After 53 years, Idaho's longest-serving mayor retires

Norm Steadman was first appointed mayor of Weippe in 1968 and has served the town ever since.

WEIPPE, Idaho — The tiny town of Weippe, Idaho gave mayor Norm Steadman a standing ovation Monday night.

For more than 50 years, he served as the mayor of Weippe, a town of about 400 people about 70 miles east of Lewiston.

On Monday night, he officially retired.

He first took office in 1968 after his brother, the current mayor, decided to move 25 miles away.

In 1972, Steadman appeared on the ballot for the first time and won reelection every year up until 2021 when he announced he was going to retire at the end of his term.

During his 53 years in office, Steadman did just about everything, including bringing in the city's first sewer system.

Dave Thomson, who has worked in the city's public works department for the last nine years, said Steadman has become a part of his family.

"The mayor hasn't just been my boss, he's been more like a father to me than anything else," Thomson said.

Ron Larson took the oath of office Monday night and now serves as Weippe's new mayor.