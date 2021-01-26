Idaho lawmakers introduce Add the Words legislation for the 15th time

If passed, the legislation would add the words 'sexual orientation' and 'gender discrimination' to Idaho's Humans Rights Act.

BOISE, Idaho — In years past, Idaho legislators have tried to add the words "sexual orientation" and "gender discrimination" into Idaho's Human Rights Act.

This year will mark the fifteenth time lawmakers have attempted to make this amendment.

Senate Bill (SB) 1030 was introduced Friday, Jan. 22 in the Senate State Affairs Committee by Sen. Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise). Co-sponsors include 16 other senators and representatives.

Lawmakers are hopeful this year may be different, given President Joe Biden signed two different executive orders pertaining to sexual orientation and identity: one last week that would allow transgender women to compete in women's sports, and one Monday morning that reverses a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

Although this legislation has been introduced countless times in previous years, it has never made it out of committee. Reintroducing the amendment this year, however, has little to do with past failures, according to Wintrow.

"There is a group of us that believe in these amendments to the (Idaho) Human Rights Act," she said. "We believe that folks should have the same protections based in law."

Although this legislation has yet to receive a hearing, Wintrow believes it is very important to document the support the amendment has received.

There are 13 cities across Idaho, including Boise, Meridian and Nampa, that have already passed some form of an "Add the Words" ordinance. In February 2020, Ada County passed similar legislation to cover unincorporated parts of the county.

Last summer, the United States Supreme Court voted 6-3 to make it illegal to fire or discriminate against anyone based on sexual orientation or gender identification.

While amendments have been made nationally and locally, Wintrow and supporters of this legislation want to see changes made at the state level.

"This is a statewide issue. There are folks who are gay, lesbian, transgender that live outside some of the boundaries of those cities," Wintrow said. "A statewide law actually creates more enforceable mechanisms. Sometimes city ordinances don't carry the same kind of teeth."

Currently, Idaho's Republican-controlled Legislature is looking for a compromise for this bill, concerned a straightforward change could infringe on religious freedoms.