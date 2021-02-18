Ada County Commissioners take to Facebook to express condolences about Rush Limbaugh's death

Many commenters did not feel the sentiments expressed by the commissioners were appropriate for a public Facebook page.

BOISE, Idaho — Rush Limbaugh, longtime conservative talk radio host, passed away on Tuesday after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old.

Throughout his career, he became known as the voice of American conservatism. His 30-year career earned him a Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Donald Trump.

After the news of his passing broke, Ada County Commissioners decided to honor him with a post to their Facebook page. Because Limbaugh was a highly polarizing figure, people took notice of the post and expressed their thoughts in the comments.

Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson wanted to "express their deepest sympathy to the family, friends and fans" of the prominent radio talk show, saying they are "saddened by the loss."

They added Limbaugh's conservative outlook and opinions gave voice to countless folk who felt mainstream media did not share their values.

Many people in the comments, however, did not feel the post was appropriate for a public Facebook page. Over 400 comments and counting have been left on the post. Comments ranged from feeling the post was too personal to wondering why similar sentiments were not shared when other public figures passed away, like Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

So how did this post make it to Facebook?

The Ada County Commissioners Facebook page is the responsibility of the commissioners, and they are political.

When significant events happen, such as a prominent public figure passing away, this is their platform to share their sentiments, according to the commissioner's spokesperson.

A majority of the commissioners must also approve each posting. In Ada County, two of the three commissioners must vote to allow the post.