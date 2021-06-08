American Falls wins award for best-tasting water in Idaho

Judges of the 30th Annual Idaho Rural Water Association's Spring Conference rated each water on its clarity, bouquet and taste.

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho — Eastern Idaho's American Falls may be home to about 4,000 residents but it is also now home to the best tasting water in the Gem State.

The small town won the 2021 title at the 30th Annual Idaho Rural Water Association's Spring Conference on May 26.

The association will now send someone with a sample of the town's drinking water to Washington, D.C. for the Great American Water Taste Test, which is set to take place in February 2022.

Judges for the 2021 Spring Conference were John Lynn with USDA Rural Development, Cassandra Lemmons from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Erik Boe, who is with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

The three judges rated each water on its clarity, bouquet and taste.

American Falls Mayor Rebekah Sorensen told The 208 that it wasn't too surprising that the town won best tasting water in Idaho.

"It doesn't taste like city water," she said.