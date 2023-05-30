Ada County property tax assessments on their way to residents

Ada County Assessor Rebecca Arnold told KTVB the annual property tax assessments "should be in mailboxes by the end of the week."

BOISE, Idaho — Coming soon to your mailbox in Ada County, the annual property tax assessments. Ada County Assessor Rebecca Arnold told KTVB they are on the way.

“The assessed value notices, some were placed in the mail last Friday and some will go in the mail [Tuesday]," Arnold said. "So, they should be in mailboxes by the end of the week."

One thing you may notice in the overall data on the assessor's website is that it looks like residential assessments seem to be down for the first time in over a decade.

“Single-family residential went down, multi-family residential is up. Duplexes, for example, went up. Commercial values went up, but that's simply reflective of what occurred in the market,” Arnold said.

There are a lot of factors on assessments, but Arnold said there is a major contributor across the board.

“It's simply a reflection of the market. The market has slowed and slowed as of Jan. 1," Arnold said. "It may have increased in some areas since Jan. 1, but that would not be reflected in these assessed value notices or assessed value as of Jan. 1."

Specifically, depending on where you live in the county, every family is in a situation unique to them when they get their assessment.

“Some went down 6-9%, some went down 18%. There are a few pockets where the values actually went up,” Arnold said.

If your property assessment is lower than in years past, there is a chance your property taxes will go down. Still, there are a lot of factors that go into it.

“It’s not that simple. It depends on what the taxing entities do. Boise City, for example, has already announced that they intend to raise property taxes this year, so total property taxes will go up in the city of Boise," Arnold said. "How they're paid will be perhaps a little different. There'll be a shift. Commercial will be paying a higher percentage this year than it has in in the past, and residential will be paying slightly less, but the total tax bill is not going down."

As taxing districts set their budgets in the coming weeks, the property tax bill picture will be clearer.

"They all have to be done by the end of August, first week of September. So, it's important to pay attention to what each taxing entity is doing. Boise City, Ada County, ACHD, the school districts, look at their proposed budgets, attend their budget hearings, provide comment," Arnold said. "It's important that they hear from citizens and hear citizens’ concerns. I know some people say, 'well, I don't know what taxing districts I live in,' but it seems like on the assessment, all of that is answered. It's right there on the bottom of the assessment."