,” said Dr. David Pate, retired CEO of the St. Luke’s Health System and member of the Governor’s coronavirus task force.

Pate has been tracking COVID-19 trends since the very beginning. The next trend is vaccine roll out and use here in Idaho. The vaccine is expected to become more widely available heading into the spring.

“You’ll be able to watch our progress towards getting to the point where we don’t have to wear masks anymore, just follow the new daily cases per 100,000 people,” Pate said.

On a state level, state numbers show Idaho is at about 60 cases per 100,000 people. That is beyond what is considered a controlled virus, as control would be one case per 100,000 people, according to Pate.

The local level will really determine what your individual situation will be dependent on.

The community immunity equation of having enough vaccine and getting 70%-75% of people to take it will take time. The initial vaccine rollouts will be for adults. Additional research and testing are required to have a vaccine ready for children. Of course, children make up an important segment of the population that will be a part of the equation.

“The children’s vaccine studies are just starting," Pate said. "I’m guessing a vaccine maybe for children by the summer and that we could get them immunized before the new school year but we are going to have to see how many parents will get their kids immunized. The more that do, the quicker we get to where we don’t have to wear the mask."

Assuming Idaho can get enough people to take the vaccine as it becomes available, Pate has this forecast on when masks will not be something that is part of our daily lives.

“I do think it is entirely possible that we could be at the point," Pate said. "Again, if we can get enough vaccine and get enough people willing to get vaccinated, it could be next fall during the new school year. Maybe September or October, we might not have to do all of this."

Until then, health experts say the guidance will remain the same.