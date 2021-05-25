Are Idahoans ready to ditch the masks?

While the CDC says fully-vaccinated people can largely ditch the face masks indoors, some Idahoans are not ready to do so.

BOISE, Idaho — For more than a year, masks have been a wardrobe staple for many Idahoans. As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, more retail stores and restaurants are starting to lift their mask requirements for vaccinated customers.

Some Idahoans who have been fully vaccinated, however, still aren’t ready to stop wearing a mask.

"I personally still wear one," Clare Kruse said. "I am vaccinated so I guess it's less of a concern, but yeah, I just feel more comfortable and have just gotten used to it honestly."

After doing something for so long, the abrupt change can be hard and uncomfortable for some to adapt to.



“it's just been so ingrained. Like, wear a mask, wear a mask, so I've just gotten used to it and I just wear one,” Kruse said.

Many people have said they will feel more comfortable unmasking once more of Idaho's population gets vaccinated.



"When it gets closer to a larger parentage of people getting vaccinated, I will feel more comfortable because right now we have the six feet in place but I find it hard to keep that distance," Kruse said.

Unlike the state of Oregon, the state of Idaho does not require businesses to ask for proof of vaccination.

"No, I don't trust that people are fully vaccinated," one shopper said. "I would love to trust everybody and if it is true, I would love to take off my mask but other than that, right now, no."



While it might be a strange feeling for some to walk into a store without a mask, it is a step towards normalcy.

"I've been vaccinated so I don't see it to be such an issue for me anymore but if it's more comfortable for the store owners to have your mask on, I think that's just fine," shopper William said.



Alyson Burleigh, the owner of the North End Nursery, said she too wants to make sure her customers are happy but admits that the lines are still blurred.



"We are all kind of nervous and there's that awkward, 'Should I wear it? Should I not?'" Burleigh said.



Burleigh said staff members are required to wear masks to make customers feel comfortable, but customers are able to make that decision themselves.



"It's taking us a while to just break free from that,” she said. "We had so many problems early on. It was definitely a political battle and we had people coming in to cause disruptions that weren't going to be shoppers, they just wanted to cause a rumble and I'm glad those days are over."



Whether the mask continues to be a staple in your wardrobe or you have ditched them entirely, many feel it is important to simply respect others' decisions.

"Be cognizant of other people's needs and what other people are comfortable with, that's where we are right now as a society," William said.