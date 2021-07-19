African American Chamber of Commerce to host online discussion about critical race theory in schools

“We’re not trying to push anything or propose anything,” an organizer said. “We’re just trying to tell people about what’s going on in Idaho schools.”

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: This article was originally published in the Idaho Press.

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Idaho will host an online discussion about critical race theory and anti-racism in education on Monday, July 19.

The event will be streamed on Facebook from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. according to the event’s Facebook page, and will feature a variety of teachers and community members with expertise in education and law, said Elicia Zahm, one of the event’s organizers.

“There’s a lot of misinformation, and speculation, and leaps into the assumptions being made that we are teaching CRT in schools,” Zahm said, “and I don’t think educators have really had an opportunity to address any of that.”

Critical race theory, or the study of U.S. history through the lens of racism, has been a hot topic of discussion this year across the country, including in the Idaho State Legislature, where lawmakers have expressed concern about children being “indoctrinated” by such teachings, concerns which have been fanned by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

Much of the local conversation on critical race theory has been driven by the national conversation, Zahm said, but it’s important to define the theory before discussing whether it is taught in local schools, she said.

The discussion will explore topics such as “what CRT really is and what it isn’t,” “the state constitution and case law and how it could impact newest law and task force focused on CRT,” and “standards and curriculum and how they are chosen for schools,” according to the Facebook event page.

“We’re not trying to push anything or propose anything,” Zahm said. “We’re just trying to tell people about what’s going on in Idaho schools.”

Interested participants can submit questions ahead of time by emailing the chamber at info@aaccofidaho.com and can tune in by visiting the chamber’s Facebook page.