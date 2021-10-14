Amid fourth COVID-19 surge, Idaho healthcare workers showered with kind gestures

Officials from both St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus medical systems told The 208 that they are now overwhelmed by the positive response from the community.

BOISE, Idaho — Following Idaho Governor Brad Little's declaration that October is Health Care Worker Appreciation Month, The 208 featured some of the acts of kindness towards healthcare workers.

Officials from St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus health systems told The 208 that they are now overwhelmed by the positive response from the community.

They said a number of different organizations and individuals have generously shared their appreciation in a variety of different ways, including handwritten thank-you signs, cookies from local bakeries, and even opening up tabs in hospitals cafeterias for workers to enjoy a free meal.

While that is all appreciated, the scenes inside Idaho's hospitals are still so hectic that healthcare workers don't always have the extra hands on deck to handle the influx of gifts and other goodies.

If anyone wants to drop anything off for healthcare workers, they're encouraged to coordinate with the hospital first.