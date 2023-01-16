American Red Cross pushing for blood donations with need in the region

Winter weather and extreme conditions in the region have forced blood drives to be cancelled, putting Idaho in a spot to help neighboring states.

BOISE, Idaho — Looking to start the year off on a good foot, maybe hit your resolution of helping the community? The American Red Cross has an idea for you: donate blood.

“Always a need for blood. About every 2 seconds, somebody in the United States needs lifesaving blood,” Matt Ochsner, the Communications Director for the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana, east Oregon said.

Ochsner explains, there is a great need for blood in our region and that during this time of the year the need can be especially high. Blood drives get cancelled more often due to cold temperatures and snowstorms.

The reality is that blood donations save lives, and there is no real alternative for providers outside of that.

“You can't manufacture blood," Ochsner said.

Statistically, very few people donate blood. Ochsner said that only about 3% of the population donates blood and that spending an hour of your day giving blood can save somebody's life.

The priority for Red Cross in Idaho is to help Idahoans, but blood donations in the Gem State will save lives in our neighboring areas as well. People can even track their donated blood to see where it ends up.

The Red Cross also wants to sweeten the deal.

“We are partnering with the NFL in January. Anybody who comes out and donates blood is automatically entered for a chance to win two tickets to the Super Bowl," Ochsner said. "It's a win-win here, helping save lives. You might get a trip to the Super Bowl."

If people can't donate blood, there are still many ways to help people in need through the Red Cross blood drive campaign

“They can volunteer at the Red Cross and be what we call blood donor ambassadors. Those are the volunteers who welcome our donors to blood drives, help schedule the next appointment and just make sure that they have a great experience. So, there's ways to help, even if you can't donate blood yourself,” Ochsner said.