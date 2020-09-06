More than 1,000 quakes have rattled Idaho since March 31

Aftershocks continue to be felt across the Gem State. And more are expected over the next several years.

BOISE, Idaho — It's been over two months since a 6.5 earthquake hit near Stanley and sent ripples across central and southern Idaho, including the Treasure Valley.



Since then, the Idaho Geological Survey says nearly 1,000 aftershocks continue to shake the Gem State's floor. And more are expected over the next several years.

RELATED: Idaho could see aftershocks for a few years after March's magnitude 6.5 earthquake



The largest aftershock so far has been a magnitude 4.8.



There have been about 10 over 4.0. And nearly 200 have been between 3.0 and 4.0.



While those are pretty eye-opening numbers, Claudio Berti, the Director of the Idaho Geological Survey at the University of Idaho says they're pretty common after a big quake.



But the part that left scientists scratching their heads was the slide of the delta at Stanley Lake.

Berti says a consequence of the strong ground motion during the earthquake - or one of the larger aftershocks - the ground and the sediment that composed the delta essentially liquefied, then collapsed, sliding into the deeper part of the lake, something scientists say is extremely rare.

The phenomena, however, could be used as a case study to help develop safety protocols, including engineering and building codes.

Watch more of The 208:

See all of the latest episodes of KTVB's newest show in our YouTube playlist: