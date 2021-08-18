Ada County creates registry to help its most vulnerable residents

The registry is designed to help first responders overcome communication barriers when responding to individuals with special needs.

BOISE, Idaho — Since 2019, there have been 469 calls to Ada County Dispatch involving someone enrolled in Ada’s Vulnerable Population Registry, or ARVP.

The registry is designed to help first responders overcome communication barriers when responding to individuals with special needs. Family members or individuals themselves can sign up a vulnerable individual and provide information regarding the individual like preferred phrases, tones, physical traits, and how to approach the individual.



“As the community is growing, we have a lot more people that are moving here with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism,” said Kendra Elgin, a 911 dispatch lead with Ada County.



With the knowledge at hand, dispatchers can deal with some of the calls, while 91% of the reports are transferred to law enforcement.



The registry was created for when individuals go missing or are in distress and communication barriers are present.



“People who are limited with their verbal ability, they can tell us what their name is, they can’t tell us who their emergency contact is, they can’t tell us where they live, they may not be able to understand us at all,” Elgin said.



One Boise mother, who asked to remain anonymous, has three children with autism and said she witnessed the program’s success firsthand. In a matter of moments, her 14-year-old daughter ran a mile away from home.

“You're in a panic, the time goes in slow motion cause you don't know and the worst possible thoughts are going through your head of what could happen,” she said.



She added that her daughter cannot comprehend the concept of danger, and often won’t listen to a stranger.

“You definitely can’t say or go home, or where do you live or what's your name, she's just going to ignore you completely like you're not even there.”



Within five minutes, the mother received a phone call, she credits that to the registry.



“They knew who she was right away and how to approach her and how to keep her safe and definitely how to get a hold of me,” she said.



Programs like ARVP are only located in Ada and Blaine counties. Elgin said the program has been successful and should be more widespread.

“The need is there, there's so many people who elope or wander and are unable to communicate with officers so it’s a need on both sides, it’s a need for our responders and our community,” Elgin said.

To enroll in the registry click here.

Watch more Local News: