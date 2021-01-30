Emails show residents were overwhelmingly against Labrador health board appointment

Out of the 547 emails Ada County released to KTVB, less than a 100 were in support of appointing the former Republican Congressman to Central District Health.

Editor's Note: KTVB has deleted all names of people from their emails but left the rest of each email as it was originally sent.

Earlier this week, KTVB obtained 68 emails that were sent to Central District from Jan. 13 to Jan. 18. All of the emails obtained were against Labrador's nomination.

Of the 547 emails released as part of a public records request, 368 were against appointing former Republican Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador to the public health board. There were 99 emails in favor of the healthcare lobbyist's nomination out of a total of 467 valid emails. Some emails were duplicates or did not relate to Labrador's nomination.

County commissioners nominate someone for their county seats on the health board and commissioners from the rest of the district vote to appoint them. Commissioners voted 9-3 to approve Labrador's nomination.

KTVB requested all emails sent to the commissioners between Jan. 13, when they announced Labrador's nomination, and Jan. 18 when the commissioners interviewed Dr. Sky Blue, a local doctor and epidemiologist. The Central District Health Board voted 2-1 to nominate Labrador to the vacant seat for Ada County. On Friday, over 500 emails were released to KTVB.

Between the time Ada County Commissioners announced that they were nominating Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board and when they confirmed the nomination , commissioners received over 3,200 emails.

I'm writing to express my support for Raul Labrador and strongly encourage the Commission to appoint him to Central District Health. Having known Raul for a number of years and closely following his public service career, I'm confident he'll contribute carefully considered decisions and input to Central District Health's most sensitive and important decisions regarding the current pandemic's effect on the citizens of Ada County. I trust Raul to represent me and all citizens' best interest. Please vote to appoint him.

As an Idaho voter, I support Raul Labrador for the Central District Health Board. His legislative experience and common sense will be a great asset, There is already enough medical personnel there.

Over the years my family has had many interactions with Raul Labrador. I have found him to be a wise decision maker and a good steward of public trust. I fully support his appointment to Ada County on the Central District Health Board. Unlike the current occupant of that position he understands that the job requires an assessment of all the factors that go into making public health decisions. As a former state and U.S. Representative he understands the ramifications of his public statements and decisions. He knows how to work with people and come up with solutions rather than issuing edicts. We need that perspective representing Ada County on the board. The current occupant of that seat doesn't seem to understand the importance of public trust. On several occasions he has berated anyone who doesn't kowtow to his narrow view of what he claims is science. He has undermined his own personal credibility and the credibility of the board with his statements which have largely been unsupported by the facts. He has made numerous public statements that have caused uncertainty, chaos and unnecessary fear. Raul will not do any of that because he understands what is at stake. He understands that this board has an important role to play in the lives of every person living within its jurisdiction. There may come a time when the board will need to take strict measures. If we are ever faced with a disease similar to ebola or the bubonic plague that is both highly transmissible and deadly to every demographic group the board's decisions will become extremely important. Public trust in the board will be key. In my view, Raul can re-establish that much needed trust.

'He knows how to work with people and come up with solutions rather than issuing edicts'

I would like to see Raul Labrador voted for the CDH appointment. He is a man of honor and I believe he will have balanced approach to issues and concerns of the citizens.

I am writing to you concerning the replacement of Diana Laciondo on the Central District Health Board. I happen to know that last week Ada County Commissioners: Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson voted to put Raul Labrador on the Board to replace Diana Laciondo. It appears that there is considerable liberal objection to Raul Labrador and the purpose of my email is to write in support of Raul Labrador. I understand that there is a meeting tomorrow (January 19th at 10:00AM) to ensure that everything is in order and to vote or discuss the replacement of Diana Laciondo on the Board. Again, I believe Raul Labrador would do a great job in this appointment. I am so frustrated with the descent of our Nation into Leftist Liberalism and the evil that has been displayed by them all over our country and I’m even more disgusted with the fact that the main stream media and bureaucratic politicians look the other way and lets them get away with it. Raul Labrador has a proven record of efforts to protect and defend the Constitution and I believe he would do a great job on this Health Board.

I am in favor of Raul Labrador being appointed to the CDH board, thank you for taking the time to read my email!

Thank you for appointing Raul Labrador to the CDC board. Because each county has a vote in decision making, it is critical to have wise representatives on this board. Diana Lachiondo acted like “The Leader” and tended to dominate discussions based on her personal agenda and not that of Ada County citizens. Raul Labrador knows the importance of being a representative and not be a self-appointed demagogue as Ms Lachiondo was. However, Ada County needs another pro-active voice, and Jane Young certainly is not that. Ms Young has exemplified a do-nothing position on the CDC board, and I strongly recommend that she be replaced ASAP. End her role as a a free lunch taker. Ms Young’s has done nothing for Ada County and her lack of contributions and work is sad. Please take the next step to fix the CDC problem. Plus, please work to get weighted population votes so that Ada County taxpayers stop subsidizing Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties.

I am writing today to express my gratitude for your recent appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. As a lawyer and former Legislator, Raul Labrador is uniquely qualified to lead Central District Health back to a proper balance of maintaining our liberties in alignment with the Constitution, while still identifying ways to manage the Covid19 healthcare crisis. I am encouraged by the new direction of the Ada County Commissioners and their quick response to filling a Board vacancy. Thank you again for your leadership and commitment to acting in the best interest of Ada County residents,

I just wanted to write in and say thank you for appointing Raul Labrador to the CDH board. I believe he will represent the people well.

Thank you again for your leadership and commitment to acting in the best interest of Ada County residents,

I am writing today to express my gratitude for your recent appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. As a lawyer and former Legislator, Raul Labrador is uniquely qualified to lead Central District Health back to a proper balance of maintaining our liberties in alignment with the Constitution, while still identifying ways to manage the Covid-19 healthcare crisis. I am encouraged by the new direction of the Ada County Commissioners and their quick response to filling a Board vacancy.

I am writing this email to say thank-you for appointing Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. His education and roots to Idaho make him a perfect Board Member for CDH in ADA County. I am hopeful in keeping the integrity of the largest county in our state, with your choice in filling this position.

I am writing today to express my gratitude for your recent appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. As a lawyer and former Legislator, Raul Labrador is uniquely qualified to lead Central District Health back to a proper balance of maintaining our liberties in alignment with the Constitution, while still identifying ways to manage the Covid19 healthcare crisis. I am encouraged by the new direction of the Ada County Commissioners and their quick response to filling a Board vacancy. Thank you again for your leadership and commitment to acting in the best interest of Ada County residents,

Thank you again for your leadership and commitment to acting in the best interest of Ada County residents.

Mr. Labrador’s qualifications as an attorney and former Legislator provide a balance to lead the Central District Health Board back to maintaining our liberties in alignment with the Constitution and the will of the citizens CDHD serves. It is important to continue identifying ways to manage the Covid-19 healthcare crisis but with equal voices from throughout the communities.

On behalf of my family, today we express our gratitude for your recent appointment of Raul Labrador to the CDH Board. I am encouraged by the new direction of the Ada County Commissioners and their quick response to filling a Board vacancy.

Thank you again for your leadership and commitment to acting in the best interest of Ada County residents,

I am writing today to express my gratitude for your recent appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. As a lawyer and former Legislator, Raul Labrador is uniquely qualified to lead Central District Health back to a proper balance of maintaining our liberties in alignment with the Constitution, while still identifying ways to manage the Covid-19 healthcare crisis. I am encouraged by the new direction of the Ada County Commissioners and their quick response to filling a Board vacancy.

I am happy with the appointment of Raul Labrador to the board of Central District Health. Please do not allow the Idaho Statesman's nasty article attacking you for your appointment of Mr. Labrador sway your original decision.

I hope this email finds you very well. I would simply like to inform you of my support of Raul Labrador for the appointment to the Central District Health Board. I encourage you to vote him into this appointment. He is great for the job.

Thanks so much for the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. His commitment to the Constitution and the citizens of Ada County for defending our freedom and health are very important.

I have been in the health “industry” for more than 30 years and it’s time to let the patients and parents make their own informed medical decisions. Not a health board making mandates.

We have been under tyranny under Lachiando and look forward to moving in the direction of freedom and personal responsibility.

Just writing to personally thank you for appointing Raul Labrador to the CDH board. It's clear that Ada County needs broader representation for small businesses and the Constitutional rights of its citizens. The decisions of the CDH do not exist in a vacuum. Their decisions so far have focused on a narrow scope while the consequences have been broad. That kind of tunnel vision is detrimental to our county. Labrador will be a great addition to the board.

Just a quick not to say thank you for appointing Mr. Labrador to the Central District Health Board. His background should provide some broad knowledge and good decision making skills to the board Thanks for serving!!

I am writing tonight to thank you for your recent appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. Raul Labrador is extremely qualified to lead Central District Health back to a proper balance of maintaining our liberties in alignment with the Constitution, while still finding ways to manage Covid-19. I feel so encouraged and excited by the new direction of the Ada County Commissioners and look forward to see how you will work to make Ada County great again. Thank you again for your leadership and commitment to act in the best interest of all Ada County residents.

Thank you for appointing Raul Labrador, who has proven to be a reliable ally for all people of Idaho. He is fair, honest and well respected by myself, everyone I know.

As an eagle resident and small business owner I'd like to thank you for the appointment of Raul Labrador to the board. I looked at his history and I believe he is a great fit for the position and has some unique perspective on the situation here. Not just for the people of Ada County but for the small businesses as well. I look forward to how you can help us all this year.

I would like to tell you thank you for your appointment of Raul Labrador. As a resident of Star I am thankful there is someone who will uphold my constitutional rights.

Thank you again for your leadership and commitment to acting in the best interest of Ada County residents,

Thank you for the appointment of Raul Labrador. I am writing to show my gratitude for the choice on Central Health District Board. It is nice to see a member who believes in the rights of the people of Idaho and not the Pharma industry.

Thank you for appointing Raul labrador to the Central District Health Board. We are grateful to have such a compassionate and courageous public servant on board.

I just want to send you support of your decision to appoint Mr. Labrador to the district Health Board. Proper representation of a district’s citizens is paramount, even at lower levels of government just as important as the positions garnering headlines.

Again, I would like a sensible mind and approach to be on this CDH board. We don't need more government control.

I respectfully ask that you place Mr. Labrador on the CDH committee. Idahoans deserve a common sense approach to COVID. It is astounding to me that the CDH board recently had a meeting where they actually stated they were "worried what the bad legislators" would do to CDH and their decisions this session. CDH in ADA county also stated they were going to pay a lobbysit $5,000 a month for three months in order to have the ear of those in session right now. They outwardly said they contaced an attorney to use PUBLIC funds to hire a lobbyist. This does not seem to be very conducive in what our CDH should be focusing on. It seems to me CDH is "scared" their powers and over reach to Idahoans is coming to an end and they do not want that. This is also something that should be looked into...health districts receive MILLIONS of federal and state funding...they should NOT be allowed to take my tax paying money to pay for more overreach and power in Idaho then they already have.

As an Ada county resident, taxpayer, and voter, I would like it to be known that I firmly support Raul Labrador's appointment to the Board of Central District Health.

As a proud Idahoan of over 30 years I want to thank you for the appointment of Raul Labrador. He will make a great addition to the commissioners.

Please vote YES on Raul Labrador! My family, along with many others, would appreciate him being appointed to the Board of Central District Health. He is a far better candidate to represent our community!

I wanted to take a moment to sincerely thank you for appointing Mr. Labrador to the CDH Board. I believe that he is a good choice for the position given his experience and am confident that he will provide sound leadership while balancing our liberties and upholding the constitution. I believe he will lead us in the right direction in dealing with COVID-19 and trust his sound judgement. Thank you for taking swift action to fill the vacancy and for leading us in the right direction.

I don't want yet another epidemiologist to tell me what is best regarding the covid epidemic. They are only looking at one small aspect of how this disease is effecting our community. I want a person who represents the people of Ada County and who can take account of all the potential factors and to whom CDH epidemiologists and health officials may offer information so they may make informed recommendations.

I've already taken issue with the decisions of the CDH board many times recently because the board has not taken the entirety of the impact to public health into consideration. Domestic violence and neglect is down (it is not, it's just being underreported). A child in my 12 year old's class commit suicide last week. Suicides, especially amongst the very young, are a huge concern that isn't being addressed at all.

I have personally been treated by Dr Blue and think he's a great doctor. However, the purpose of the CDH board is not to provide medical expertise, it is to represent the people of Ada County. While the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic is certainly concerning, the board needs to take a more rounded approach to public health and consider the many facets and impacts of potential CDH orders and recommendations.

'I don't want yet another epidemiologist to tell me what is best regarding the covid epidemic'

I am writing to express my extreme gratitude about the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central Health District. We so desperately need freedom minded, constitution loving patriots in leadership!

Add Raul Labrador get a sound balance - stop thinking of all the federal money you will get for mandates and lockdowns and covid reports and let us work and thrive as a community. Emotional spirits are down, suicides are up, domestic violence is up, teen suicide is up, alcoholism is up, all due to this ridiculous fear of nothing more than a flu!

Workers in stores and restaurants are fed up with wearing masks. My food servers touch their masks to adjustment them more while taking my order than I have ever seen anyone touch their faces while taking my order without a mask - pre mandate. Talk about spreading germs!

Discussions with friends in the health industry reveal to me that this whole Covid event is overblown! Health professions feel the masks do nothing to prevent Covid.

Taking away rights is not the solution. It breeds distrust and makes the citizens adversaries against the CDH in fighting a pandemic. Showing both sides of a controversial issue and allowing citizens to make informed decisions to protect themselves and their families. The CDH needs to begin being honest with the public and begin to rebuild trust. If they want the citizens to follow guidelines the CDH needs to prove trustworthy.

I have seen the worse of COVID-19, yes, the death of a close acquaintance, but more so the damage caused from government’s over reaction, over reaching, closure of schools and unemployed “non-essential” workers and other noneffective, or negative effective mandates. We need COMMON SENSE on the board of CDH, please seat Raul Labrador. Acknowledgement of receipt is appreciated.

I want to personally thank you for choosing Raul Labrador to be on the board of CDH. I feel this is a way to have "checks and balances" in an entity that was not elected to have power but legally does have power. I fully support that health and safety need to be a priority but not with the removal of liberties, which have been under seize. THANK YOU FOR YOUR HARD WORK FOR THE PEOPLE!

I want to say thank you for appointing Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. As a lawyer and former Legislator, Raul Labrador can lead Central District Health with a balance of trying to be safe but not removing our rights to provide for our families. We need someone like that to help lead in the Covid-19 healthcare crisis. I hope he is everything I expect him to be. Thanks again for acting in the best interest of your ADA County constituency.

As a resident of Meridian and Ada County, I want to thank you for making the appointment of Raul Labrador. At this time we are in real need of common sense leadership and not someone pushing an ideology.

Thank you for appointing Raul Labrador to the Ada County Central District Health Board. I believe he will be a positive addition to the board providing valued insight and perspective into the medical and health issues that we are dealing with in this season. Please accept this brief letter as a showing of my gratitude for appointing him.

Raul Labrador would be an incredible asset to your board, and I heartily recommend you accept him as the Ada County representative. His experience is invaluable.

Thank you for the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central Health District Board. He will be a strong voice for reason and in supporting our Constitutional rights.

I just wanted to reach out to take a moment to say thank you for appointing Raul Labrador to the Central Health District Board. I am so thankful to have a new member on the board that will listen to what the constituents want. I truly wish to show my gratitude for your choice in Raul Labrador. Keep up the good work! Thank you, Meridian, ID

Chapter two : Opposed Labrador or supported Dr. Blue

Dear Ada County Commissioners,

As a medical professional, the health of my patients and community at large is my passion and greatest concern. I am deeply concerned about the violation of the open meeting law with the appointment of Raul Labrador for the CDH board seat. The violation of open meeting laws is unacceptable any time, but especially concerning a global pandemic. Ada County deserves better. We deserve transparency and the chance to weigh in on these important matters. Respectfully, at a minimum, due to the open meeting violation, Raul Labrador should not be seated and this appointment should be opened up. Our community health is a main priority at this time, and as Ada County Commissioners you have a great responsibility to appoint a qualified person to this role during one of the biggest health crises of our time.

Sincerely,

﻿I’m writing to ask, plead, beg, to cast your vote for Dr. Sky Blue to fill the health board seat. He is an infectious disease EXPERT and epidemiologist. Why have a health board if you are not going to use science to keep citizens safe??? Why is a HEALTH board political??? We are in a pandemic. It should be NO contest to put an expert in epidemiology on the health board!! Why would you even consider Labrador? Labrador has criticized governments for mandating that people and businesses follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [cdc.gov]. Quote from Labrador in the Idaho Statesmen: “Even though I believe the use of masks is overrated and the media has been misleading the public about their effectiveness, I wear masks to enter private businesses because I want them to stay open,” Labrador wrote last month. [idahostatesman.com] “It is not their fault that an overbearing government is imposing stupid requirements on them.” It’s insane and ridiculous if you vote for him!

Boise, Idaho

The position should be held by a health official not a politician. I for no for Raul Labrador

Please do the right thing for our health and choose a doctor for this! This shouldn’t be political. Do the right thing!

I am against having Raul Labrador serving on the CDH board. Through his words and actions Mr. Labrador has shown a lack of knowledge that I feel necessary for the position.

Dear Commissioner Davidson,

Please note that the opinions expressed in this letter are solely mine and do not represent the views of my employer. I am writing you to ask that you open up the process for the Central District Health board seat(s). During this unprecedented pandemic, the health of our community members will be directly impacted by the decisions of CDH. As an employee of St. Luke’s hospital, I have worked in both clinical and administrative roles and seen directly how public health messaging and decision making impacts the actual health of people in our community. Public health must be protected from being politicized in Ada County. The recommendations from CDH become the community’s guiding light, and my hope is that the community may have more input in filling vacant board seats as a result. Our community needs strong, compassionate leadership on the CDH board. As a healthcare worker during this pandemic I have chatted with recently windowed women whose spouses were taken too soon from Covid-19, with ICU nurses at their breaking point, and with exasperated administrative directors trying to keep their employees taken care of. None of our decisions are made in a vacuum. Everything we do or do not do affects those around us. We are a special community in Ada County, and we need to open this board appointment process, so that we can have leadership that prioritizes community wellness over individual sovereignty that is ultimately dragging out this pandemic and halting economic recovery. I am personally disappointed at the appointment of Raul Labrador. I will remind the commission of his words as our congressman in 2017, “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.” I now speak as a daughter. My father was hospitalized in October of 2017. Once he was released, I watched his decline until his sudden (and preventable) death on December 22, 2017. We found out after he passed that he was waiting until January 1st, 2018 to go to the hospital because that is when his insurance kicked in. My father did, in fact, die due to lack of access to healthcare because it is prohibitively expensive without insurance. I have seen the barriers people face as individuals trying to keep themselves and their families healthy and well. We cannot be expected to do this alone: we do not come into this life alone, and we do not leave it alone. That is what communities are for: we take care of each other. Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and for your consideration of opening up the process for appointing board members to the Central District Health board.

Best,

Dear Commissioner,

I am a native Ada County resident as well as a physician assistant, who has been employed in our community for 14 years. I am writing in support of Dr. Sky Blue for Ada County’s representative on Central District Health’s Board of Health. Dr. Blue has extensive experience in matters of public health and would be an asset to the Board of Health. Not only does he have a wide knowledge of epidemiology and infectious diseases, but he is also a calm voice who follows research and science who is highly respected in the community. This exactly the type of person who should serve on the Board of Health.

Thank you for your consideration,

Please consider a candidate with health experience and background before considering a lobbyist and politics for a seat on the Board of Health. Labrador has zero things to recommend him to this position. He is not qualified and I would hope that when a Doctor and epidemiologist is an option we would choose them for this particular position.

Support Dr. Blue and health over politics

Commissioners,

I am writing to express my full support for Dr. Sky Blue for the CDH board. His qualifications are clear.

Thank you,

Eagle, ID

Please for the love of god and Idaho, do NOT appointment Raul Labrador on Tuesday. Please do the right thing and appoint Dr. Sky Blue. This person actually has experience in infectious diseases and cares about the health of the citizens of Ada County. Please do the right thing.

Thank you.

Dear Ada County Commissioners, The appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board is certainly not in the public’s best interest. A person on this Health board should have some medical knowledge and not merely opinion. This appointment of Mr. Labrador is blatantly a political favor and should be voted down. We have too much at stake in this time of pandemic. We need someone who will listen to science and reason for the health of our citizens. Thank you for your consideration.

Boise

Hello,

I'm writing to ask you to please appoint Dr. Sky Blue, an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist, to the CDH Board. Now is no time to politicize public health decisions; you will do serious damage to how people view CDH and its policies if you choose the other candidate. Dr. Blue has significant experience in public health and will bring an important perspective to the board. Now is the time for steady, calm leadershsip.

Thank you,

Boise, ID

Dear Ada County Commissioners,

As a registered nurse currently working at St. Luke’s in Boise, the health of our community as a whole is of great concern to me. I work with high risk pregnancy patients and have seen the disastrous effects on families this pandemic has had. It is my belief that we’ve had more adverse outcomes due to the overall stress of our current situation and so I am very invested in who makes decisions about our health care. I write to speak of my extreme concern with the appointment of Raul Labrador for a CDH seat. He is not a medical professional and to my knowledge does not have public health expertise. This is literally an unprecedented global health crisis. You can help how soon lives can truly get back to normal by choosing someone for CDH with more knowledge about public health.

Thank you for your time,

Sincerely,

Commissioner Davidson and Commissioner Beck,

Please reconsider the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. In the midst of a public health crisis, there needs to be someone with medical experience as well as knowledge of infectious diseases. I respect that neither of you chose to fill the vacant seat on the CDH Board, but a physician or scientist such a Dr. Sky Blue would be the right person for the job. We cannot let the health and safety of our community be politicized or left to chance with an inexperienced individual. An epidemiologist such as Dr. Blue brings a level of expertise that is desperately needed at time like this.

Thank you,

Hello,

I’m writing in support of Dr Blue for the CDH board. He has years of expertise in infectious disease and the calm temperament needed to see our community through this difficult time.

Mr Labrador has held elected office in the past, but has no background in healthcare to add experience to this position. He continues to affiliate with parties that deny scientific evidence and would likely bring this bias to the Health Board position.

As we head into another potential surge in COVID-19 cases because of the UK variant, we need a board member who will bring scientific evidence-based suggestions to our community. We cannot afford the social, educational and economic consequences of taking an ill-informed approach based on the opinions of those without formal training.

As a trained counselor, educator and healthcare provider, I endorse Dr Blue for a position on the Health Board.

Regards,

Dear Commissioners Beck, Davidson, and Kenyon,

I am writing to encourage you to select Dr. Sky Blue, an epidemiologist and non-politician, to the Central District Health Board. I find it ridiculous and unconscionable that some of you have, behind closed doors, tried to appoint Raul Labrador who said, "I have watched over the last year as unelected officials have been making decisions that affect people's lives in a most intimate way." Also, "I have been watching how decisions that are supposed to be based on science become politicized." He is exactly the things he has railed against. He also famously said, "no one ever died from lack of health care" which is a complete political lie. Labrador is unelected, is a politician, is NOT a scientist. This is obviously politicizing the appointment for the Central District Health Board. It is obvious that Labrador has been nominated to fulfill a political agenda and not because he is qualified to make community health decisions based on science. Dr. Blue is actually in the field of health, is an epidemiologist so understands the science of infectious diseases as well as other health issues. He is not a politician. Dr. Blue is clearly more qualified to contribute to CDH recommendations.

Regards,

Boise, ID

I support Dr Sky Blue for the CDH Board. We would be fortunate to have his expertise during this time of a pandemic.

Thank you.

Please put a professional on the board by supporting Dr. Blue instead of a has- been political hack who has little common sense when it comes to his actions and will only be a disruptive voice when unity is needed during these trying times.

Star Idaho

I think it is imperative to have a doctor, like Dr Blue, on the CDH Board instead of a politician who has previously dismissed the seriousness of Covid19. We are entering a most dangerous phase of this pandemic.

Please choose carefully.

Thank you,

I fervently request that you consider a Physician to the CDH board. I do not feel a lifetime politician is a good choice for a Heath board. This is not a place for politics, we need experts in Heath. The health of our nation was negatively impacted because people made dealing with covid a political thing. We should learn from the mistakes we’ve been making this past year.

I am writing to support Dr. Blue for CDH. Dr. Blue has dedicated his life to keeping people alive and healthy. Let's let a doctor help guide our health decisions. I sure would not choose to go to a politician for health advice.

Please reconsider the appointment of Raul Labrador. He lacks the expertise, education, and judgment we need in this important position. There are many people out there who have those things, and should be considered ahead of this man.

Thank you, a concerned resident from NW Boise,

Please choose Dr. Sky Blue. We need his expertise and leadership now more than ever.

Ada County Commissioners - I am an ADa County resident and I want to let you know that I strongly support Dr. Sky Blue for the CDH board position.

Please select him for the position!

Thanks

Good morning,

I'm writing to encourage the board confirm Dr. Sky Blye as the new CDH board member and not Raul Labrador. My concern is that Mr. Labrador is a politician first and will not have the district's best health interests in the forefront. Dr. Blue is a doctor, epidemiologist, and infectious disease expert. Those are the credentials needed for a member if a health board. I encourage the board to use common sense and keep our district's best interests and health in mind.

Thank you,

'He has no background in healthcare or science'

Ada County Commissioners,

My Name is [Deleted]. I have been a resident of Ada County for 28 years and an Idaho resident nearly all of my life. I am writing this to respectfully request you appoint Dr. Sky Blue to represent Ada County on the Central District Board of Health.

The past year has been unprecedented. Not a only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of the politicization of the pandemic and within the many boards of health around our state and our nation. I have thus far been confident in the CDH Board and their decision-making capabilities, even if I have not always agreed with their final decisions. The reason for this, is the confidence I have in the Ada County board members. My confidence in the board members is a direct result of their experience and expertise in matters of health and/or their willingness to listen to experts in healthcare.

Raul Labrador is a politician. And not a bipartisan politician. He has no background in healthcare or science. It would be an egregious disservice to Ada County to appoint him to the Board of Health.

I am asking you to appoint Dr. Blue based on his expertise in his field and the fact that he is not a politician. Matters of health should be decided upon by those who have the knowledge necessary to make decisions and recommendations based on their unique experiences and expertise in the field of health.

Thank you for your time and consideration,

Hello,

I’d like to voice my support for Sky Bue, MD for a CDH BOH seat. Raul Labrador has no relevant expertise or experience for this role and should not be there. We need someone who is truly an expert and that will use science and facts to guide us. Thank you, --

Hello,

I’m writing to voice my support for Dr. Sky Blue for the CDH board position. Having someone with expertise in the field who acknowledges facts and science is absolutely necessary during these trying times. Thank you for your consideration. Stay safe, and take care.

Respectfully,

Eagle, ID Resident

Dear Commissioners,

My name is [Deleted] and I am a Physician Assistant who works for St. Luke's at the Elks Rehab Hospital. I was born and raised in Idaho and am honored to be practicing medicine and serving my fellow community members. I am writing to request that the Ada County Commissioners open up the process for filling the Central District Board Member seat. As a practicing member of the medical community, I have deep concerns about the future of public health oriented work directed by the CDH Board after the COVID pandemic has passed. I know that many of the critical health related initiatives have been put on hold due to the pandemic, and very appropriately so. I am hopeful that after the pandemic has passed, the Board will have the opportunity to continue their longer term public health endeavors. I am grateful for all the work that has been done by CDH with regards to COVID, and I am hoping that as we near the end of the pandemic, the CDH Board will be able to transition to a position of thinking more broadly about significant public health issues. With this in mind, I have deep concerns about the appointment of former Representative Raul Labrador to the Board. He has openly voiced that he is only interested in COVID management and I worry that future endeavors will be gravely impacted by his presence on the Board once the pandemic has passed. Please consider opening up the process for filling this seat. Thank you for your time and the work you do for Ada County.

Sincerely,

Dear Commissioners,

We are a group of family physicians currently training in Boise with the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho. Many of us plan to stay in the Treasure Valley for our future practice, working as primary care providers, hospital doctors, and obstetricians. We are writing with sincere concern about the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board, and we urge the Ada County Commissioners to reopen the process to fill the board member seat. As family medicine physicians, we believe CDH board members should have the public health interest of the population in mind, and that the selection process should be open and transparent. As physicians, we depend on the policies put forth by the District Health Board as these policies directly impact our ability to provide care to our patients, both in times of crisis and as we move forward. When members are appointed who hold false views about science and have stated openly that they believe people do not die from lack of access to care, it puts the health of our community in danger. Raul Labrador lacks both the competence and compassion to direct public health measures for Ada County. In addition, regardless of if he is right for the job, he had a rushed appointment to a powerful position without any public discussion nor involvement of all commissioners. Unaccountable yet hugely impactful decisions such as these make staying in this State to continue our work as health care providers much less attractive. Please consider publicly opening up the process for filling this seat for the sake of the health and wellness of our district.

Thank you for your time and the work you do for Ada County.

Dear Commissioners,

My name is [Deleted] and I am registered nurse who works for St. Lukes Health System. I was born and raised in Boise (Ada County). I am grateful for all the hard work you have done during this Covid-19 crisis. I am very concerned about the future of the CDH Board’s public health work after this pandemic has passed and would like to see the Ada County Commissioners open up the process for filling the Central District Board Member seat with someone who has expertise in the public health care and management. I am deeply concerned about the appointment of Rep. Raul Labrador to the Board since he has no experience in public health or health care in general. I am especially concerned that his focus on Covid-19 alone will negatively impact future public health after COVID-19 has abated. We need someone with greater passion and education of public health and health care to fill this position. Please reconsider your choice and open the process for filing the CDH Board Member seat with someone with experience specific to the needs of our area going forward.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Dear Ada County Commissioners,

I am a primary care physician here in Boise. My practice is focused on elderly patients with significant underlying medical issues. The partnership between physicians and public health officials is crucial in the ongoing process to protect the health of our communities. I appreciate all that the board has done to protect our citizens regarding a myriad of health issues.

I was dismayed to hear of the recent appointment of Raul Labrador to the CDH board, partially due to the fact that this was done in violation of the open meeting laws, but also because Mr. Labrador is not well qualified to meet the needs of our community in this capacity. I strongly urge you to not seat Mr. Labrador, and to instead open up the process in a transparent way to find someone who will be better suited for this position. There are many community members with backgrounds in nursing, pharmacy, medicine, or public health who would be great assets to the board's ability to make important, evidence based, decisions regarding health care.

Thank you for all of your hard work.

I am writing to you today to express my support for Dr Sky Blue to replace Diana Lachiando on the Central District Health Board. We need a person with healthcare experience on the board to help guide us through this challenging time rather than another politician. I am strongly opposed to the appointment of Raul Labrador due to his lack of healthcare experience and his lack of support for CDC guidelines to protect our community.

Thank you for your consideration,

Ada County Resident

I am writing you to encourage to work as a team with all board members before appointing Labrador as member of the CDH board. While he may have current interest of serving on the board during these pandemic times, he doesn’t seem to have Ada County’s long term health/growth in mind and, therefore, isn’t an ideal candidate for this role. Please work together with all board members to review the candidates who will better serve the community in this role. As a healthcare worker in this community I would appreciate the role going to someone with a public health background.

Please vote for Dr. Blue. As we reach the final, and most deadly stage of our pandemic, we need someone on this seat who has dedicated his life to science and medicine. This is not the time to appoint politicians for partisan influence. People’s lives are literally on the line. Thank you.

SW Boise

Dear Commissioners,

Thank you for all your hard work, especially during this difficult time. My name is [Deleted] and I am a geriatrician who works for Saint Alphonsus. I truly appreciate how thorough you have been with many important decisions recently and historically. I am writing to request that you continue to be thorough and please open the process for filing the Central District Health Board Member seat. Raul Labrador has voiced that he is only interested in Covid Management. CDH addresses many health care issues that extend far beyond Covid-19. This crisis will end and we need someone with greater passion and understanding of health and health care. Please consider looking more broadly to fill this position. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Hello Commissioners,

I am writing in support of Dr. Blue for the open CDH seat.

I think it is important to have someone with his level of health care expertise filling this position - especially during these extraordinary times.

Thank you,

Boise, ID

Please, please consider Dr. Sky Blue for the CDH board seat. We absolutely need someone qualified to lead us during this unprecedented time. A hack like Labrador risks further politicising and worsening a humanitarian and economic disaster. Thank you,

Boise, ID

I would highly recommend that you support Sky Blue’s position on the CDH. He is a pillar of our medical community and will be of invaluable help in scientific guidance to the commission as you make your way through the tough decisions that arise in the coming weeks and months.

Thanks,

I support Dr. Blue for the vacant seat on the Central District Health Board. I would much rather have a medical professional in this position rather than a politician.

Boise, Idaho.

I support Dr Blue for CDH department. I expect that you are intelligent enough to understand that we want a physician to be in charge of our healthcare and that of our children. We do not want a political appointment.

Please do not seat Raul Labrador, the better candidate would be the doctor that has a degree in infectious diseases. Respectfully yours,

I would like to encourage the appointment of Dr Skye Blue to the health board. He is well respected in the local community, and nationally recognized for his level of expertise.

Thank you for your time.

In the current health crisis, it would be in the best interest of everyone to appoint Dr. Sky Blue to replace Diane Lachiondo. While Raul Labrador has been quietly denying the fact that we are in a pandemic and refusing to wear a mask, Dr. Blue has been working with leaders from local hospitals to ensure the public is given the facts about Coronavirus. What better person to appoint to a health board than a physician? Please do not leave Raul Labrador on CDHB!

Please DO NOT go through with appointing Raul Labrador! Mr. Labrador was quoted a few years ago as saying that no one ever died from lack of access to healthcare. He was photographed sitting inside the mall with no mask a few months ago. When the photo was circulated on social media, he indicated that mask requirements were overblown. Instead it should be Dr. Sky Blue, an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist.

Thank you,

Dear Commissioners,

My name is [Deleted] and I am a Family Medicine physician. I am faculty at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and the Kuna clinic Medical Director. I was born and raised in Boise, Idaho and care deeply about Idaho’s marginalized and underserved populations. The CDH plays a vital role in the health success of my patients. I see the direct effects of CDH board decisions and how they either positively or negatively influence the lives of my patients. I am very concerned about a decision to place a person on the board whose only concern is COVID-19. While I think that COVID issues are urgent, they play a peripheral role in the lives of my patients with chronic disease and access to care. I am writing to request that the Ada County Commissioners open up the process for filling the Central District Board Member seat. We need someone who has commitment to my patients that is long term not just to address COVID issues. I have deep concerns about the appointment of former Representative Raul Labrador to the Board since he has voiced that he is only interested in COVID management. I worry that his focus on COVID alone will negatively impact future public health work after COVID. Please consider opening up the process for filling this seat. Thank you for your time and the work you do for Ada County.

Sincerely,

I support Dr Sky Blue for the position on the Central District Heath Board of Health position. Is is vastly more qualified to serve on a board that makes health-based decisions than is Raul Labrador.

Thank you.

Boise, Idaho

Please give very serious consideration to appointing Dr Blue Sky to the vacant Health District Board opening. The Board has a unique opportunity to appoint an expert to the Board at a time when expertise is at a premium. I hope you will do the right thing by appointing Dr Blue Sky.

Please elect Dr Blue to the Central District Health Board. He is very knowledgeable on public health and virology. I am one of his infectious disease colleagues.

Best,

Please choose Dr Sky Blue for the position at CDH. He is much more qualified than the other person.

Sincerely,

I am writing to ask you appoint an actual doctor to the CDH, one with deep experience in infectious disease. Public health is all about preventing the spread of disease, and appointing anyone but a medical professional with years of experience to this post at this time would be a dereliction of duty.

Thank you.

Boise ID.

Please please put him on the board. Do not vote for Labrador.

I PulsePoint like you to appoint Dr Sky and not Labrador for your Open spot. Labrador does represent us and I would be truly offended if he was to take the seat on the board.

﻿Dear Board Members:

I greatly support the nomination of Dr. Sky Blue to CDH. My doctor referred me to him years ago to help me with complications from Influenza A. He was incredibly knowledgeable and helped me learn about some simple and inexpensive evidence-based solutions. He also has a warm and straightforward bedside manner. The citizens of Ada County would be lucky to get him to serve on CDH. I do not support the nomination of career politician Raul Labrador.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Sincerely,

Dear Commissioners,

Please vote for Dr. Blue for the post on the board. We need leaders with unbiased scientific expertise that can guide us through any public health challenge. I’ve worked with Dr. Blue in the past and he is an excellent infectious disease physician who will be an invaluable voice of guidance for CDH.

Thank you!

resident of Meridian

Hello,

I would like to encourage you to appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the Central District Health Board. I believe that Dr. Blue is much more knowledgeable on the topic of public health and in a better position to offer sound advice and guidance. Dr. Blue would have the best interest of the community and its citizens in mind while serving. I feel that Mr. Labrador would bring politics into public health decisions, be more motivated by political beliefs and cater to his supporters rather than to the safety of our community as a whole. Someone in support of the facts driving public health decisions would be much more suitable on the Board.

Please appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the CDHB.

Thank you,

Boise, Idaho

I am a SLHS employee and Dr. Blue does presentations for us and does a great job and has so much knowledge. Please put him on the board instead of Raul Labrador--he walks around without a mask and does not seem to believe COVID is real.

Ada County Commissioners,

As an Ada county resident, I feel during this health crisis we are facing as a county, it is my duty as a resident to vote for Dr. Sky Blue for this open position. Over the last 10 months, I have respected the science based facts that Dr. Epperly and Diana Lachiondo brought to the board and the public as we have learned more about this virus. It is imperative that we bring an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist to the board to help our great state and county through this pandemic.

Thank you for your time!

Hi,

I am writing to ask that you support Dr. Sky Blue’s offer to fills the vacant CDH Board seat. In our personal experience his is incredibly knowledgeable, highly educated, astute, diligent, a calm mind and attitude with an easy way with communication. I feel strongly that he would be a tremendous asset to our community if allowed to contribute in this capacity.

Warmly,

Dear Commissioners,

As your constituent I am pleading with you to please select Dr.Blue to be placed on the health board. Idaho and the nation are dealing with a dire public health emergency. Please do not deprive Idahoans of the needed knowledge and expertise that Dr. Blue can offer to the health board. This decision is far more important than politics. Please do the right thing and place a qualified individual on the board, Dr. Blue.

Concerned Eagle resident,

Dear Ada County Commissionees,

I am writing to give my support in favor of Dr. Sky Blue to be named to the Central District Health board. I believe that this choice is what is best to help us get through this pandemic and to lead us forward after that.

I hope that you will consider the excellent qualifications of Dr. Sky Blue when you are making this critical decision.

Sincerely,

Please confirm Dr.Sky Blue to serve on the CDH board. An epidemiologist would be rather helpful in a global pandemic

Thank you,

Dear Commisioners,

It is absurd to consider the politician Raul Labrador, when Dr. Sky Blue, an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist is available. You're a health board. You need experts who can speak on the subjects that you are dealing with. This is critical during this time of a pandemic. We do not need more political theater. Don't you dare turn this necessary board into a farce. The only choice here is Dr. Sky Blue.

Meridian, ID

I am a resident of Ada County and I prefer Dr. Sky Blue for the CDH Board.

I'm writing in support of Dr. Sky Blue to be on the Central District Health Board. I have known him for years as part of the medical community and as an infectious disease consultant.

Dr. Blue's expertise, decency and patience are sorely needed in this influential board that holds so much sway over the health of our community, particularly as we navigate the next few years. The novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, will be with us for a long time, and we have already had unnecessary loss of life, valuable schooling, and economic vitality due to poor management during the pandemic thus far.

Much of this results from an unwillingness of governing bodies to clearly endorse and adhere to accurate guidelines and resources..

Dr. Sky Blue will help the board distinguish when debate is warranted and when it is not. When information about the novel coronavirus has reached a point beyond opinion transitioned from a matter to research to a conclusion drawn from research - or not. He can help respond to constituents assertion that '99% survival rate' means that masking and other measures are based on lies, in a rational, analogy-based response.

My experience with Dr. Blue leads me to believe that he can draw those analogies in a why that respects the constituent's opinion, and avoids making them feel stupid. Many of us are so frustrated by the public's unwillingness to listen to experts' recommendations, that we react in a superior, dismissive way. In effect implying 'why are they so stupid'. I think Dr. Blue can avoid this sort of reactivity, and that personal characteristic, combined with his infections disease expertise, makes him an ideal candidate for the CDH BOH.

Thank you for considering, and thank you for your service.

YES!!!!!! Please consider this. Raul is not right...at all.

Thank you.

Boise (for a long, long time)

All,

I am writing to express my wholehearted support for Dr. Sky Blue’s candidacy for the vacant Board of Health seat. It is crucial to have an experienced medical professional doctor in this position — not an anti-masking, unqualified candidate such as Raul Labrador who has proven time and again that he clearly does not take our current global health crisis seriously. I beg you to vote Dr. Blue to the BOH.

Thank you.

Boise Resident

Dear Board of Commissioners,

I hope this email finds you well as you grapple with unprecedented decisions. As a family physician in Ada County, I strongly encourage you to reconsider your appointment of former Representative Labrador. Even if Dr. Sky Blue is not your candidate, I encourage you to appoint any evidence based physician versed in public health. We need board members who care about their fellow Idahoans to make difficult decisions for the health and safety of the community.

Respectfully,

To Whom It May Concern:

Please put Dr. Sky Blue in the vacant position. We need health board members with medical background, not politicians. Help save lives.

Thank you,

Dear Mr. Davidon, I think it's critical to have a medical professional - and specifically an epidemiologist - in the vacant Board of Health seat. Mr. Luna is nowhere near qualified to be in a position of leadership during our current health crisis. Thank you,

I’m writing to express my support got Dr. Sky Blue for Central District Health aboard. Dr. Blue’s specialized knowledge in epidemiology is vitally important to the Central District Health’s decisions right now.

Thank you,

Please do the right thing and select Dr. Sky Blue for the CDH. Experience and knowledge matters.

A Boisean who cares,

Dear Board of Commissioners,

I am writing you today to request that you appoint Dr. Sky Blue for the open position. He is a infectious disease expert and epidemiologist. This is the sort of expertise we need appointed to the position at Central District Health. CDH has made very difficult decisions in the last year, and having more medical expertise weighing in is imperative for the future decisions that need to be made.

Thank You,

Boise, ID

Hello,

I am a citizen of Boise. I would like to voice my support in favor of Dr. Sky Blue for the CHD Board. Dr. Sky Blue is a respected physician with experience in infectious disease and I think he is the right person for the job. In addition, I very much do not support Raúl Labrador's candidacy for this position. He has shown by his actions this year that, unfortunately, he simply does not understand the basics of disease transmission. We need somebody with a better understanding of science to decide on matters of public health, and that is not him. Once again, I support the candidacy of Dr. Sky Blue.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Dear CDH Board,

Please choose Dr.Sky Blue as the newest member of your committee. He has an extensive history of evidence-based medicine in Idaho and has continuously directed our community safely in regards to infectious disease. I understand the board is not always dealing directly with medical decisions like covid-19, however having a scientific mind and a medical expert regarding infectious disease is very important to many of the community decisions. Of note, I do not support Raul Labrador - I do not believe the board needs a lawyer, or a person who does not believe access to medicine affects community members lives.

Thank you,

Hello Ada County and Central District Health:

I am writing to express my support for Sky Blue to be appointed to the Central District Health Board. The person who sits in that seat must have credentials to do the work of that board. That is more important than ever now in the face of this pandemic. This is not a political seat, nor should it be filled with political appointments. This is far more serious than politics. I've known Sky for many years, as our children attended grade school together. He is a softspoken man, intelligent, trained in the right profession for this position, and an excellent listener. He will listen to the people of this community while also making rational, wellstudied, and difficult decisions as a leader must do. He will work well with the rest of the Board because that is in his nature. No one who has met him doesn't work well with him. Please appoint Sky Blue to the Health District Board.

Signed, an Ada County voter and business owner and employer,

I am writing to voice my opinion on Raul Labrador. I do not feel he is qualified to be on the board for Central District Health, as he has shown that he does not rage COVID seriously. I live in Ada County and I would be embarrassed to have him represent my county.

Please consider other options.

Commissioners, I was very disappointed to hear how Mr. Labrador was appointed to the Heath Board. I thought you were elected to represent us all and to consider all possible candidates. This was done inappropriately.

I support Dr. Sky Blue instead of Labrador. I hope you will also.

People on the Board of Health should either be a publicly elected official or someone with a medical background. Raul Labrador is neither. Dr. Sky Blue is a much better choice, especially during a pandemic.

Ada County resident, taxpayer, and voter

Commissioners,

I’m writing to express my support for Dr. Sky Blue to fill the empty seat on the public health board. As a medical practitioner focusing on infectious diseases, Dr. Blue is uniquely qualified to provide guidance during this pandemic and beyond. Please put public health first by putting science ahead of politics and voting to seat Dr. Blue.

Thanks,

Boise

Health district boards need people that have some degree of expertise in health care. Mr Labrador is only being considered for politically motivated reasons. Putting Dr Blue on the board is a no brainer. Stop the cronyism and do your job.

If life was fair, horses would ride half the time

I am an Ada County resident and am absolutely appalled at the proposed appointment of Raul "nobody ever dies from lack of access to healthcare" Labrador to the Central District Health Board. I do not want him anywhere near making health decisions for this state. Please reconsider this horrible decision...

I implore you all to use common sense and vote for Dr. Sky Blue for the health district.

Thank you,

Ada County Commissioners,

The CDH Board should be about protecting the health and safety of the public. You will not find a better individual to serve that position than Dr. Sky Blue. Dr. Blue is an excellent epidemiologist, a health care expert who can make sound decisions to protect the health of the people. Do the right thing and elect a health care expert...do not make this a political position! Dr. Blue is the correct choice!

Signed by an Ada County Constituent,

The health board needs people that understand science. I could not think of anyone more qualified.

Thank you!

Dear Ada County Commissioners and Central District Health Board of Health: Please consider supporting Sky Blue, MD as a candidate for a CDH BOH seat. He is smart, dedicated, and an expert in Infectious Disease and an epidemiologist. He is a perfect fit for the crisis we find ourselves in.

Ex-Congressman Raul Labrador is the wrong choice. He has no education or background in public health. Labrador admitted he had zero interests in all aspects of the job except for weighing in on CV-19. This is a PUBLIC HEALTH Board, not a place to lobby for your own self interest. Labrador is a private lawyer and registered lobbyist. Absolutely the wrong choice for this position.

Please select Dr. Blue for Central District Health board.

Thank you,

Please select Sky Blue to the Ada County board of Commissioners. I would much rather have an infectious disease expert providing insights during a pandemic than a political charlatan like Labrador. It someone doesn’t have the good sense to wear a mask, they should be considered a danger to public health, not a potential advisor. It’s time to grow up and get serious about the Coronavirus in Idaho. Enough stupidity. Let real health officials, not self-involved political jerks, make decisions about public health.

Hello,

Please vote “no” for adding Raul Labrador to the board. We need someone with medical experience.

Many thanks,

Dear Ada County Commissioners,

Please vote for Dr. Blue over Raul Labrador. Frankly, we need a health commissioner with a background in medicine during these times. Not a politician who who mocks basic Covid 19 health precautions like Raul did at the Towne Square Mall just a few weeks ago. Labrador is entirely unqualified for this position and would put lives at risk with bad policy making. Sincerely,

Meridian, ID

'Raúl Labrador has no prior experience in public health'

Dear CDH Board,

As a long time Ada County and Valley County resident, I urge you to not appoint Raúl Labrador as Ada County’s representative on Central District Health’s Board of Health. Please instead vote for Dr. Blue who has submitted his candidacy.

Raúl Labrador has no prior experience in public health. During the current Covid-19 pandemic which has taken the lives of more than 1500 Idahoans, Mr. Labrador has made statements dismissive of mask use and has opposed measures that would reduce infections. He has not laid out any vision for protecting the health of Ada County residents during the pandemic. In the past, he has made statements such as “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to healthcare.” The pandemic has shown how critical healthcare access can be for people. It does not inspire confidence that someone who is scornful of healthcare access will be serving on our Board of Health.

Central District Heath's public health workers have faced significant hostility and threats for doing their job during these several difficult months. It would be preferable for Ada County to be represented on the Board of Health by members who support the crucial work that health workers are engaged in, during the pandemic and beyond. Mr. Labrador does not represent the vast majority of Ada County residents. Mr. Labrador recently ran against Governor Little in a gubernatorial election and was rejected by Ada residents by a very wide margin.

For the reasons stated above, Raúl Labrador is a poor choice to represent Ada County. Please vote no on his appointment.

Dr. Sky Blue has agreed to submit his name for the vacant Board of Health seat. Dr. Blue is a leading infectious disease specialist in Idaho & an expert in COVID diagnosis & treatment. He would be an excellent representative for Ada on the BOH.

Please vote for Dr. Blue. Thank you.

Sincerely,

'Mr. Labrador was the most selfish and closedminded public figure that any of us encountered'

Dear Commissioners,

Thank you for the opportunity to pass along my thoughts about the possible appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health board member seat. Based on my past experiences and observations of Mr. Labrador, I urge you to please look for other candidates. I have spent the past years working on issues and projects related to hunting, fishing and conservation in Idaho. There were several instances where Mr. Labrador was involved, or should have been involved, and in 100% of the cases he was uncooperative and unwilling to listen to other parties and his constituents. It was a common sentiment among my colleagues, several of whom were state employees, that Mr. Labrador was the most selfish and closedminded public figure that any of us encountered. Health issues are complex and require a commitment to understanding dynamic scientific information, nuanced public sentiment, personal fears, economic impacts and several other factors. In my opinion, a good candidate for this position would have a positive past history of handling situations with similar challenges in an intelligent manner where they proactively sought input from multiple sources and thoroughly examined and contemplated the issues. I believe Mr. Labrador would handle things in a completely different manner, likely ignoring the vast majority of input from others and and stubbornly forcing his personal beliefs onto the board and general public. That has been my experience.

Respectfully,

Boise, ID

I was very surprised to learn that Mr. Labrador could potentially become appointed to the Central District Health Board. My first response was "Why him? What's his qualifications? Isn't he an anti-masker? Isn't he the one who said no one ever dies from the lack of healthcare?".

Then I learn that another person could potentially be appointed, a Dr. Sky Blue, an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist.

In my mind, I'm like what's even the question!? It's high time that ANY health board appoint qualified people associated with healthcare and the wellbeing of the people they serve.

I STRONGLY oppose the appointment of Mr. Labrador, mostly for the reasons mentioned above. And from what I've read, this appointment appears a little shady. It's time to step away from shady government appointments.

This is a no brainer. If it's true that Dr. Sky Blue is an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist, he should receive the appointment ESPECIALLY during this time of Covid and people dying, near death and suffering from long term affects. My perception of Mr. Labrador is he doesn't really care about people, alive or dead, he's all about the money and he's just not qualified.

Will my voice be heard? I guess I'll find out Tuesday night.

Boise, Idaho

Dear Esteemed Ada County Commissioners:

I write to you this evening to request you open up the process for the CDH board seat to which Raul Labrador has been appointed. While I appreciate his willingness to commit to further public service, I am not convinced that he is the most qualified for the position. This can only occur with an open process and review of multiple candidates. Given that a broad search has not been conducted, in addition to what appears to be primary interest in managing COVID and not broader issues of public health, I hope others will be given an opportunity to be considered. Respectfully,

Boise, Idaho

Please consider the role of CDH - it’s about science and not about Republican politics. Please do not vote for Raul Labrador - let’s start a new trend in Idaho where science matters.

Thank you,

Boise, ID

97. We cannot legislate without correct information. I highly recommend having Dr Sky Blue at the next meeting and actually listening to the science, weighing it, and considering it before making decisions. Don't let the loud, lawless few deter you from making sound public health decisions. It will never be popular with everyone. I even am tired of quarantine, but I do it to keep others safe, not out of fear. Labrador has said in the past that no one has ever died from lack of healthcare, so I don't trust what he has to say in terms of public health. Our healthcare system is hanging on by a thread right now. We came dangerously close to what Los Angeles and so many other areas are currently experiencing. Governance can only be for and by the people is ALL people are protected, not just those who think like they do and put others at risk as they do by ignoring COVID protocols in the Idaho Statehouse. A Health district is about health and shouldn't be political. Just my two cents in support of science over misinformation.

Boise, Idaho

We are thrilled to hear that hear that Dr. Sky Blue has agreed to be considered for the vacant CDH seat. Dr. Blue is very qualified for this position and knowing Sky both personally and professionally the thought of him serving in this capacity is a breath of fresh air. Have a great weekend.

Cheers,

I would like to encourage a vote for Dr. Sky Blue for the CDH BOH seat. Dr. Sky Blue is an infectious disease expert and would be perfect for the health crisis we now find ourselves in. Raul Labrador has NO qualifications for this position and would not be instrumental in helping us move forward. Please give this seat to Dr. Sky Blue.

Thanks,

What an outstanding opportunity to have an epidemiologist as part of our health commission. I strongly urge you to select Dr Sky Blue.

Eagle, Idaho

I am writing in support of Dr Sky Blue to be on the Central District Health board.

Sincerely,

Good morning,

Please accept this as my support for and request you appoint Dr Sky Blue to the CDH Board. In an unprecedented time of public health emergency, we need informed leadership and expert input more than ever.

Thank you,

Boise Resident

We do not need another politician on the CHD board; we need a doctor with the education, background, expertise, and fortitude to address a global health crisis that is impacting Idaho in an intelligent, evidence-based manner. Please recommend Dr Sky Blue to fill the vacant seat.

Thank you,

Hello Ada County Board of Commissioners,

I hope you are faring well in the New Year and had ample time to rest with family (as much family as COVID-19 would allow, I suppose). On Tuesday you will vote for who will be Idaho’s Health Board Seat. As a third generation Idahoan, I recognize my love for tradition and going with what is comfortable. Idahoans respect tradition and enjoy familiar faces. With that in mind, I understand an inclination toward Raúl Labrador for the seat. He is a name and face we are well acquainted with and we know his politics and values. However, in these times of political unrest and the pandemic, it is starting to feel like what is tradition and who is familiar isn’t quite working and perfectly as it normally does. I think it is time for us traditional Idahoans to think outside of the box, take a leap of faith, and try something new: Dr. Sky Blue! With a name like that and an education in epidemiology (a word I didn’t even know existed until the pandemic took over), you can certainly say the situation is far from traditional and familiar. That’s why I encourage you to vote for Dr. Sky Blue. We ought to try something different and receive new ideas with curiosity and care. To whichever commissioner takes the time to read this e-mail, thank you for your time. I know we have been short on time since the Pandemic started, so to give some of yours to me is very kind. Have a wonderful week and enjoy exercising your right to vote!

Kindly,

Dear Commissioners,

There is no doubt that every single life has been impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic. It would be absolutely reckless and irresponsible to place a politician where a public health expert should be.

It is absurd to consider the politician Raul Labrador, when Dr. Sky Blue, an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist is available.

Its a health board. You need experts who can speak on the subjects that you are dealing with. This is critical during this time of a pandemic.

We do not need more political theater. This decision comes down to lives that can be saved, not political career moves.

The only choice here is Dr. Sky Blue.

Kuna, ID

Dear commissioners:

Please consider this letter my strong support for Dr. Sky Blue to be appointed to the Central District Health board.

He is supremely qualified and an excellent physician. He is board-certified in Infectious Diseases. He has also given tirelessly of his time in advising the community on infectious diseases for the last 20 years. He is especially qualified to address the public health safety risks due to Covid-19.

You would have difficulty finding a doctor with more integrity or more honest, well spoken, informed, logical, kind or mindful than Dr. Blue.

I recommend him highly to you for this position.

Sincerely,

I am supporting Dr. Blue.

Thanks!

To Whom it may Concern,

I would like to encourage the appointment of Dr. Sky Blue to the Central district health board. I am an internal medicine physician who works for St Lukes in Boise. I have worked closely with Dr. Blue and he is thoughtful, compassionate and very skilled. He is an infectious disease specialist and works closely with the community including the HIV/AIDS population. I can think of no one better to lead the multitude of population health issues that will need addressed now and in the years to come. I respectfully request your vote for Dr. Sky Blue.

Sincerely,

Ada County Commissioners, and the Central District Health Board of Health

I support Sky Blue, MD as a candidate for a CDH BOH seat. He is smart, dedicated, and an expert in Infectious Disease and an epidemiologist. He is a perfect fit for the crisis we find ourselves in.

I do not approve with the choice of ex- Congressman Raul Labrador. He has no education or background in public health. Labrador admitted he had zero interests in all aspects of the job except for weighing in on CV-19. This is a PUBLIC HEALTH Board, not a place to lobby for your own interests. Labrador is currently a private lawyer and registered lobbyist. Absolutely wrong choice for this position.

- born Idahoan, home owner, small business owner, mother, wife, lover of Boise and this amazing state of Idaho.

Sky is an intelligent, level-headed, longstanding member of our community. I wholeheartedly support his appointment to the CDH board

Dear Ada County Commissioners,

I urge you to cast your support for Dr. Sky Blue as a board member of the CDH. He is a leading expert in infectious disease (which is of utmost importance this year and automatically makes him a top candidate) and he is apolitical. You can count on Dr. Blue to make informed decisions that are based on health and safety and not political motivation. Please honor Ada County constituents and support Dr. Blue.

Thank you!

I urge you to vote for Dr. Blue. He is clearly the most qualified candidate.

Raul Labrador works based on ideology rather than facts. His input on this board would be detrimental to Idaho’s public health.

Sincerely,

'I will NOT forget this in the next election'

To the Current Ada County Commissioners:

You should OBVIOUSLY select a professional with a medical background rather than a career politician for a seat on Central District Health.

Shame on you for trying to make this a political issue rather than doing what is right. I will NOT forget this in the next election. Please seat Dr. Blue for this position.

Eagle, Idaho

Mr Ryan Davidson

Please vote for Dr Sky Blue, this state doesn't need a anti mask, anti common sense and logic far-right wacko sitting on the board of the Health committee!

Thank you

Hello-

Labrador is not qualified for this position and is toxic. Let’s have a real doctor in this position?

Are you kidding me? Raul Labrador? Oh please! We need a healthcare expert such as Dr Sky Blue. We are in a healthcare crises and you think Labrador is a good fit? This is a global pandemic that ALL of us we are all with and not a political party club! Thank you for your time

Good evening,

I am writing in regards to Central District Health's open seat that has been wrongfully appointed to Raul Labrador, and the disrepctful attempt to name the next Board member without proper diligence.

I am in full support of Dr. Sky Blue as the next Board Member and oppose the election of Raul Labrador, as he has absolutely no experience in the healthcare industry and is the last person to help guide our community in the right direction with regards to our health and well-being; especially with the fact that we are faced with a global pandemic that has killed over three hundred and ninety thousand people in the U.S.

To be clear, that's 390,938 dead Americans. More than a quarter of million Americans dead, and you elect someone without any medical knowledge or background to give us Idahoans guidance on how to defeat COVID19.

I am incredibly disappointed in the Comission to try and shoehorn Mr. Labrador into a position that he has absolutely no knowledge in leading our community in, while there are many other more qualified candidates who could do a much better job.

The fact that you nominated and elected Mr. Labrador to the panel in such a quick manner withouth proper due diligence is incredibly disturbing and is something that cannot be overlooked. Your lack of research and knowledge in appointing someone who is at least semi-qualified is absolutely disrespectful to me and all Idahoans. You MUST reconsider and appoint someone who is far more knowledgeable and qualified, rather than someone who has no experience or history in healthcare as Mr. Labrador.

I am in FULL support of Dr. Sky Blue as the next CDH Board Member and I trust that you will make the right decision for all Idhaoans to appoint him to the Board as opposed to Mr. Labrador. We are faced with an impossible mission; to defeat a virus that is rapidly spreading and will soon be responsible for killing 500,000 Americans. To defeat this virus, we need people who are experts in virology, and Raul Labrador has absolutely no experience in this field. I cannot trust that he will make the decisions on my behalf to contain this pandemic and keep me and my family safe. Dr. Sky Blue is the right person to be appointed to the CDH board, and I trust that you will review the qualifications and appoint the right person for the open Board position. Dr. Blue has worked tirelessly for our community for many years and is very well-respected for his

knowledge and expertise in the field of virology, among being an incredibly good human being. Something Raul Labrador could never claim to be.

Do the right thing for me, my children, and my community and select Dr. Blue to the Board as opposed to Mr. Labrador

Thank you,

Labrador defended his candidacy. “I obviously have experience in politics, I have experience in law, I have experience in business, but what I believe qualifies me more than anything for this position is that I am a father, a husband and a grandfather,” Labrador said. “I have watched over the last year as unelected officials make decisions that affect peoples’ lives in the most intimate way,” he said. “Even though I believe the use of masks is overrated and the media has been misleading the public about their effectiveness, I wear masks to enter private businesses because I want them to stay open,” Labrador wrote. “It is not their fault that an overbearing government is imposing stupid requirements on them.” In 2017, Labrador said “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care. [idahostatesman.com]”

ADA County Commissioners and Central District Health Board, if you don't recognize that Labrador's own words and actions disqualify him from this position then you ARE in favor of politicizing this position that affects the health of Idahoans. His bias was there for you to recognize and if you did not do your research then you failed the people but if you knew about his bias then you are in support of his bias and do not deserve to hold your positions of trust as you have taken an oath to the Constitution and this action of yours violates that oath. Do the right thing and reverse this appointment and put someone in there who has at least a modicum of understanding about medicine and disease.

It has come to our attention that the Ada county commissioners have appointed Mr. Raul Labrador as the replacement for Diana Lachiondo on the Central District health department board of directors. We would respectfully ask that the commissioners reconsider that appointment. We believe that the position should be filled by an individual with a medical background who would be better able to address medical and healthcare needs of our district. A former politician with a background that has not been supportive of public healthcare is not the person we need to be making decisions that could affect our health in years to come. Making this decision in a hasty, and perhaps pressured manner, is not a wise way to make this important appointment.

Thank you,

Valley county residents

Commissioners,

I am writing with concern of the recent appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health board. As an Idaho native, a current resident of Ada County and someone who currently has a daughter-in-law infected with Covid-19, I strongly urge you to appoint someone to the board with Medical experience. A Health District appointee needs to have experience with health not politics. Covid is a serious disease and threat to our state and our nation. Appointing someone with obvious political bias further divides our great city and state. Please reconsider this appointment.

Thank you

Commissioners,

I am writing to note my disagreement with the appointment of Raul Labrador to the CDH Board of Health. As a lifelong conservative and Idaho resident of more than 30 years, I cannot remember a more poorly envisioned appointment. It is clear from this appointment that the commissioners view political cronyism as more important than public health. I would love to see a list of accomplishments, credentials, or service that would qualify Mr. Labrador for this position. We have many republicans serving in various, high-level, health positions in Idaho that would be much better suited to provide guidance on public health issues. I urge you to use a rational, thoughtful approach to this appointment and reconsider your decision. Thank you,

I am contacting you to express my extreme displeasure at your decision to appoint Raul Labrador to the Central Health District. Labrador is a politician, not a scientist, his disingenuous statements notwithstanding. The two new members of your commission obviously are intent on taking sound health-based decisions away from CDH, and replacing them with political ones. If people get sick or die because of your self-centered decisions, the blood will be on your hands.

Meridian

Commissioners,

I would like to post a complaint on the way the new Ada County Commissioners appointed Raul Labrador to the CDH board. They violated Idaho's open meeting law by doing so. There was also no vetting or consideration of other candidates. My opinion is that he makes a horrible representation for the CDH. Look at Rauls own words, "Even though I believe the use of masks is overrated and the media has been misleading the public about their effectiveness, I wear masks to enter private businesses because I want them to stay open. It is not their fault that an overbearing government is imposing stupid requirements on them." How can someone like this represent public health during a pandemic. I could go further with what I think of Raul and public health, as I am a public health worker, but I will refrain. Please consider my post.

Regards,

Aside from being totally unqualified for the position, the appointment of Mr. Labrador to CDH clearly violates then open meeting law and should be referred to the Ada County Prosecutor for action.

This back room deal is yet another example of what happens when the “good old boy” network substitutes for the appointment of lawfully vetted and qualified candidates presented in open meetings. It’s truly disheartening for newly elected commissioners to get off to this illegal start.

I urge the Commissioners to disqualify Mr. Labrador and search for a qualified CDH member.

Ada County Residents

Dear Sir,

Raul Labrador and his enablers on the country commission have broken the law in Labrador’s appointment. The fixing and secretive selection of a non qualified Labrador is criminal and non democratic. Labrador has no health expertise and joins to disrupt the work of the CHD in the midst of a pandemic. Legal measures need to be brought to these disruptions in our community health. I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

Just letting you know my displeasure at your appointment of Mr. Labrador to CDH. Disappointed that you would appoint an anti-masker with no health background to this important position.

Commissioner Kenyon,

I don’t know if you remember meeting me, but we sat next to each other at the Governor’s Ball dinner a few years ago. I’m a pharmacist and I work full time at Idaho State University in the College of Pharmacy as [redacted].

I read this morning about the CDH board position and wanted to let you know that I know many people who would be qualified to serve. If you are interested in exploring other candidates, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.

Best regards,

I am appalled by the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Board of Health. As a concerned citizen and teacher on the front lines of the pandemic, I am asking that the Board of Health NOT approve this appointment. He has proved himself to be negligent at best, in terms of healthcare for our community. Although he has experience as an elected official in the state of Idaho, he has no first hand knowledge of experience related to the health of our community which should be a top priority for someone's credentials to serve on this board. He has no regard for other people and even made national news spouting “nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care." Putting someone on a health board who has zero regard for the well-being of other humans is an outrageous idea and serves to only hurt the people of Idaho further. As we enter into, what is hopefully, the final stages of this pandemic, he will not serve the people's well-being, he will err on the side of his own self-interests which will lead to more strife for Idahoans. Please do not approve this appointment and help give Idahoans some hope as we navigate the final stages of this pandemic.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Hello,

As a long-time Idaho resident, I am appalled by the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Board of Health. As a concerned citizen and teacher on the front lines of the pandemic, I am asking that the Board of Health NOT approve this appointment. He has proved himself to be negligent as best, in terms of healthcare for our community. Although he has experience as an elected official in the state of Idaho, he has no first hand knowledge of experience related to the health of our community. It is not a secret that he has publicly stated his disregard for public health on numerous occasions going so far to say that “nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care,” which caused him to make national news. Does Idaho really need to continue the cycle of bad press by appointing a controversial figure such as Labrador to the Board of Health in a state struggling to contain the pandemic? He has been clear on his personal stance that healthcare is NOT a human right. In 2017 he supported a bill to repeal and replace parts of the ACA which would effectively take away access to healthcare for millions of low-income and elderly Americans. Raul Labrador is hostile towards efforts to provide easy access to healthcare and during a pandemic, this is a horrible decision to include him on the Central District Board of Health, which serves the largest population of Idahoans. Please do not approve this appointment and help give Idahoans some hope as we navigate the final stages of this pandemic.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Appointing Raul Labrador to Central District Health shows health care workers and educators like myself that you care more about your political power than about their work or the lives of the people of Idaho. Labrador is an ignorant career politician who has publicly disrespected our doctors and scientists who tell us to wear masks to help stop the suffering. I do not want you or any other conspiracy theorist deciding what’s best for my loved one or my students. Shame on you for your power mongering selfishness!

Ada county resident here:

I believe Raul Labrador to be a very, very bad, no good, rotten choice to put on the Health Board.

Boise

Good evening Commissioners Kenyon, Davidson, and Beck.

I hope this email finds you and your families well. I write you this evening after seeing on the KTVB website that the commission appointed Raul Labrador to the Central Health District as the county representative. I have the following concerns and ask that you please take them into consideration as a native Idahoan and 25 long-time Ada County resident.

1. I am concerned with the manner in which this decision was made. It is of upmost importance that the county commissioner's decision-making process is transparent and that as commissioners you listen to all county residents not just your associates/friends. 2. COVID: My family has seen the first hand impact of COVID. My healthy 71 year old [redacted] died from COVID this fall. His granddaughter, who lived with him and my aunt, contracted the virus in her workplace which had no COVID safeguards in place (i.e. facemask requirement). I have watched what the Central Health District has done in Ada County during this difficult and challenging time and applaud them for making hard decision for the betterment of the entire community from a public health stance and not a political stance. When I compare what I have seen occur in Rupert (Minidoka County) where COVID has run rapid through the community and my extended family. It is clear the COVID spread in Rupert/Burley is in large part due to the lack of leadership by Minidoka County Commissioners/Cassia County Commissioners and the cities to do what is right from a public health perspective.

Imagine losing your spouse of 50 years within two weeks they are gone and you are left with nothing but heartache and memories. My uncle's death could have been prevented.

I ask you look in the mirror every day and remind yourself of the great duty you have before you during these trying times and do what is right for the good of the community. I don't think you want to be blamed for lack of leadership that led to unnecessary COVID deaths because you choose ideology over public health.

Thank you and be well.

Boise, Idaho

As a resident of Ada County, this appointment is very upsetting as is the lack of consideration of other individuals that may have voiced an interest if given the opportunity. Since Mr. Beck and Mr. Davidson didn't feel qualified, what in the world makes Mr. Labrador qualified - his awareness of politics? Yikes - not a strong resume for this impactful position. This is a shining example of Idaho's good old boy politics and it is offensive. Our family has been thankful for the stance the CDH has taken to implement mitigation measures to give us a fighting chance to be safe and healthy. We are also fully aware of the impact to schools, teachers, students, businesses and our family members. Wearing a mask has not been difficult nor an infringement on our freedom. This measure and other restrictions have been based on the best science available and has changed as we have learned more about this ugly virus. That's the way science works. We have multiple friends and family members that are front line health care workers. Not implementing these measures would have made their lives more of a living hell than it has been for the last 10 months. We have watched other health district boards ignore the science and call this virus and its impacts a hoax. Mr. Labrador has made some statements in other interviews that appear to indicate he's not a supporter of mitigation measures either. His comment in stating why he is the best to fill this role included the following statement: “I have watched over the last year as unelected officials have been making decisions that affect people’s lives in a most intimate way,” the new unelected board member said. He didn't even have the awareness that he is now an unelected official that is making decisions that affect our family's life. Thanks for nothing!

I am writing to object to your appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District health board. This position, more than ever, requires someone with an actual background in health care or medicine. To appoint someone who’s sole experience is in politics is irresponsible. You should have sought input from the public before making this decision. I hope you demonstrate better decision making going forward.

Boise

Hello, My name is [Deleted] and I live in Boise's East End. I don't believe I've ever written you before, but when I heard the news that Raul Labrador had been appointed to the CDH Idaho Board, I had to send a note of astonishment and sadness. I'm a business owner who is anxious to get businesses safely back up and running at pre-Covid levels, and so much of that involves making thoughtful policy decisions based on scientific / medical data from experts. The role CDH is supposed to fill. Raul is a politician who is looking to make his next headline after his failed bid for governor, and to place him in this role so he can catapult himself to further political ambitions by blowing the conservative dog whistle of "freedom" -- anti-mask/anti-science and what he believes will result in more benefit to the economy -- will be catastrophic for public health. I also believe his ideas re: "freedom" from mandates and the economy are so deeply wrong and are actually damaging to the local economy in the long run. I don't shop outside the city limits because people don't wear masks there - as a consumer, I just don't feel comfortable shopping unless I know others will be masked and distanced. If mask rules are rolled back, I will begin to buy everything online and cease takeout orders, sadly abandoning our local business even more. Also, when schools are closed because cases are spiking and hospitals are filling (thanks to lax restrictions on dining, bars, large religious gatherings, etc.), so many people are forced to drop out of the economy and workforce. With two young kids, I've been constantly juggling this since March. So many sleepless nights as I try to keep my business going and care for my kiddos while their preschool is shut down every other week when a teacher or student tests positive. It's exhausting. And my bottom line suffers as well as my psyche. Please put someone in the role who cares about public health and not making their next political move. That's all I want. Just someone who cares about public health and making sound decisions based on fact and evidence-based research. Please. Pick someone who doesn't have something to prove or is looking to gain political support for their next fundraiser. Just someone who wants to help keep us safe. Thank you for your service as commissioners,

I am writing to contest the appointment of Mr Labrador to the Ada County Commissioner seat. Not only does this smack of cronyism but I believe it to be illegal. Isn’t there a law requiring open meetings?

Not only is he unqualified but we, the people had no opportunity to voice concerns or questions. I would like to know how you intend to address this action?

Thank you for your consideration.

Raul Labrador should be the last person to be appointed to the commission. He has in the past proven repeatedly he will only politicize topics that are not political. His only reason for wanting to be on the commission is to get back into politics and to push is personal position that masks are not part of the Covid answer, further causing conflict/confusion within the population of Idaho and playing to the Trump base. Raul has a history of Trump loving as well, and as Jan. 6th showed us, those that follow Trump are not people that need to be representing anything on earth.

Regards

Hello Ada County Commission and CDH,

I am writing to express my shock and disapproval at the choice of Raul Labrador for the CDH board. He has absolutely no experience for this job. He was photographed in Boise mall not wearing a mask in defiance of a mask mandate. He doesn't believe a person can die without access to health insurance (I know a family whose son died from cancer because he had NO insurance). He has no right deciding anything that has to do with our community's health. Labrador will not act in good faith for the health of our district. He'll act for the good of his own political ambition and consequently his pocketbook. If you do not rescind this appointment, I will have lost respect for your board.

Sincerely,

To Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson:

YOU STUPID IDIOTS. Raul Labrador is exactly the WRONG person to have anything to say about public health. You are the enemy of the citizens of Idaho, for appointing Raul Labrador. I will do all I can to see you lose your seats as soon as possible. Consider yourselves murderers, because it is absolutely guaranteed that more Idahoans will die because of you. Labrador has said that masks are stupid. No, you are stupid. RACIST, [Expletive], REDNECKS. That is all that is left of the Republican party.

Hidden Springs, Idaho

To those who appointed Raul Labrador,

I’m writing to complain about the appointment of Raul Labrador to Central District Health Board. He served us as a U.S. Representative. During his service, he underserved us. He definitely only served those who shared his extremely conservative ideology. He also appeared to spend more time campaigning for Presidential candidates than serving the people of Idaho. I am someone who depends on health care and rely on the ACA. He used the Republican party lie about the ACA. That it was OK to just get rid of it, and the Republicans had a plan to replace it – they didn’t. So the plan was just to get rid of it and hang people like me, out to dry. When Raul spoke in public about health care he showed himself to be uninformed and dishonest causing a great deal of anger with the audiences he addressed. He is a dishonest person, who only worships his conservative ideology and doesn’t care about Idahoan’s who don’t share his ideology. I can’t think of a worse person to appoint, unless of course you are a MAGA like conservative who only cares about their ideology and not about all Idahoan’s, many who don’t. You need to pick someone who would act to serve all Idahoan’s regardless of their ideology. I don’t believe he could make decisions that would best serve Idaho, especially if a decision required following the science. He has shown himself to be hostile to science.

Regards,

Shame on you Mr's Davidson and Beck, but I expect no less from ultra conservatives to appoint one of your own "good ol boys" to the board. I have no respect whatsoever for you. You know damn well that Labrador is anti mask and if anyone is going to politicize the position and decisions before you, he will. His ultra conservative ways and attitude as well as yours are exactly what is harming our country and exactly what created the assault on our nation's capital last week. Now you are building your team to create the same disaster here in Idaho. He certainly didn't fool me acting like he's a concerned family man that cares about people and feels as though he is the most qualified for the role. The correct approach and the democratic approach would be to build a diverse board not an ultra conservative one. I have no respect for you and therefore will absolutely disregard every decision that comes out of your office. You are not serving the people. You're serving yourself and you know it.

I am writing to oppose your recent selection of Labrador to the CDH Board. This decision was not based on public health, instead it was a political decision to open the flood gates to a global pandemic. Sciencests and medical professionals will not be listened to with Labrador at the helm. Instead, decisions will be based on "freedom" and what he believes will best benefit the economy. However, I would argue that masks are actually keeping the economy afloat. Consumers feel more comfortable shopping and supporting small business if they know other shoppers will be wearing a mask. You are asking small business and CITIZENS to die if a mask mandate is taken away from Ada County. I urge you to reconsider your decision and elect someone who has public health as their number one priority.

Sincerely,

Dear commissioner Beck:

I am writing to express my alarm, disappointment and anger at your appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health board. Mr. Labrador brings no public health experience or other relevant professional qualifications to this role. In addition, his public positions as an anti-mask politician make him a dangerous choice to oversee public health initiatives and services during the largest global pandemic we have seen in over 100 years. It certainly appears that this appointment was made for political purposes only, to further Mr. Labrador’s career and consolidate GOP control over local authorities – and not to serve the public health needs of Idahoans in a nonpartisan manner. We should have someone with a scientific background and professional public health experience on this board, and not an unqualified politician. I am the mother of a diabetic teenager. Covid-19, should she catch it, could be deadly. In addition, the current status of Covid infections and our local death rates are appalling. You are risking our families’ lives and our childrens’ schooling with this appointment. This is a terrible time to play pure politics with Idahoan’s lives and I suspect you underestimate the amount of anger and objections that you will face with this choice.

Boise

Commissioner Beck:

I'd like to congratulate you on winning a seat on the Ada County Board of Commissioners in my home district. I must also admonish you for abdicating your responsibility in your first decision by appointing Raul Labrador to serve on the Central District Health Board. Labrador is a shill who is only interested in serving himself and lost his last election. This is a man to doesn't believe every citizen deserves health care, stated that nobody dies because they don't have access to health care, and supported the insurrectionist, Trump. This is a man with no experience with health care or public health policy and claims his roles as a family man qualified him more than anything else. Every Republican has been spouting about nonelected officials serving on Health Boards but yet the first thing you do is appoint a non-elected official. If you don't want to do the work of a Commissioner then you shouldn't have run for the office. An Ada Country Commissioner should be sitting on the CDH Board. Do your job or resign. I'm hoping we can expect a lot more out of you moving forward as Ada County needs real leadership right now, not just one more "R" touting the bullshit lines of less government & lower taxes.

What a joke. The two republicans should be absolutely ashamed. Labrador is an idiot and a failed ideological slave to a failed Republican Party. How about thinking about our health instead of your own self interests. You are going to soon find out the one indelible truth—YOU AREA BUNCH OF STUPID LOSERS!!

Raul Labrador? The spectacularly unqualified ideologue who casually dismisses the broad consensus of the medical community about how best to protect public health? That Raul Labrador? Wow. Well, I guess since he asked, and he’s one of the good ol’ boys, we shouldn’t be surprised.

Meridian, ID

The idea that Raul Labrador can just ask you people for the appointment and you think you should just appoint him is ridiculous. Be responsible commissioners instead of political partisans. This is so disappointing to hear about this

Commissioners,

I was outraged, deeply hurt, and terrified to read today about the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. While I deeply despise and fear the two newest country commissioners, it is hard for me to imagine anyone that even they could have picked who would be more poorly suited for this position. Even by his own measure Labrador is unqualified - his complaints about other members in the past has been that they were not elected and neither is he! And in a moment of unbelievable and despicable hypocrisy, he claims that being a father makes him suited for the job as he replaces a commissioner who’s protection of her children against violent extremist mobs has garnered national attention. Not to mention that the fact that he has no public health experience! He has exhibited anything but “common sense” by openly mocking medical advice during the crippling coronavirus pandemic, and is therefore a threat to the health and safety of all citizens. And his appointment to the board to fulfill a specific political policy stance in a government body who’s decisions are supposed to be based on science calls in to question the very legitimacy of our government and our democracy, and is an absolute disgrace to our community. It is appalling that County Commissioners who are elected to serve members of this community would take so little interest in their health and safety and personal wellbeing. And on top of everything else, the move appears to have been a violation of open meeting laws. I count on our one democratic commissioner to be given the ability to be present along with citizens as is required to by law to be able to provide oversight and guardrails to protect against what is clearly a new and quickly coalescing conservative cabal. I hope there will be more respect for the citizens of this community and for true commons sense in the future.

Sincerely,

concerned citizen

I am writing to express my extreme concern of the appointment of Raul Labrador for the Board of Health. It does not appear that the Idaho open law meeting was followed and no other candidates had the opportunity to apply for the seat. I would like to see the seat be open for applications and then vetted and voted on by the board.

Sincerely,

Ada County Constituent

Good afternoon,

I am deeply concerned by the proposed appointment of Raul Labrador to fill the vacant Ada County seat on the Board of Health formerly held by Diana Lachiondo.

Idaho Code, Section 39-411.4 states, “if a board member is an appointee for a board of county commissioners, and if that board member is an elected county commissioner and leaves office prior to the expiration of the term on the district board of health, the board of county commissioners may declare the position vacant and may appoint another currently elected county commissioner to fill the unexpired portion of the term of that board member.” Ms. Lachiondo was an elected county commissioner, and needs to be replaced by a currently elected Ada county commissioner.

Mr. Labrador’s appointment as an unelected member, in addition to being unlawful, would mean that none of the three Ada county seats on the Board of Health would be held by elected officials. It is vital at this time, as the coronavirus pandemic continues and the Board of Health must make important public health decisions that affect the lives of District residents, that residents have an elected official to represent their interests on the Board.

Please do not confirm Mr. Labrador’s appointment to the Board of Health.

Regards,

We ABSOLUTELY need Health Board members who have a medical or scientific background and are non-partisan and non-political! But, Commissioners Davidson and Beck just did a back door deal. I strongly disagree with your decision to appoint Raul Labrador to the CDH Board. Basically, a Republican leader, contacted 2 inexperienced Republican Commissioners and asked for the appointment. And they handed it to him without public discussion. According to Raul himself, he is basically qualified because he has a family? Mr Davidson and Mr. Beck it is a shame to see you fail so early in your terms.

Central district health board needs well informed representatives who respect scientific data. It's highly unusual for a citizen to privately contact two commissioners before a meeting. Raul Labrador is not a fitting person to participate on the CDH board. I request his appointment be rescinded and a candidate be appointed who understands the need for masks and scientific evidence to protect the citizens of Ada county. I have been a registered nurse for 49 years and know all efforts to stem the pandemic must be implemented. Mr. Labrador presents obstacles in achieving the pandemic.

Really, in a time of such crisis you appoint Mr. Labrador. Can you please explain that decision to me. It seems as if it got push down our throats. Very improper. Lets get this right

Ms. Kenyon, how do we challenge the appointment of Raul Labrador to the CDC Board. It appears that it is a political move by Mr. Davidson and Mr. Beck. Mr. Labrador is a career politician and he is not acting as a private citizen, in other words his decisions will be base on his political beliefs and not on scientific information. He does not have the qualifications to represent the citizens of Ada County in this capacity.

Dear Commissioners-

you have now chosen an anti-masker to be on the CDH board. I find your choice repulsive. His response to questioning was in fact lacking in scientific thought and his concerns appear highly political in nature. I feel it’s important to have people with medical background who are NOT political to be on the health board. I am hopeful that you will reconsider this inappropriate decision.

Sincerely

I’m very disappointed in your decision to appoint a career politician to the health board. It was a bad move to appoint Raul to a job for which he had literally have zero experience or knowledge. Zero. None. Zippo. He has zero medical knowledge or experience. We need doctors, nurses or public health experts. Not someone who is eyeing some political objective to only serve himself. This is very disappointing. If he would have had to submit a resume, it would have been in the garbage because he has zero experience. Zero. Bad move, Ada! Make sure he wears a mask and gets a vaccine! But I’m guessing he won’t because he doesn’t care about Ada County health. Raul cares about Raul and only Raul. Always has Always will. He’s terrible. Try to do better next time and actually read a resume. You can do better.

Mr. Labrador has well-known visceral opposition to medical and science based policy. Mr. Beck and Mr. Davidson clearly broke our sunshine laws. This is embarrassing. Grow up and serve the citizens of Ada County instead of padding your partisan resumes. And yes, I do want a response to my email.

Respectfully

Boise

Good job appointing someone to health board who will completely ignore scientific evidence. Great leadership

Dismayed to have Raul Labrador appointed to the CDHD board. He is so biased and demonstrated his lack of prioritizing science and health by defying statewide pandemic plans so blatantly. Fox in a hen house. Please do your best to quash this.

I object to the blatantly politically driven and motivated appointment of this anti-masker, Coviddenier to the board for the Central District Health. He is NOT a health professional and based upon his behavior over the last 10 months will do everything he can to revert back to the "it's our right stance' that has only kept our infection rates high during this pandemic. Shame on anyone who supports such a 'scratch my back, I'll scratch yours' maneuver.

[Deleted] called to say she is very upset with the appointment of Raul Labrador to CDH.

Good afternoon,

I was appalled and disgusted to hear that Raúl Labrador was even considered for representative on the Central District Health Board! Anyone with the utter ignorance to say, "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" CANNOT and will not represent the people of Ada County. We need people on the board who believe in science and have the courage to protect us from partisan politics. I expect you to do everything in your power to remove him from this position.

residents of and voters in Ada County

Good afternoon,

I am a resident of Ada County and do not support choosing Labrador to be on the CDH board.

I was made aware today of Raul Labrador's impending appointment of Ada rep on the Central District Board of Health. I would urge you to re-think this appointment, as Mr. Labrador is neither an elected official nor a public health expert. In 2017, Mr. Labrador claimed, “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care", when in fact, thousands of people die in the US literally due to that exact reason. Mr. Labrador is clearly out of touch with the needs and desires of the citizens of Ada County and is unfit to serve in this role. I ask you to find someone with more expertise and experience in public health.

Thank you,

an Idaho Native

164. Choosing Raul Labrador to serve on the health board is like selecting an atheist to be minister of your church. He is unacceptable in this particular role. Please try again!

Boise

'It is an embarrassment to appoint him'

Commissioners, I am a citizen in Ada County, specifically Boise, and I am extremely disappointed with your decision to appoint Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board.

Labrador was quoted as defending his candidacy for this position stating that Ada County needed “common sense.” Might I remind you that he was recently photographed at Boise Towne Square mall not wearing a mask during a current mask mandate due to a virus that has killed over 1500 Idahoans and infected over 150,000. That does not sound like common sense to me when science has shown the difference mask wearing can make in saving people’s lives.

Back in 2017, Labrador was quoted as saying “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.” That does not sound like someone who has the experience and knowledge to be impacting decisions for a health board. On the Central District Health site, it states, “The health districts were established in 1970 under Idaho Code to ensure essential public health services are made available to protect the health of all citizens of the state.” Labrador’s quote demonstrates that his beliefs do not align with this purpose.

Raul Labrador is a man who doesn’t believe in science and science-based health policies. It is an embarrassment to appoint him to the Central District Health Board. Unfortunately, his influence on decision with the Board will only lead to more coronavirus infections and deaths of Ada County residents, and by extension, the responsibility will also fall on the shoulders of those that chose to appoint someone so unqualified to protect our health.

Sincerely,

Boise, ID

Seriously… "Mr no one dies if they don’t have health insurance” has been appointed to the Central District Health board. ARE YOU KIDDING? Raul Labrador and health should not be used in the same sentence. REMOVE HIM!

Hello,

I am emailing to express my sincere concerns over Raul Labrador being appointed to the CDH Board. We need someone on health care and safeties side on the CDH board, not someone who is quite the opposite and does not take this pandemic or people’s health seriously! I urge you to reverse this decision immediately.

From a very concerned Idahoan,

Ryan,

The county deserves to have someone on the Central District Health Board who is in the medical or healthcare profession. Your first duties as commissioner to nominate your buddy and fellow Republican as the chair and then to put a politician that nobody voted for in the position to sit without Central District Health board is very disturbing. I wish you would listen to your constituents and not play politics with our health. Please reconsider having Larador on the board. He obviously does not think science or healthcare matter.

Thank you for your time,

Hello, I am extremely disappointed to read about Raul Labradors appointment to the Central District Health Board by Rod Beck and Ryan Davideson. Labrador has made multiple comments and decisions against the best interest of Idahoans surrounding health care. The fact that he doesn't believe that healthcare is a human right is concerning, as well as his recent comments and actions surrounding masks. I am not sure what about his background makes him qualified for this in any way. I hope you reconsider this decision.

Hi,

I am an Ada County resident and I oppose the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health board. Folks, this buffoon literally said “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care” to a crowd in Lewiston. There’s video and everything! [idahostatesman.com] Based on that alone, what gives you any sense that Labrador has any qualifying experience to serve on the board for an Idaho Public Health District? I would much rather have that spot filled by someone who actually cares about the well-being of Ada County residents, rather than the guy who is delusional enough to think that taking away the power of public health is going to result in healthier Idahoans. Please reconsider putting someone who has actual medical and/or public health expertise in this position.

Sincerely,

Hello,

I am a long-time Meridian resident. I wanted to express my concern with the recent appt of Raul Labrador as a rep on the Health board. It really looks like there was some discussion prior to the meeting- perhaps even an invite to Mr. Labrador to attend. Please review open meeting law to ensure you are following the law. I don't think Labrador is a good choice. He is very one sided and out of touch with the public. With regards to public health, his history shows that he is not willing to listen to expertsrather he follows the loudest noise maker. This is a difficult time. With the lack of state leadership and guidance, our health board has had to make very hard decisions. I fear that Mr. Labrador will not be a good choice and will pass off decisions even further down the chain to school boards and city councils who do not have the resources that the health board has.

Sincerely,

It is a disgrace that you would elect Raul Labrador onto the board of health.

I wish to lodge my objection to the selection of Raúl Labrador to the Central District Health board. Mr. Labrador is a science denying antimasker. We need people on the health board who actually has the public’s health as an objective.

Good Afternoon,

First and foremost, I hope you all are staying safe and healthy. This email is regarding the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health board. This is an asinine decision that should be fixed ASAP. This man doesn't believe in healthcare as a human right. He doesn't believe the government has a role working with the health district. He is not going to improve the lives of Idahoans in this role (or any role for that matter, but I digress); I dare say he will harm them. We need real leadership, now more than ever. Idahoans are dying. We need people who believe this virus is a real threat to health, not someone who is known to be an anti masker, anti social distancer, etc. If you disagree, I encourage you to open up a dialogue on how this man is qualified to hold this position. How a man who is quoted saying "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" is qualified to be on the Central District Health Board.

Sincerely,

As an Ada County citizen, and a healthcare worker, I strongly object to the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health board. What qualifies him, other than his being a career politician? Given his past expressed opinions on insuring healthcare to all and his opposition to masks during a global pandemic, this man has no business helping direct the health decisions of our county.

Sincerely,

Meridian, ID

I am very upset to hear that Mr. Labrador has been appointed to the CDH Board in a process that was largely done outside of a public meeting. Additionally, Mr. Labrador is not well qualified for this position and has no record of being an advocate for public health. We need CDH members with medical or public health policy backgrounds during this time of crisis. Thank you.

Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson,

As an Ada County resident and taxpayer for over 26 years, I am deeply disappointed and disturbed to learn that you have both appointed a completely unqualified person to a seat on the Central District Health Board. It also appears to be that his nomination was discussed in absence of the third commissioner, Kendra Kenyon. I know you are both new to the position but that is no excuse to not properly understand how the nomination process works, including knowing the rules about open meeting laws. As Raul Labrador was present at the meeting and not listed on the agenda speaks volumes about how this deal was made. I suggest you both brush up on how to legally do your job and realize you are accountable to ALL Ada County citizens.

Sincerely,

Dear Commissioners Kenyon, Davidson, and Beck,

I am extremely disappointed to hear that Raul Labrador has been appointed to the Central District Health Board.

The position should be filled by a medical professional, not a partisan immigration attorney.

Sincerely,

Boise, Idaho

It was highly inappropriate to rush the appointment of a far right wing politician to our health district board. Idahoans need deserve better. Remove him now and choose a non-politician with a background in health care!

Please choose a medical professional who believes in vaccines.

Thank you

Good morning,

I live in SE Boise, and I am writing to express that I was incredulous, disappointed and frustrated to learn this morning that Raul Labrador was appointed to the Central District Health Board. He has expressed that his personal beliefs are not in line with scientific guidelines and has absolutely no business on any health board. This is absurd, and I am so angry! We need people with actual experience working in science and healthcare, not people with no relevant background who have openly flouted public health guidelines with no apology.

Sincerely,

Dear Commissioners,

I am disappointed to hear that Raul Labrador has been appointed to the health board. Particularly after what sounds like an illegal meeting. He is not qualified to make decisions related to the health of Ada County citizens. Please rescind this decision immediately.

Sincerely,

Dear commissioner Davidson:

I am writing to express my alarm, disappointment and anger at your appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health board. Mr. Labrador brings no public health experience or other relevant professional qualifications to this role. In addition, his public positions as an anti-mask politician make him a dangerous choice to oversee public health initiatives and services during the largest global pandemic we have seen in over 100 years. It certainly appears that this appointment was made for political purposes only, to further Mr. Labrador’s career and consolidate GOP control over local authorities – and not to serve the public health needs of Idahoans in a nonpartisan manner. I am the mother of a diabetic teenager. Covid-19, should she catch it, could be deadly. In addition, the current status of Covid infections and our local death rates are appalling. You are risking our families’ lives and our childrens’ schooling with this appointment. This is a terrible time to play pure politics with Idahoan’s lives and I suspect you underestimate the amount of anger and objections that you will face with this choice.

Boise

Hello, thank you for being a public servant as an Ada County Commissioner during this difficult time. Unfortunately, I feel that you have let your citizens down with ramming the appointment of Raul Labrador to Central District Health. I believe a public vetting would have shown that someone educated with basic health protocols would have been more appropriate. But once again it's not about common sense but surrounding yourself with people with the similar political views. Very disappointing.

Ada County resident

Commissioners Davidson, Beck & Kenyon,

I am writing to express my deep disappointment and frustration with your appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Department Board of Health. As a fourth generation Idahoan, and 17-year resident of Ada County, Mr. Labrador does not represent my family's health interests. Clearly, this was a move to flex republican political muscle rather than ethically and thoughtfully appoint a representative to the Board demonstrating expertise and experience in matters pertaining to public health. In fact, Mr. Labrador’s track record in congress has shown contempt for healthcare and basic access, demonstrated by his quip in 2017 that, "Nobody dies because they don't have access to healthcare.” The duties written in Idaho Code for public health districts requires ensuring “essential public health services are made available to protect the health of all citizens”. Commissioners Beck and Davidson, I implore you to make your decisions in open, clear view of the public with all members of the Comission. I expect better, and the public deserves better, from elected officials.

Sincerely,

Commissioner Davidson,

I am greatly troubled by your decision to appointment Raul Labrador to the health board. Mr. labrador has a storied past with ignoring facts and denying science. He is in no way a solid candidate to represent the commission or the people of Ada County on issues that impact public health. I ask that you remove Mr. Labrador and solicit other applicants for the role, which should include candidates that have a background in public health or medicine. As a republicans and a supporter of yours, I expect a conservative government not a government that ignores science for political reasons. I fear Raul Labradors appointment to the health board will not facilitate public health outcomes that are not influenced by partisan politics. Thanks

Commissioner Davidson,

While I certainly didn't vote for you, I am writing to you today to express my displeasure in your appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health board seat formerly occupied by fmr Commissioner Lachiondo. Mr. Labrador has zero qualifications for the particular position. Given the current health crisis and the importance of this role on a board that is very much in the spotlight right now and charged with making very important and impactful health decisions on behalf of the district, that warrants MORE of a reason that a volunteer to the open seat on the board should be carefully vetted and considered. Additionally, under Idaho Open Meeting Law, governing bodies cannot make decisions outside of public meetings, but it seems that you were already prepared, with your fellow Commissioner, for this nomination of a volunteer to the board, pointing to a potential violation of this law. He is not an active elected leader, has zero health experience or expertise, and clearly is politically motivated with a record of making leadership decisions that minimizes the government's role in keeping its citizens safe. This is something we cannot afford during a pandemic, where we need experts who follow actual science, not opinion. Labrador has a terrible track record of his own personal decision-making and "personal responsibility" during the last year of the pandemic, so I think it's clear that the health and safety of the district, over which he would have influence over as a board member, would not be his utmost concern. This is a terrible choice that me and my community are very disappointed in.

Thank you,

You irresponsible jerks wanted to be in charge and now you are. Labrador has made it clear he hates masks and has zero interest in saving lifes. So, every Covid death, from today forward is on YOU. What the hell are you going to do to Crush the Curve. My guess is [expletive] nothing.

Meridian, Idaho

Commissioners,

I am writing you expressing my disapproval in appointing Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. I do not feel Mr. Labrador represents the citizens of Ada County. Mr. Labrador's background is in law and politics, not health.

Sincerely,

Ryan,

As one of your constituents, I would like love to why you appointed Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board when he is wholly unqualified to serve in that role. What part it Raul’s previous experiences make him fit for that board? Isn’t your mission is to be “partners and leaders in the community. To make decisions informed by a commitment to protecting the quality of life of every of every resident of Ada County”? It’s pretty obvious Raul wanted this for his resume and political aspirations and you obliged. You clearly aren’t leading our community or making decisions to protect every resident of our county. I look forward to hearing from you.

Commissioners Beck, Davidson, and Kenyon,

First, congratulations on your swearings in to Commissioners Beck and Davidson. I look forward to working with you as we serve the residents of Ada County and Boise. It was not my expectation or hope that I would be reaching out in opposition to a Commission action so early in the year, but the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board is a cause for major concern for the residents of Ada County. As a US Representative, Congressman Labrador said in a town hall “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.” This patently false statement flies in the face of the charge of our health districts which are the primary outlet for public health services in the State of Idaho. They provide preventive healthcare and vaccinations to our low income residents each and every day. At a minimum, we should be appointing someone to this position who has some skin in the game, such as a commissioner who dedicates a portion of the county budget to our health district. I would further hope that if a non-elected member is chosen, that they have some background in healthcare, public health, science, or social services since that is the work Central District Health engages in every day. You have the opportunity to ensure proper representation on the board of Central District Health, and that should include people with the best interests of the residents of Ada County at heart first and foremost. This does not describe Raul Labrador in any way that I’ve seen through his many years of elected office. Thank you for your service to the people of our county. I hope that you’ll take my comments to heart.

Best,

To my Ada County Commissioners,

I want to voice my disgust for your move today to appoint a politician to the CDH board. He has zero medical expertise (which is badly needed), no interest in public health, and has stated in the past that "no one dies of lack of healthcare" proving that he doesn't understand the healthcare system at all. I hope this move is not indicative of your plans for the future of Ada County.

Sincerely,

An Ada County resident and voter

Dear Commissioner Davidson

Ada county resident here. Your appointment of Raul Labrador to replace Diana Lochiando on the Central District Health board is disgraceful. A man who doesn't believe health care is right, but enjoys government-sponsored health care being appointed to this position is a joke. It's dangerous to the citizens of Ada County who want to remain healthy, and an insult to the more than 1500 Idahoans who have died from COVID. More people will get sick, and more people will die as a result of this. Are you prepared to carry their deaths on your shoulders? You should be ashamed. Repeal this decision immediately.

Regards,

I’m writing to express my objection to the unilateral appointment of Raul Labrador as the Ada County Representative for Central District Health. This action was clearly a misuse of power by you, Ryan Davidson, and Rod Beck, who overstepped the process of appointment by the board. Additionally, it is clear that Raul Labrador is unfit for this new position and his appointment will be detrimental to the health and safety of Ada county residents.

I am asking that as an elected official, you represent the best interest of the people in this matter and revoke this appointment immediately. Furthermore I am asking that appropriate process is followed for all future appointments.

Ada County Resident

To Whom It May Concern,

I am absolutely appalled at the choice of Raul Labrador being appointed a position on the board for the CDH. He is neither an elected official nor has any medical or public health experience. He publicly goes against the CDC recommendations of wearing a mask when in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19, as evidenced by a photo of him at the Boise Towne Square Mall in December 2020. In 2017, Labrador famously claimed "Nobody dies because they don't have access to healthcare." In April 2020, he wrote "The cure cannot be worse than the disease!" in regard to the stay home order Gov. Little enacted to try and keep the virus from overwhelming our hospitals. In his opinion, staying home is worse than over 4,000 Americans dying daily from this disease! Abhorrent, to say the least! THIS is the man you think will be able to help Ada County residents in their need for guidance during this unprecedented pandemic?! What a horrific joke! Please, I, and I'm sure thousands of other concerned citizens, implore you to reverse this decision. Idaho is already one of the WORST states in the nation for COVID-19 cases, and Raul Labrador will almost definitely make it worse. Do your jobs, get people in there who are actually competent, have expertise in this area, and believe in science.

Sincerely,

Concerned Ada County Citizen

Please be advised I support Dr Blue for the open seat. What a dream to have an MD volunteer for the opening, no less an epdemiologist during a pandemic. I have heard Dr Blue speak, specifically about the efficacy of the new vaccines. He is extremely knowledgeable and wellspoken. Please do not politicize this BOH opening. Vote for Dr. Blue.

Thank you,

Please do not choose Labrador for the Central Health Board. We need doctors with education and knowledge about health, not politically driven minds that cause more contention and confusion in our community!

Dear Ada County Health Commission:

I am writing you on behalf of myself, my colleagues in the medical profession, and all Idahoans who are or may be affected by the governance of the Central District Health Board. I would ask that as you vote tomorrow to officially appoint a new member to the Central District Health Board that you vote to place Dr. Sky Blue in that open position.

While I respect and appreciate our former Representative Raul Labrador and even agree with much of his political ideology, I do not feel that he is qualified for the position on our Health Board. As an Emergency Department Physician who has spent the last ten years providing emergency medical care as a part of our community's safety net, it seems obvious that Mr. Labrador's comments and actions demonstrate lack of understanding as it relates to our community's health care needs. I can assure you that people do in fact die because they don't have access to healthcare and that people that don't wear masks in public during an infectious disease pandemic do contribute to its spread.

Conversely, Dr. Sky Blue not only understands disease, he is also an expert in public health and health care delivery. As someone who has committed much of his medical career to serving some of Idaho's most vulnerable populations, Dr. Sky Blue has a real understanding of the issues that face access and delivery of this critical public resource.

Thank you for your time and consideration and again please vote to place Dr. Sky Blue rather than Mr. Raul Labrador on the central district health board.

'Fill the position with someone with medical knowledge'

Ada County Commissioners,

Please be responsible when filling the seat on the Central District Health Board. Don't put someone in that is only there for political reasons. Fill the position with someone with medical knowledge. Reasons to support Dr. Sky Blue for CDH Board: 1. He’s a doctor 2. He has no conflict of interest from his current job 3. He will be a valuable addition to the Central District Health Board and has extensive experience and credentials in health care. Perfect for a health board! Reasons to Reject Raúl Labrador for CDH Board: 1. He’s a registered lobbyist for a major local hospital and that presents a serious conflict of interest. 2. He has no relevant expertise 3. He goes in public without a mask and doesn’t respect this basic common sense measures to prevent the spread of COVID

Your decision will be noted.

Mr. Davidson, Mr. Beck, and Ms. Kenyon:

Please consider appointing a medical professional to the Board of Health.

Thank you.

To whom it may concern,

I am writing this letter in support for Dr. Sky Blue to be selected as a representative on the Central District Health board.

My name is [Deleted]. I'm a physician that specializes in family medicine and geriatrics, currently working for [redacted]. I have worked with Dr. Blue as part of my medical training at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, and he has been an Infectious disease consulting physician for patients I've cared for in the hospital at St Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. I've learned from him through lectures he has given at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, and through town halls he has led on the COVID-19 pandemic through the St Alphonsus organization. Dr. Blue is a leader in Epidemiology and Infectious Disease in the Treasure Valley.

I strongly feel that Dr. Blue should be considered as a representative on the Central District Health Board. He has the experience and expertise to provide valuable insights to help make good and balanced public health decisions for the district, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He would be a valuable asset to the health board.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

To whom it may concern,

My name is Scott Hoefer. I am a resident of Boise and a married father of 4 teenagers. I would like to state my support for Sky Blue to fill the board position for the Central Health District based on his medical expertise.

Thanks,

Dear Commissioners,

Raul Labrador is not suitable for a seat on the Central District Board of Health. He has actively opposed common sense public health guidelines and personally violated Boise’s mask ordinance by refusing to wear as mask in a crowded public setting. His background and experience do not lend themselves to this role. We need a nominee who has experience in public health and or medicine, someone who can make informed decisions about what is best for the health of our community. I understand that Sky Blue, an epidemiologist has expressed interest in the seat on the Board of Health. An epidemiologist would serve the board well and bring a lot of knowledge and experience to the board far beyond anything Raúl Labrador could offer. Please nominate Sky Blue for the Board of Health. He is a better candidate and Ada County would be lucky to have him serve.

Thank you,

Boise, ID

Please consider Dr.Skye Blue for your candidate for the board seat for Central District Health. He is the most qualified candidate.

I believe Dr Sky Blue would be the best choice for the commission position.

Thank you

Meridian ID

County Commissioners –

It has recently been brought to my attention that there will be a meeting tomorrow to appoint a new member to the recent vacancy on the Central District Health Board. I have also been made aware that Dr. Sky Blue, one of our local infectious disease specialists, has been nominated to this position. I have known Dr. Blue since beginning my residency in Boise in 2010. He has been a consistent level headed and excellent source of information for both outpatient infectious disease consultations, inpatient care of the critically ill hospitalized patient, and for matters of public health and disease prevention. I can think of no more qualified person to rationally and objectively advise as a member of the Central District Health Board. He would bring with him a level of expertise, experience, credentials, and medical-community respect to that body that would greatly benefit the Central District as well as the rest of the State of Idaho. Please count my strong support behind Dr. Blue’s placement on this Central District Health Board at earliest possibility.

Dear Commissioners,

I’m writing in support of Dr. Sky Blue for the health board. Appointing a physician who is an epidemiologist would be a logical choice. Dr. Blue has the expertise and experience needed for the position. Appointing a politician with no such experience could put the public’s health at risk and would anger many of the constituents you were elected to serve.

Sincerely,

Please do the right thing and fill the empty seat with an expert such as Dr. Sky Blue. He has much better qualifications than Raul Labrador. We need an expert to safeguard our health, not a politician who does not believe in science.

I am in favor of selecting Dr. Sky Blue as the additional member for the board.

Ada County Commissioners would be serving the community by selecting Dr Sky Blue to serve on the Central District Health Board. As a health professional, he would bring a much needed professional viewpoint to the Central District HEALTH Board. Thank You,

I would like to say that I strongly disagree and am very unhappy with the appointment of Raúl Labrador to the Central District Health Board.

To give this position to someone who openly states that masks don’t help, that no one ever died because of lack of access to health care and states that our government is overbearing shows a serious lack of common sense by the people who appointed him.

Why would you pick him for this position when there are highly qualified people with an impressive scientific medical background such as Dr. Sky Blue.

The stupidity of this simply amazes me.

Sincerely,

Chairman Beck, Commissioner Kenyon, and Commissioner Davidson,

I am writing to you as the medical director of Saint Alphonsus' COVID-19 clinic and as a physician who has seen firsthand the effects of COVID-19 on the citizens of Ada County. Every day in our clinic we see people of all ages and health histories that have long lasting and debilitating effects from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. To address this pandemic and maintain our economy we need a board at the health department who understands medicine and epidemiology. During this pandemic and going forward we need a board member who has a understanding of public health and the impacts of disease on the population. I would strongly support Commissioner Kenyon's proposal of having Dr. Sky Blue fill the position. He is eminently qualified as an infectious disease specialist who understands both medicine and epidemiology. While I understand why Mr. Labrador is politically attractive candidate, this pandemic is a biological process not a political one. The virus will continue to infect the citizens of Ada County regardless of their political ideology. As a community we need a board member who will make decisions based on the public health needs of all of the citizens of Ada County. Dr. Sky Blue is that person.

I appreciate your consideration,

Please choose science and facts over ambition. Please choose Dr Sky Blue for Central District Health Board.

Thank you.

Please choose Dr. Blue for the health board position! Reason suggests having a physician on a health board is logical and positive. Please choose wisely!

Thank you.

I am writing to encourage your support of Dr. Sky Blue for CDH Board. He is clearly the best candidate for this position on the health board. First and foremost, he is a doctor. He has extensive experience and credentials in health care. But in addition to his qualifications for the position, he has no conflict of interest from his current job. The other candidate being considered has a serious conflict of interest in that he is a registered lobbyist for a major local hospital. In addition, he does not follow COVID-19 precautions and goes out in public without wearing a mask. Besides which he has no relevant experience. There should be no question which is a better candidate for the Central District Health District board. Dr. Sky Blue is the right candidate for this position.

Thank you for your time

Good evening Commissioners,

I would like to request that Dr. Sky Blue be appointed to the vacant seat for Central District Health. It seems that right now more than ever, it would benefit our state to appoint an infectious disease physician and someone with needed experience rather than a lawyer and politician.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

I, my family, my friends, and my colleagues support Sky Blue, MD as a candidate for CDH BOH seat. He is extremely intelligent, dedicated, an expert in infectious disease and an epidemiologist. He is a perfect fit to solve the problems we all face in this HEALTH crisis of the pandemic. I disagree wholeheartedly with the choice of ex-Congressman Raul Labrador for this seat. He has no education or background in public health. Labrador admitted he had zero interests in all aspects of the job except for weighing in on COVID-19. This is a PUBLIC HEALTH Board, not a place to lobby for your own interests. Labrador is currently a private lawyer and a registered lobbyist. He is absolutely the wrong choice for this position. Idaho deserves better than Raul Labrador.

Good evening,

I would like to express my concern for the current board vacancy and hope that you would choose Dr. Sky Blue. As an infectious disease physician he is arguably the most qualified person in the entire state for this seat and could offer a wealth of knowledge and guidance for our current situation and any other issues that may arise in the future. A huge disservice would be done to the residents of our district to elect Raul Labrador. He is a lawyer and politician with no business making health decisions. He famously once said "Nobody dies from not having access to healthcare." This is a prime example of his lack of knowledge and frankly lack of caring and respect for human life.

Thank you,

An Ada County Resident

Dear Mr Davidson,

Please support Dr Sky Blue to fill the vacant position on the Board of Health during these challenging times.

He is well prepared for the work, has a rich history of clinical experience, and is a willing and dedicated community member. He can help guide us through this pandemic with more strategic organization and better efficacy than we have seen so far.

Dr Blue would be a great asset in this position.

Thank you,

To Whom it May Concern:

I am writing to express my support for Dr. Sky Blue and the open vacancy on the CDH health board that the commissioners will be voting to fill. I believe he is the obvious choice over a lifetime politician. I am a local attorney and understand the importance of qualified individuals participating in decisions for the public. I believe your constituents would benefit from having a doctor making important decisions relating to their health, as opposed to Mr. Labrador, who once said, “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”

Thank you for your time and consideration.

As someone who has worked in healthcare for over 30 years I feel I need to express my concerns about the possible appointment of Raul Labrador to the board of health. I believe that the best person to consider for this vacancy is Dr. Sky Blue. Dr. Blue is a respected infectious disease specialist in the valley and would best be able to guide our county through the course of the ongoing pandemic. Of the two candidates being considered, only Dr. Blue can truly understand the complex needs of healthcare providers and their patients during such an unprecedented time. Please appoint Dr. Blue.

Thank you.

Boise Idaho

Raul Labrador has no business being appointed to the Central District Health Board to replace Diane Lachiando. Mr. Labrador was quoted a few years ago as saying that no one ever died from lack of access to healthcare. He was photographed sitting inside the mall with no mask a few months ago. When the photo was circulated on social media, he indicated that mask requirements were overblown. There is another candidate vying for his spot, Dr. Sky Blue. Dr. Sky Blue is an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist. It would be a strong advantage for CDH to have someone who is trained in health care rather than someone with no experience in the field.

Good evening,

I am writing in support of Dr. Sky Blue for the District Health Board position. I am an Ada County resident and a health care worker. I know firsthand the importance of having a medical professional make decisions regarding community health. Dr Sky Blue has been an invaluable member of the COVID 19 preparedness team and will make decisions based in science and factual information. Please strongly consider Dr Sky Blue.

Warm regards,

Boise, ID

Dear County Commissioners,

I am writing as a concerned citizen regarding the vacant seat on the health department you are voting on tomorrow night. Central District Health has always had a vital role in the health of our community, but is particularly important during this pandemic.

Dr. Sky Blue is a well-respected infectious disease expert with over 30 years of experience. He is compassionate and knowledgeable, and is clearly the most qualified individual for this seat. Please consider the importance of having a physician who believes in science on your board.

By comparison, Raul Labrador is a politician who infamously quoted "Nobody dies from no having access to healthcare." This is deeply troubling on a number of levels. If you truly care about the health of Idahoans, this important decision should be incredibly easy.

I urge you to do the right thing for all Idahoans and vote for Dr. Sky Blue for the vacant seat.

Thank you,

I would like to place a vote for the Central District Health Department the vacant health department board seat I would like to Vote for Dr. Sky Blue

Good evening,

My name is [Deleted]. I am a Nurse Practitioner with [redacated] and have been testing and treating COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began last March. It is my understanding that tomorrow you will be voting on who should fill the vacant health department board seat. As a healthcare provider working throughout this pandemic I implore you to please vote for Dr. Sky Blue to fill this seat. He is by far the most qualified person to do this incredibly important job!

Thank you,

I am writing in support of selecting Dr. Sky Blue for the Board seat at Central District Health. Dr. Blue has outstanding experience in medical care, and his knowledge as an infectious disease specialist would be especially valuable as we all make our way through the COVID-19 pandemic. He has no conflict of interest from his current work. I believe he would be an ideal board member.

Respectfully submitted,

Good evening,

I wanted to take a moment this evening to write you in support of Dr. Sky Blue for the health department board seat. I won't write out all reasons for you as I know others have pointed out many good supporting reasons. However, I will mention that it is absolutely pertinent to have people on the board with real life experience and knowledge of health practices to ensure our safety. I know that, on the whole, Ada County and Idaho as a state appears to not care,wants to "not live in fear", and does not "want to lose their freedoms." However, many of us understand that certain steps need to be taken to protect society in a whole and it needs to start and be supported by a board that works hand in hand with our Government. Please place a person in this position who will bring knowledge and experience to one of the most important seats this year. The citizens of Ada County need strong, scienced-based leaders to combat the current pandemic.

Sincerely,

To Whom It May Concern:

I’m speaking as an Ada County resident and concerned member of our community. I was disturbed to hear of the rushed appointment of Mr. Labrador to Central Health District representative. I wish to offer my perspective, for this decision impacts not only myself, but my family, friends, and colleagues.

First, I question Mr. Labrador’s motives here. Why him? Why now? He is certainly unqualified. He has no medical training. He did not approach the Commission as a whole, only members of his own party, and very newly elected ones to boot. One must wonder. Does the gentleman (who is famously anti-human-rights regarding healthcare) perhaps view the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to regain influence over a public who remembers him most recently as a failed gubernatorial candidate and science denier? Would he not stand to gain more than he could possibly give?

Second, it seems clear to me that Commissioner Kenyon also has reservations about Mr. Labrador’s appointment. I find that telling. Her decision to abstain from voting does not appear so much a political tactic as it does a fair criticism of this highly unusual situation. Rightly so. This all seems quite under the table.

I implore the Commission to suspend Mr. Labrador’s appointment and schedule time for more detailed discussion. No appointment should be finalized until both the Commission and CHD Board have had time to appropriately weigh the options. This process exists for a reason and ought to be respected.

I further implore the Commission and CHD Board to seriously consider a different candidate altogether. It is my opinion that Mr. Labrador’s lack of medical training - or, indeed, even basic understanding of public health matters makes him a poor choice for CHD rep. Actually, “poor” is not the right word. “Dangerous” would be closer.

COVID-19 is devastating in ways that humankind is only beginning to understand. Time is off the essence. We must make smarter choices. I am hopeful that Ada County (and Idaho at large) will take steps to improve its embarrassingly inadequate response to the COVID-19 crisis. We need medically trained experts at the helm, not outof-touch politicians. Appointing Mr. Labrador would be a massive step backwards. Why, not even Mr. Labrador could convincingly defend his own appointment! I’m sorry, but being “a father, a husband, and a grandfather” does not qualify one to make public health decisions that will no doubt impact thousands of Idahoans. Nor does “hav[ing] experience” in law, politics, and business.

I am not alone in this opinion. Many in our community are similarly concerned. Please hear our voices. Consider someone better qualified. And please— do so following a fair process in the appropriate quorum.

Thank you for your time.

Please elect Dr. Sky Blue, an experienced candidate!

Please select doctor sky blue, inexperienced candidate!

Thank you,

Dear Mr. Davidson, Mr. Beck, Ms. Kenyon, Mr. Twilegar, Mr. Holmes, Mr. Stirm, Mr. Corbus, Mr. Wootan, Mr. Hofer, Mr. Hasbrouck, Ms. Maupin, Mr. Bingaman,

I respectfully ask that you appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the Central District Board of Health.

Over the past months the board has been called upon to decide on monumental issues concerning public health as a result of the pandemic and in the process became polarized politically to the extent that it resulted in indecision and even dangerous threats to board members and their families.

It seems evident that what the board needs now is not a lawyer or a politician but a person eminently qualified to handle decisions that require first hand knowledge and experience in the medical field. Dr. Blue, as an infectious disease physician is eminently qualified to serve in that capacity!

As a member of the public whose health and very life, and the lives of those of every other citizen of this district, is affected by the decisions of this board, I urge you to appoint someone who has the experience and qualifications to contribute to the making of decisions that potentially are those resulting in life or death.

Thank you,

Dear Ryan.

I am writing to you to ask you to vote for Dr. Sky Blue . We need people in these departments who actually understand science, and how healthcare works. We don't need someone who approaches healthcare without any education in that discipline. Public health is a science, not a philosophy. We need people who are trained in the science, not steeped in their own opinion. Please, for the sake of the people who will be affected by the decisions that will be made by the person you vote for, I'm asking you to make the right choice, and vote for Dr. Blue.

Thank you.

As a lifelong citizen of Ada County I formally request that you, as my representatives, place Dr. Sky Blue in the vacant health department board seat. Choosing any individual without a background and specialties in medicine would be a travesty to the citizens of this county and state.

Thank you for doing the right thing.

I would like to voice my support for Dr. Sky Blue for the vacant Board of Health Position.

Sincerely,

Boise, Idaho

Commissioners, I am writing to urge you to select Dr. Blue. He is highly trained and experienced in infectious diseases. He will represent both the people of Ada County and scientific evidence. He is the perfect person for the health board.

Thank you

Dear Mr. Davidson, I’m writing to urge your vote in support of Dr. Sky Blue to represent Ada County on the Central District Health Board. His credentials are impeccable for this position and I believe we could not find a more outstanding candidate.

I am a resident of Ada County and am strongly in favor of a physician being appointed to the Central District Board of Health - Dr. Sky Blue. If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that we need expert experience, advice, and input when it comes to public health. I believe the other nominee is a former politician who has zero experience with public health issues. The decision is easy - please vote in favor of Dr. Blue.

Thank you.

I urge the commissioners of the Board of Health of Central District Health to appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the vacant board seat on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Dr. Blue is an infectious disease physician and epidemiologist. He is eminently qualified to serve on the board, and we desperately need the expertise of people like him, as we battle a global epidemic in which Americans account for 25 percent of the lives lost to the virus worldwide, even though the U.S. only has 5 percent of the world's population. Dr. Blue would use scientific data to make the best choices for our community. Raul Labrador is a long-time politician with no expertise in this field. He himself admitted that his qualifications were that he was a father and grandfather. I think, at this critical time, we need more than that. Please do the right thing for the residents of the four counties of Central District Health and vote for the most qualified candidate to fill this position. Dr. Blue is obviously far more qualified.

Thank you,

Dear Commissioners:

I would respectfully request that you reconsider the selection of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. The method of selection is questionable. I would hope that you would consider your selection to be the most qualified in terms of science and medical knowledge. Dr. Sky Blue, an epidemiologist, seems eminently qualified to serve in this capacity. Thank you for your consideration and putting the best interests of our community forward rather than a political choice.

Dear Ada County Commissioner,

Our county needs the reasoned and medically informed guidance of a physician with the experience of Dr. Sky Blue to serve in the Central District Health Board. He is incredibly qualified to serve on the board. He has a long family history with the county, a depth of experience dealing with epidemiology and is a professional dedicated to providing the best care to the community. As Covid continues to impact our county, state, nation and world, and as we face future possible pandemics, we need the strong insight Dr. Sky Blue can provide to guide us to a healthier future. As a physician he brings first hand experience and knowledge to issues of public health and is compassionate, knowledgeable and cares deeply for people and their health. I was disturbed to hear of the rushed appointment of Mr. Labrador to Central Health District representative. He is completely unqualified to be on a health board--he has no medical training or other experience or training to suggest he would be working to improve public health. His lack of knowledge, training and experience is dangerous to the public health of our county.. They way in which he was appointed is also suspect. I implore the Commission to suspend Mr. Labrador’s appointment and schedule time for more detailed discussion. No appointment should be finalized until both the Commission and CHD Board have had time to appropriately weigh the options. This process exists for a reason and ought to be respected. I further implore the Commission and CHD Board to appoint the excellent and version well qualified Dr. Sky Blue as I previously noted. Always and especially in the time of a pandemic, we need medically trained experts at the helm, not out-of-touch politicians.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely yours,

Mr. Davidson, Mr. Beck, and Ms. Kenyon,

I am writing to communicate my sincere concern for Raul Labrador to even be considered for a position on the CDH board. I am a healthcare provider in the valley and have personally worked with Dr. Blue, who is quite literally the most qualified candidate for this position. He is an extremely trusted infectious disease physician who has the education and background to safely serve our community. Raul Labrador is not only extremely unfit for this position, but a threat to public health.

Sincerely,

The choices are: Dr. Sky Blue, an infectious disease physician and probably the most qualified person in the entire state for this seat or A lawyer and politician, who famously once said "Nobody dies from not having access to healthcare."

This is NOT a political issue - to vote for a failed politician with admitted political motives over a qualified physician is absurd and puts every constituent under your purvey at risk and makes a mockery of our health care needs. The voice of the Anti Vaccine movement that is flooding you with emails is the overwhelming MINORITY please vote for Science and not politics - please vote for Dr. Blue!

Dear Ada County Commissioners:

Please appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the vacant Central District Health seat. Dr. Blue is a well respected infectious disease doctor who will bring his expertise to this seat and serve the people of our counties well.

We do not need another controversial figure like Raul Labrador in such an important role. If we have learned nothing from this pandemic, we certainly should have learned that politics and public health facts don't mix well. We need a doctor who will deal with facts in this role, not a politician with dubious "opinions" on the current crisis.

Please help protect the health and welfare of the people served by Central District Health. Appoint Dr. Sky Blue.

Thank you,

Hello, My Name is [Deleted], I am a resident of Boise. I wanted to reach out and say how much I support Dr. Sky Blue for this seat. Having a well qualified doctor like him on the board would be an asset at any time, but even more so now, as we navigate an ongoing pandemic and need guidance to be prioritizing public health. Thank you so much for your time,

To Whom it may concern,

In regards to choosing a new member for the Central District Health Board, I would like to put my support behind Dr. Sky Blue. Specializing in Infectious Diseases makes him the perfect candidate.

I appreciate your consideration of Dr. Sky Blue.

Sincerely,

Hi...just wanted to put in my recommendation for Dr. Sky Blue to fill the vacant Board of Health seat. I think his experience and expertise in his field more than qualify him for the position.

Thanks,

Dear Board of County Commissioners,

I am writing to you as a concerned citizen in making the best decision for the vacant position on the Central District Health Board. I am urging you to please choose Dr. Sky Blue. He is not only the most qualified person for the position, but is also a wonderful person. He is incredibly educated, but also a very calm, professional, and level headed person. At this time, during a pandemic, please choose someone with so much experience and education. He is not extreme in his views and makes very sensible decisions. He is the best person to assess the situation and to help guide decisions. Thank you very much for your time, I look forward to Dr. Blue being on the board.

Hello, I am writing as a resident of Ada County, a Nurse Practitioner in Cardiology, and a concerned citizen. It is my understanding that there is an open seat on the Central Health Department board. It is also my understanding that there are three candidates to include Dr. Sky Blue. I have been a resident of Meridian for the last ten years, have raised my five children here in Ada County Schools and have worked for [redacted] that entire time. In Cardiology, I have seen first hand not only the deaths related to COVID but also the long term effects people young and old are experiencing. I have watched the drama play out in CHD and I am appalled at Idaho residents and many of their absolute defiant attitudes about stopping the spread, wearing masks, and getting the vaccine. There is so much ignorance in the general public about the disease, it’s spread, it’s long term effects, and the vaccine. I wanted to put in my two cents that I makes absolutely NO sense to put anyone on this board other than Dr. Sky Blue. He actually has the knowledge and experience that can help our communities make good decisions about this pandemic. I have seen him in action many times in a professional setting and he is impressive. He is knowledgeable and professional. I think Central Health District is incredibly fortunate to have him volunteer to take this position and it would be a travesty to not take advantage of his knowledge.

Thank you,

Dear Board of County Commissioners,

I am writing to you as a concerned citizen in making the best decision for the vacant position on the Central District Health Board. I am urging you to please choose Dr. Sky Blue. I have had the pleasure of working with him on numerous occasions as a health care provider. He is brilliant and such a wonderful person to work with. Not only is he one of the most intelligent people I have interacted with, but also a very calm, professional, and level headed person. At this time, during a pandemic, please choose someone with so much experience and education. He is not extreme in his views and makes very sensible decisions. He is the best person to assess the situation and to help guide decisions. With so much at stake right now, I feel it would really be detrimental to turn down the expertise of an infectious disease specialist to someone with absolutely no medical background. In fact, Raul has been quited internationally at a very wrong assumption about healthcare. Thank you very much for your time, I look forward to Dr. Blue being on the board.

To Whom It May Concern,

I am emailing you tonight as an ICU nurse working in Ada county to urge you to vote for Dr. Sky Blue to fill the vacant seat on the Health Department board. We have all been through so much as a nation and as a community in this past year. While healthcare has been my passion and my everyday reality for essentially my entire adult life, many people in our communities are newly aware of entities such as the Health Department and its role in our day to day life. As someone who appreciates the importance of your work all of the time, and especially during a deadly pandemic. I have seen and felt first hand the devastating effects that COVID19 has had in Ada County. From having friends lose their jobs and sense of security, feeling isolated from my family that lives cross country that I have not been able to see in a year, seeing the negative societal effects of loneliness, anxiety and depression. Not to mention going to work and having to watch people grapple with their own mortality, gasp for air and keep them comfortable in the dying process and finally put them in a body bag. Putting someone on the board who does not believe in the real threat of this pandemic, who disbelieves the scientific evidence and actively campaigns against the vaccine that could save lives and get us back to a sense of normal over an actual infectious disease physician is actually ludacris. While I believe Raul Labrador to be a poorly qualified candidate who has failed our community already in many ways, when compared to the expertise that Dr. Sky Blue has to offer on this board it should be a very easy decision. As a healthcare professional, and someone who has been on the front lines dealing with the worst parts of this mess PLEASE help us by putting competent individuals at the decision making table.

Thank you!

Sincerely,

Please choose the qualified person to fill the spot on the board! Dr. Sky Blue is the only rational choice!

Thank you!!

To Whom It May Concern, I am emailing to urge you to vote for Dr. Sky Blue to fill the vacant seat on the Health Department Board. I believe he is the most qualified individual to hold this seat and contribute to the intelligent, scientific and data driven decisions that must be made to help us navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe this both as a Boise native and a healthcare provider working in this community.

Thank you!

Sincerely,

Dear Commissioners Beck, Davidson and Kenyon

With regards to the selection of a representative to Central District Health, I’d like to offer my support for a physician filling the current vacancy. I support selecting a candidate with working knowledge of the health issues currently before CDH. I believe Dr. Sky Blue is just the person the board needs, and I’m grateful he’s offered his services.

In addition, I opposed the appointment of former Congressman Raul Labrador to this vacancy. He’s shown little interest in public health, prior til now, and has no prior experience in public health to help our region through the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks for taking my thoughts into consideration.

These are challenging times, for sure.

Best,

Boise, ID

Dear Esteemed Commissioners,

I am writing as a family doctor and a concerned citizen regarding appointment for the open board of health seat for CDH. As a family doctor, I take care of people of all ages- children, adults, and elderly persons affected by the pandemic. During this time, I have seen very clearly the damaging effects of misinformation and mixed public health messaging- lives lost, families hurt, and basic primary healthcare disrupted. From this experience, I strongly recommend the appointment of Dr. Sky Blue, MD, as the newest member of the CDH BOH. The Central District Health Department is responsible for the public health of our district—including health measures related to the pandemic, and those related to the multitude of other public health needs facing our citizens. As an infectious disease doctor, Dr. Sky Blue is uniquely suited for this position, as he is quite literally an expert in the patterns of illness that affect our population, as well as infectious diseases such as COVID. Congressman Labrador, on the other hand, lacks any such qualifications, and I am very displeased to see a lawyer with no public health training being considered for this critically important position. Mr. Labrador’s comments regarding masking earlier in the pandemic show a willingness to ignore science and experts, and to put personal comfort and interests over the needs of our community— this is the exact opposite of public health. Moreover, his comments that “nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care” show a gross misunderstanding of what determines health and longevity. As a family doctor caring for a low income, high needs population, I see daily people who’s lack of access has pushed their disease to the brink. The Health Department is NEVER a place for politics and personal interest, particularly now when people’s lives are on the line as COVID continues to rampage though our community. Please put the needs of our community first and make an informed decision to place public health expert, rather than a lawyer and politician, on our Board of Health in this time of great need.

Thank you for considering the needs of our community,

Mr. Davidson,

You and your colleagues have an extremely important vote tomorrow to fill the vacant health department seat. On any day and in any time, Dr. Sky Blue would be a phenomenal appointment, but in this pandemic time, he brings even greater value. In the face of the alternative, the choice is even clearer. In order for Idaho to make the best decisions for its people, the communities and overall health, we need the top infectious disease MD in the state on this board. When you cast your vote tomorrow, please do so for Dr. Sky Blue.

Thank you for your consideration,

Dear Commissioners,

I write today to urge you to appoint Dr. Skye Blue to the Central District Board of Health. It is time to put politics aside and take this opportunity to appoint a well respected doctor to our board of health. He is an intelligent, kind and well spoken man who will provide the medical expertise that is needed now and in the future on our health board.

I will disclose that I am a registered Republican. I will also say that Mr. Raul Labrador is not the person that we need on the health board. We do not need any more politically charged individuals. The health board should not be political. It should be filled with those with medical backgrounds coming together to make decisions that affect our community. Dr Skye Blue is the perfect fit and we should be grateful that he is willing to serve his community in this manner. Please, I beg of you to put your political beliefs aside and choose the most qualified person for this job.

Thank you,

Greetings,

As a resident citizen of Ada County, I urge you to vote for Dr. Sky Blue for the Health Department Seat. He is an infectious disease physician and by far the most qualified person in the entire state for this seat. He most certainly is more qualified than Raul Labrador, who is a lawyer and politician, who once said "Nobody dies from not having access to healthcare."

Thank you,

Ada County Resident & Registered Voter

Commissioners Beck and Davidson,

Please support the candidacy of Dr. Blue for the vacant position. His experience and training make him an excellent candidate.

Thank you,

Boise

To Ada County Board of Commissioners:

We have all seen the effects of the current pandemic. It has impacted everyone. For some it has been primarily economic, for some social and emotional, for others, they have paid with their health or their lives.

I have also seen the response to this pandemic on all these fronts. As an ICU physician, I have seen a significant number of patients who have not survived this pandemic.

Unfortunately, the pandemic was initially treated as a political issue to spin and a message to control rather than a medical issue. We have seen that denying a pandemic does not make it go away. Only good public health measures do that. One thing has become clear, the less severe and prolonged the pandemic, the less impact it has on the health of the community and the health of the economy.

At this time, we have the opportunity to look at the future of public health and the role of the Central Health District within it.

Two choices are presented to the board. One is Sky Blue, MD. I have worked closely with Dr. Blue since first coming to practice medicine in Idaho 9 years ago. He is one of the most intelligent and thoughtful physicians with whom I have worked.

As I worked early in 2020 with my hospital system in helping prepare for what was then a potential pandemic, I had several conversations with Dr. Blue and his guidance was invaluable.

All of our discussions have been focused on how to best address this pandemic from the best care of individual patients and focus on public health. While I am certain he has political views as we all do, those have never entered into those conversations. It has always been thoughtful discussions of what medicine and science demonstrates. His guidance on the Central District Health Board would be of significant benefit. While he would approach public health from a medical and scientific side, resolution of the pandemic would lead to the end of the suffering it is causing on all fronts.

I certainly hope the Ada County Board of Commissioners will consider the role the Central Health District has in public health and appoint to the board a physician leader with the wealth of knowledge that would add to their decisions.

Sincerely,

260. Due to the fact that Raul Labrador is a lobbyist, he has a clear conflict of interest that should prevent him from being on the Board of Central District Health. Dr. Blue would be an excellent addition to the Central District Health Board. Thanks.

Commissioners

Please select Dr Blue for the health district board. It is very important for the health of our citizens to have a medical doctor on the board to represent our interests. This is particularly important during the covid epidemic. Please do not select Raul Labrador. Labrador is completely unqualified for the task. He is a political opportunist who is simply trying to pad his resume prior to running for Governor.

Thank you

I support the election of Dr Sky Blue for the Central District Health Board.

I urge you to vote for Dr. Sky Blue tomorrow, January 19, 2021, for the open seat on the health department board. As an infectious disease physician, he is the most qualified candidate for this seat.

Dear Ada County Commissioners,

Central District Health's mission is "partnering to promote and protect health in our communities." Ada County's representative should bring a commitment and background in health to our seat at the table. It should be an individual that can successfully partner with those of different political opinions and be open to both new scientific data and community concerns. We encourage you to select Dr. Blue as Ada County's representative to the Central District Health Board. His willingness to serve provides a unique opportunity to appoint a medical professional that has demonstrated an ability to work with others on health issues and whose actions support state and local efforts to protect public health and specifically to reduce the spread of Covid. We are in the midst of the worst public health crisis most of us have ever experienced. Many of us have lost family or friends to this horrible virus. We have seen our friends lose jobs and suffer economic hardship. We have had to voluntarily give up many of the things we enjoy in order to protect our own and our family's health. Ada County residents deserve the most qualified person we can find for this position during this critical time. While Mr. Labrador's interest in serving in this role is to be commended, he had made concerning statements publicly about the "use of masks being overrated". As you know there are mask ordinances in some of our communities and recommendations in others. The Governor has requested we each do our part by wearing a mask. Our representative to the Health Board needs to reinforce the simple things we can all do to help protect ourselves and others, not contribute to divisiveness and anger over the simple courtesy of wearing a mask to help reduce the spread. This is an important appointment at a critical time. Dr. Sky Blue has demonstrated a commitment to public health throughout his career. He can contribute expertise and partnering skills that will help us find solutions to the health challenges posed by Covid as well as other health issues the Board manages. We are fortunate to have someone with his background willing to serve. Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Dear Commissioners,

Please appoint Dr. Sky Blue for the CDH board seat. As an Ada County voter in District 16 my concern is for fellow Idahoans...that concern will be matched by Dr. Sky Blue and I have confidence in his wisdom and leadership.

thank you,

'A vote for him would be an absolute SLAP IN THE FACE to our citizens'

To the three of you—

I am a resident, homeowner, and voter in Boise/Ada County. I am also a nurse at St. Luke’s and have been battling the Coronavirus on the front lines of this pandemic. I have worked in hospitals in the Treasure Valley for 32 years. I know Dr. Blue. Dr. Sky Blue is the OBVIOUS choice for this position. I cannot believe that this is even being put to a vote. He is brilliant and works to protect our citizens from disease every day. He does not seek the spotlight. He is very soft spoken and hard working. Raul Labrador knows NOTHING about public health!! Have you seen the ridiculous video footage of him saying “Nobody has ever died from a lack of healthcare.” Absolutely sickening!! A vote for him would be an absolute SLAP IN THE FACE to our citizens—and we will be watching how each of you vote.

Thank you,

Dear esteemed commissioners,

I write to you today to advocate for the installation of Dr. Sky Blue into the vacant Central District Health board member seat. I am a Physician Assistant in the Critical Care unit at Saint Alphonsus in Boise. I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Dr. Blue on many patients in the intensive care unit both COVID and non-Covid related. He is an excellent physician and public health expert and truly cares about the health of our community. He is wholly qualified to fill this seat. This region deserves to be represented by individuals who are actively engaged in furthering the mission of CDH, to promote and protect health in our communities. The two candidates for this position could not be more disparate. Raul Labrador is an immigration lawyer and politician. He has no public health experience and a history of making health related comments that are not only out of touch but frankly false. "Nobody dies because they don't have access to healthcare " (Said on May 5, 2017). Starkly contrasting Mr. Labrador is Dr. Sky Blue, a board certified infectious disease physician who has served the Treasure Valley for more than 20 years. He is actively practicing medicine with Sawtooth Infectious Disease and works with the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, a residency program focused on providing healthcare to vulnerable populations within Idaho. As you vote to fill this vacancy please carefully consider the qualifications and commitment to public health of these two candidates.

Sincerely,

Hello,

I would like to voice my support for Dr Sky Blue for the empty central district health seat. I am a physician at Saint Alphonsus. I have worked with him over the last 10 years. He is very knowledgeable and well respected in the medical community.

Thank you as well for your service!

Dear Ada County Commissioners

I urge you to select Dr. Sky Blue to the seat for the Central District Health seat. It is important that this appointment be made by someone who is a professional, qualified individual. Dr. Sky Blue has the qualifications to successfully serve on the board. Raul Labrador has no qualifications that make him appropriate for this position.

Sincerely,

I urge you to vote for Dr Sky Blue for the health department board seat. Dr Blue is an outstanding clinician with a specialty uniquely suited to help control the COVID-19 pandemic. He is an exceptional professional that would bring considerable knowledge to this important role. I trust in the care that he provides for the community and have the highest respect for him. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Hello, As a longtime resident of Ada County, I would like to make sure that you -- as officials who were elected to represent me and my family -- are acting in our best interests, rather than playing politics with commission appointments that directly affect our health and well-being. As such, I request that you vote to appoint Dr. Blue as the new representative to the Central District Health board, NOT Mr. Labrador. Dr. Blue, as you know, is a practicing epidemiologist and has a medical background that will be extremely valuable to CDH both now and well into the future. By all accounts he does not seek this role for political reasons, and will base his actions as a board member on facts, science, and firsthand knowledge as a medical professional. In short, he is exactly the person that you, as Commissioners, should appoint to the health district's board. Dr. Blue is the best, right, and only choice for this appointment. To act otherwise is a disservice to the people of Ada County, and more specifically to me and my family. I trust you'll make the right decision. Regards,

I am writing to support Sky Blue MD for the Central District Health District board seat. He has extensive experience in public health and infectious disease and would be perfect on the board rather than someone with no health background. Please consider him for this position.

Thank you!

Mr. Davidson, Mr. Beck, and Ms. Kenyon:

Executive summary: Sky R. Blue, M.D. is a much better choice for the vacant Central District Health board seat than is Raul R. Labrador.

I am an Idaho native, currently living in Boise.

Given that we are in the middle of a pandemic, the Central District Health board needs as much medical and public health expertise as it can find, so that it can make scientifically sound recommendations.

Dr. Blue is board-certified in infectious diseases with more than 20 years of experience. He can provide the board with helpful interpretations of the huge amount of sometimes contradictory pandemic information that is flying around.

Mr. Labrador is a politician with no background in either medicine or public health. As former chair of the Idaho Republican party he would almost certainly bring to the board views that are politically biased. An illustration is his vote in the U.S. House of Representatives against H.R.423 (2017), a non-controversial bill to make caller-id spoofing illegal. His was one of only five votes against this bill; there were 398 in favor. His was one of only 4 votes against H.R. 4641 (2017) which established a task force to investigate widespread abuse of opioid prescriptions; there were 412 in favor. These are two examples of extreme positions, based on a philosophy of minimizing government. There are certainly situations where that philosophy makes sense, but not when dealing with public health and certainly not in the midst of a pandemic.

Actions taken to deal with the pandemic need to balance many considerations, starting with public health, economics, and education. But that balance should be found by elected officials: mayors, county commissioners, the governor, and the legislature. The CDH board should be focused on what medical science tells us. If they do something that is too unbalanced, the elected officials can always override them.

Dear Mr. Davidson - please support the candidacy of Dr. Blue for the vacant CDH Board position. In the middle of a raging pandemic, we need scientists, not politicians making decisions..

Thank you.

Kendra Kenyon Chair of the Board District 3 Commissioner

I am writing in strong support of Dr. Sky Blue as member of the Central District Health Board. I am a physician CEO of Primary Health Medical Group that provides care for over 500,000 patients in our primary care clinics. For over 20 years the physicians in my group have consulted with Dr. Blue or referred him patients. The guidance he has given our physicians has been invaluable. Most importantly our patients continually remark about his kindness and thorough care. His depth of knowledge in infectious diseases and public health is incredibly broad and he doesn’t hesitate to admit when he doesn’t have the answer.

On a more personal note early in April when our community was in the early stages of COVID-19 he gave me essential advice on how to keep patients safe and our providers safe while we treated patients. There was a tremendous amount of misinformation and it was reassuring to have someone I could call for sound, scientific, and unbiased advice. Despite I am sure the many calls he received daily, he always returned my calls.

If there is anything we have learned from Coronavirus, it is the importance of scientific-based information. Dr. Sky Blue has demonstrated time and again over 20 years his ability to provide clear and factual information to keep our community healthy. I strongly urge you to appoint Dr. Sky Blue to be a member of the Central District Health Board.

Sincerely,

Dear esteemed Commissioners. I am writing this letter to advocate for the installation of Dr. Sky Blue into the vacant Central District Health board member seat. I am a practicing pulmonary and critical care physician who has been practicing in Ada County since 2001. I have been on the front line taking care of patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection hospitalized in the intensive care unit with respiratory failure since the onset of the pandemic. I have known Dr. Sky Blue since I first began practicing in Boise and I have always found him inciteful, truthful, and motivated by the health care needs of the patients he encounters. Dr. Blue is a practicing infectious disease physician with greater than 20 years of practice in the Treasure Valley. He is board certified in infectious disease and is imminently qualified for the position. Both the public at large and the medical community need to be able to put their trust in the health policy decisions of the Central District Health. In order for the trust to be there the board should be relying on informed decision making and object presentation of the facts. Dr. Blue has the medical understanding that would help inform the board to make the best decisions with respect to public health. In contrast, Raul Labrador is an attorney and a partisan politician. He has previously demonstrated his ignorance on issues of public health when on May 5, 2017 he stated "Nobody dies because they don't have access to healthcare." As a practicing physician in critical care medicine I can attest that this is not true. Lack of access to timely healthcare is a key factor resulting in progression of unchecked disease that subsequently may lead to hospitalization, intensive care admissions, and premature death. This is not an issue of debate in public health, it is a fact well rooted in rigorous scientific pier reviewed publications. Policy based on facts should be debated, but Raul Labrador has a historic record of demonstrating ignorance of the facts. Placing an unqualified unelected partisan politician on the board places at risk the trust that the board needs to further its mission of public health. As you carefully weigh the two candidates I ask that you also carefully weigh the facts. If you do I believe you will conclude that Dr. Blue is the best candidate and should be appointed to the board. I appreciate your consideration of this letter.

Respectfully,

I have known Sky Blue for 20 yrs. As a physician at St. Luke’s I have worked with him many times as well as dealt with him socially around the valley. He is a brilliant physician who studies evidenc before making recommendations. As an ID doc and epidemiologist he is truly an expert on public health and in particular covid. AS a medical community we have been turning to him and his partners on a daily basis for advice on how to handle different aspect of this pandemic as well as individual patient care matters. I strongly encourage you to vote him into the open position on the board. I do not know Raul Labrador personally. But I know he does not have the expertise that Dr. Blue has in this area and in all aspects of health care. He has spoken directly against following CDC guidelines. How can we trust someone who doesn’t follow the recommendations of our best, most educated officials in the area of public health to make decisions for us?? That makes no sense to have him on the board. If you do not vote for Dr. Blue, then at least find someone else with medical knowledge who will act responsibly on our behalf. I strongly encourage you to vote for Dr. Blue today.

Mr. Davidson,

This is to support a decision to chose Dr. Sky Blue to fill the vacant health department board seat. He would be a wonderful asset to the community and would make decisions based on his vast knowledge in the medical field, which is especially important during these trying times of a Pandemic. Chosing Dr. Sky Blue would show that you truly care about the people of the community. He cares for his patients and cares for the community!!

Thank you,

Please vote in Dr Sky Blue as a member of the CDH Board. Someone with his skill set should be used to make informed decisions. This skill set offered for free is foolish to refuse. Mr Labrador is a politician, and frankly, we could use a bit less grand standing by politicians at this moment.

I don't ask an accountant to install my furnace. I also don't want and HVAC specialist to advise me on roofing. Get someone who some knowledge of topic to guide decisions.

Thank you

To Whom it may concern:

I would very much like to express my opinion on the upcoming vote to fill the open seat on the CDH board. I have personally worked with Dr. Sky Blue over the past 20 years. He is extremely qualified for this role and would be a tremendous asset to the board, our community and our county. Please take advantage of the knowledge and expertise being offered through the participation of Dr. Blue on this board.

Sincerely,

To Whom it May Concern,

I am a Registered Nurse at St. Luke’s Downtown. I wish to see my community rise and thrive as we overcome and heal from COVID-19. I oppose the appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board, and I implore you to appoint Dr. Sky Blue, local board-certified infectious disease expert. Raul Labrador, a man with no medical background or expertise, was quoted saying masks were “overrated,” despite clearly documented evidence supporting their use in infection control. He has been quoted stating that “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care,” which is a blatantly false and simply absurd assertion. As far as COVID-19, Mr. Labrador believes that merely seeing “how it affects people and … how people have been treated during this time” qualifies him to sit on this board. I would argue that the perspective of an infectious disease expert operating within the hospital and healthcare clinic walls, actively treating patients not only with COVID-19 but a multitude of other infectious processes, and who is also an active member of this community as well as various community organizations, qualifies Dr. Blue substantially more. Central District Health describes its own vision as “Healthy People in Healthy Communities,” with an emphasis on “decreasing risk factors for chronic disease, improving quality of life and increasing the years of healthy life among residents.” The districts of the CDH were established “to ensure essential public health services are made available to protect the health of all citizens of the state.” Mr. Labrador’s fallacious declaration from above, regarding access to care, completely contradicts the mission of the CHD, and seems to suggest he holds the opinion that the existence of the CDH itself is nonessential. Meanwhile, Dr. Sky Blue has had a long career in medicine, collaborating with every other member of the healthcare team to deliver holistic solutions for our community’s health needs. He has completed an internal medicine residency and an infectious disease fellowship, conducted extensive research in epidemiology, and has taught with Family Medical Residency of Idaho since 1997. His background is congruent with the mission of the CDH, and Dr. Blue is the proper choice for this position. Mr. Labrador believes that “the people of Ada County and the people of Idaho need somebody who has a little bit of common sense.” I couldn’t agree more. These opinions expressed are my own and do not represent those of my employer.

Thank you for your time and service to our community,

Please appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the Central District Board of Health. Dr. Blue’s work of over 32 years focuses on infectious diseases, and he is highly respected by health professionals, his patients, and those who care about the health of Idahoans. His expertise and judgment can help the Board tremendously at this time of infectious disease crisis. Raul Labrador’s contribution to the health of Idahoans and Americans focuses on putting barriers between people and the healthcare we require, and raising costs to those who most need medical attention. Please take this opportunity for the Central District Board of Health to be a leader in the Idaho’s efforts to educate us and reduce the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I'm writing to let you know that my husband and I are in strong support of Dr. Sky Blue for the new board member of Central District Health. We need doctors and scientists on our Health District Boards, not politicians like Raul Labrador. He may be a lawyer but he is first a career politician! We also find it VERY disturbing that: (1) Raul is the one who contacted the 2 male Commissioners to get appointed to Central District Health; and (2) the 2 male Commissioners appointed Raul without involving Kendra Kenyon. That in itself is the STRONGEST reason to appoint Dr. Sky Blue, NOT Raul Labrador. Thank you in advance for working hard to get a doctor AND scientist on the Central District Health Board.

Sincerely,

Kendra, I want you to know that my husband, [Deleted], and I are in strong support of Dr. Sky Blue for the new board member of Central District Health. We need doctors and scientists on our Health District Boards, not politicians like Raul Labrador. He may be a lawyer but he is first a career politician! We also find it VERY disturbing that: (1) Raul is the one who contacted the 2 male Commissioners to get appointed to Central District Health; and (2) the 2 male Commissioners appointed Raul without involving Kendra Kenyon. That in itself is a STRONGEST reason to appoint Dr. Sky Blue, NOT Raul Labrador. Thank you in advance for working hard to get a doctor AND scientist on the Central District Health Board.

I am writing to express my deepest concern about Raul Labrador selected for this board. Mr. Labrador has no qualifications and I feel this appointment is purely political, which is a shame. Public health should never be political. As a concerned citizen, I would recommend Dr. Blue, who is very qualified.

Thank you,

It is a grave mistake to appoint Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. He is a political hack and knows nothing about public health; if he had his way, we'd have triple the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. You MUST appoint medical professionals to CDH; there is no public health without it. I am sorely disappointed to see politicians on public health boards who are completely ignorant about the most basic medical facts.

Sincerely,

I agree fully with Dr. East. Please vote Dr. Sky Blue into the open position on the board!

Dear Ada County Commissioner,

As our elected officials you have the responsibility of nominating a qualifying candidate to Central District Health's board. This is not a public policy board more than it is a health board, and you need to go with the most qualified candidate for such a position, and that candidate is Dr. Blue, He has a long family history with the county, a depth of experience dealing with epidemiology and is a professional dedicated to providing the best care to the community. As Covid continues to impact our county, state, nation and world, and as we face future possible pandemics, we need the strong insight Dr. Sky Blue can provide to guide us to a healthier future.

Thank you for your consideration.

Dear Commissioner

I'm emailing to encourage you to vote for Dr. Sky Blue for the vacant Board of Health position. We need experienced representation that is focused on the health and well-being of the entire community, not political and personal agendas. Raul Labrador is not the right choice, or the right fit, for this position.

Thank you.

Please select a medical expert for the Central district health board.

Best,

As a practicing physician at St. Luke’s Health System for nearly 28 years, I highly endorse Dr. Sky Blue for a position on CDH. I have known him for years personally and professionally as a consummate infection disease physician and epidemiologist. He has guided his colleagues and community with sound advice on the Covid epidemic based on science and a thorough understanding of disease proseases. I could not endorse him more strongly. He is exactly what CHD and our community needs. I have no reservation that he will bring invaluable guidance.

Sincerely,

Dear Ada County Commissioners,

I write to urge you to seat Dr. Sky Blue onto the Central District Health Board.

Dr. Blue has the ideal qualifications for the position and will offer sound, science-based, non-partisan advice.

We have an opportunity to ensure the Central District Health board offers needed leadership on public health issues which will greatly benefit Region 4. Please put the health of the public ahead of politics.

Thank you,

Boise.

Dear Commissioners,

As Ada County homeowners, we strongly urge you to appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the Central District Board of Health. Dr. Blue is highly qualified and experienced, and the CDH needs qualified health professionals more than ever during this pandemic. Raul Labrador on the hand, has no qualifications and would be a distraction at this critical juncture. Mr. Labrador’s refusal to abide by CDC’s recommendations regarding masks to protect vulnerable citizens (which is all of us) has been detrimental to public health.

Thank you for you consideration,

Boise, Idaho

Commissioners

I absolutely oppose the appointment of Raul Labrador to the health board. He knows nothing about public health and does not even abide by Boise's mask ordinance. What an example of poor citizenship---and one not appropriate for a health board member! Please appoint Dr. Blue to the board. He is well qualified.

Thank you.

Good morning,

I am writing as a resident of the Treasure Valley to voice my support for Dr. Sky Blue to fill the vacant seat.

Dr. Blue's credentials are exactly what we need on the board, especially since we're in the middle of a pandemic.

Dr. Blue has zero conflicts of interest, unlike his opponent. He is also a doctor and has extensive experience and credentials in health care as an epidemiologist

Mr. Labrador has consistently shown to put a political agenda, the interests of party cronyism, and his own political ambitions ahead of the needs of Idahoans. His current position as a partisan lobbyist is exactly the kind of experience Central District Health does not need when making decisions that require critical thinking and scientific literacy.

Mr. Labrador's well documented past as an anti-intellectualist and a leader of the anti-science movement in the Gem State is not something we should reward with an appointment to a sciencebased position.

Dr. Blue embodies everything needed in a Central District Health Board Member. It would be hard to imagine a worse candidate for the position than Mr. Labrador.

I don't see how this is tough decision.

Do the right thing for Idaho. Please fill the vacant seat with the only qualified candidate of the two. Please appoint Dr. Sky Blue to this position.

Thank you.

Dear Ryan Davidson, Rod Beck, Kendra Kenyon, Steven Twilegar, Robert Holmes and Ryan Stirm:

I urge you to put a professional person who is qualified to fill the Central Health District board seatphysician who specializes in infectious diseases and has the knowledge to actually guide our efforts against this terrible Covid plague. We don’t need another misinformed politician who ignores scientific facts or doesn’t care about reality in a position related to the health of our community. Dr. Sky Blue, an infectious disease physician is the most qualified person in the entire state for this seat, not a lawyer and politician, who famously once said "Nobody dies from not having access to healthcare." Do the sensible thing for the health of our community.

Boise, ID

Good afternoon Commissioners,

I am writing today to request that you appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the Central District Health Department Board. It is important to fill positions such as this with people who have experience in medicine, science and public health, which Dr. Blue does. Whether we are focusing on our current situation in this pandemic or future public health issues, we will all be better served by someone with Dr. Blue's expertise rather than political connections. We all want to be done with Covid-19 and reopen our businesses and community, but we cannot do that until it is safe to do so. We must protect everyone's health and promote smart, effective measures to combat this virus. Thank you for your service to Ada County and please select Dr. Blue to the CDH Board.

Sincerely,

Boise, ID

Please vote for Blue Sky to fill the vacant health department board seat!!

Much Appreciation!!

Vote for Dr. Sky Blue to fill the central district health vacant seat. He is a respected physician and expert in infectious disease. Do not vote for a politician who has no interest in public health and safety as demonstrated by his unwillingness to wear a mask during a global pandemic.

Thank you,

To Whom This Concerns:

I strongly oppose the nomination of Raul Labrador to any public office of consequence regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes any position with the Central District Health Board. Mr. Raul is now involved as a registered lobbyist for a hospital within the district. This should be a clear reason in itself for his rejection. Just as importantly, however, is his refusal to recognize basic COVID-19 health precautions such as wearing a mask in public. He often does not. And finally, he has no relevant experience.

Please appoint Dr. Sky Blue. He is a Medical Doctor with experience in epidemiology. Clearly the he is by far the right choice. I’d even say he’s the ethical choice.

Do what’s right for us!

Regards,

Boise, ID

'Please move forward with this very important decision with integrity'

Ada County Commissioners:

I've seen recent news reportings about appointing Raul Labrador to the health board. I've also heard his appointment was not done properly and that other people have stepped forward who are interested in being appointed for the role. Dr. Sky Blue is one such person, there may be others. Other officials must be involved in this appointment - please follow proper rules and fair consideration of all people who have stated interest before making a decision.

Also, Mr. Labrador has made several inaccurate statements recently that go against current mandates and Governor Little's guidance. This makes him a poor candidate for the health board. Labrador recently said he believes "wearing masks is overrated" and that "an overbearing government is imposing stupid requirements on them." Really? Maybe he would like to spend some time working in the ICU departments of St. Luke's or St. Al's and provide some relief to the staff there who has been overwhelmed for months. Or showing some empathy for families who've lost loved ones. Labrador has no ability to make such statements and making them in a public forum gives false guidance to others. Boise and Idaho has already had many outbursts of protests and problems in this area - we do not need an official who will instigate more of that. The sooner we can get this pandemic under control, the better. Mr. Labrador's statements are the exact opposite of what we need to accomplish this goal.

Please move forward with this very important decision with integrity. I heard an official say it was important to fill it quickly because of COVID. It's equally important to fill it with a useful, qualified person - not one who clearly has a personal agenda and an ax to grind.

I'm writing to urge you to reconsider your appointment to the CDH board. Dr. Sky Blue would be a far more appropriate nominee. Unlike Raul Labrador, he understands epidemiology and public health. This is not a time for politics.

To whom it may concern,

I am writing in regards to the recent news that Raul Labrador was nominated to a seat on the health board. Unfortunately, it has become very common for politicians to adhere to an agenda out of the scope of what is beneficial for the greater good. As I'm sure you're well aware, politicians win seats in elections through campaigning. In order to run a worthwhile campaign, you need money. This complicates and muddy's the waters endowing individuals beholden to those who contribute money. This in part makes this nomination of a politician to the board extremely worrisome. We need people on the board who are not in the political realm, especially during a pandemic. I ask that Raul Labrador stick to politics, and that a nomination of someone much better suited be considered.

Sincerely,

To Whom It May Concern,

I am writing to encourage the Commission to consider an appropriate nomination period and a full hearing with public comment prior to deciding who will serve as a member of the CDH Board. This morning I read that a distinguished member of our medical community was willing to serve on the CDH Board. Dr. Sky Blue is an exceptional physician and has been heavily involved in the health of our state for many years. He is one of the most respected voices Idaho has in the fight against Covid-19 and would be a wise choice to make solid, evidencebased recommendations to the board and the community. Please reevaluate the appointment of Raul Labrador. The public deserves the opportunity to weigh in on board member nominations. The community deserves the expertise of qualified candidates.

Respectfully,

Please elect Dr. Sky Blue to the Ada County Board of Health. He is a doctor in a field relevant to the board and can make positive contributions in health matters for Ada County.

Raul Labrador was literally a ridiculous choice for the board. Why would you put a former politician who frequently acted against the best interest of Idahoans on a health board where he can act against the best interests of Ada County residents? A person who actively campaigns against the recommended guidelines that would have helped keep more Idahoans safe? The bottom line is if we are dead or hospitalized we won't be doing much to keep Idaho's economy going. As far as mask wearing infringing on one's freedom, I believe I have the right not to die at someone's hand because they refuse to contribute to the greater good by engaging in safe behavior.

Thank You,

I would like to write in support of Dr. Sky Blue for the Central District Health Board Position. It is vital to have a person w/ clinical knowledge and expertise in this position and Raul Labrador does not meet the minimum qualifications for this role.

Hello,

As Boise city residents, my husband and I feel strongly that Sky Blue would be a much better candidate. It seems obvious; Dr Blue’s experience and perspective would be a great asset to the Board and the community.

Thank you,

The decision to make this political appointment will backfire.

I, [Deleted], being a resident of Ada County and a healthcare provider find the nomination of Raul Labrador highly distasteful and downright antithetical to the purpose of the Health Board. He has no business being on this board in this capacity. He has no specific education nor training for this end purpose. I would highly recommend Dr Sky Blue for the position. He is extremely intelligent and highly educated and skilled in this arena. Do not let cronyism dictate the choice of nominee to the Health Board.

Sincerely,

Mr. Davidson,

Wanted to express my extreme disappointment in your appointment of a career politician over a physician to the CDH Health Board. I literally thought this was a joke when I first heard of it, unfortunately it is very much a reality. Going against recommendations of every leader in the healthcare community as well. Nice work.

Boise, ID

Hello Commissioners,

My name is [Deleted], and I am a physician currently living and working in Ada county. Before going to medical school, I also obtained a Bachelor's Degree in microbiology, which studies many things, including infectious diseases, such as viral infections (i.e. COVID). I am someone who has always worked closely with my local health department, as it has been part of my job when it comes to dealing with reportable diseases, and things like potential rabies exposures, etc. I am also someone who has dealt with COVID over the last several months on a daily basis in my practice, which has meant an even closer relationship has been built with CDH. I know the intricacies of what they do, and the wide breadth of issues they are responsible for. I also know that working in this area takes a lot of expertise and skill, as many things are constantly changing and evolving. I believe the Central District Health Board should be comprised of people that honestly and truly take the science aspect to heart, as science is the basis of public health. Per the American Public Health Association:

Public health promotes and protects the health of people and the communities where they live, learn, work and play. While a doctor treats people who are sick, those of us working in public health try to prevent people from getting sick or injured in the frs place. We also promote wellness by encouraging healthy behaviors. From conducting scientifc research to educating about health, people in the feld of public health work to assure the conditions in which people can be healthy. That can mean vaccinating children and adults to prevent the spread of disease. Or educating people about the risks of alcohol and tobacco. Public health sets safety sandards to protect workers and develops school nutrition programs to ensure kids have access to healthy food. Public health works to track disease outbreaks, prevent injuries and shed light on why some of us are more likely to sufer from poor health than others. The many facets of public health include speaking out for laws that promote smoke-free indoor air and seatbelts, spreading the word about ways to say healthy and giving science-based solutions to problems. Members of the Board should be knowledgeable and ready to address any of these issues, and to respect and support the work that goes on at the health department. This is why I'm asking you to reject Raul Labrador for the Health Board on your upcoming vote. I, along with many, many people in my profession, believe he is inexperienced and underqualifed for the position. This should not be a position flled

with srictly a political agenda in mind, as that would be a slap in the face to all of the scientiss and medical professionals that are dealing with public health issues on a regular basis.

Thank you for your consideration of this issue.

Dear Ada County Commissioners,

At this time, the health of our community is at risk. As a physician, I am treating Ada county community members and neighbors who are ill and poorly educated due to lack of public health in our state. Some have died. Others are sick and suffering sequelae from SARS-Cov infection. Our health department needs the guidance and expertise.

You have been given the gift of a highly trained, reasonable, infectious disease physician candidate to place on your board. He has epidemiology training and public health training. I have known Dr. Sky Blue for over 20 years and he is probably the most competent and qualified infectious disease doctor in the state of Idaho. He has no political agenda. He is a voice of reason and professionalism. His expertise is needed at this time.

The entire medical community is watching your vote tonight. I personally was appalled by the tactics the two new commissioners used at your last meeting. Your Ada County physicians, nurses, residents, and ill patients watched you as you eliminated/disregarded the input and voice of one of your commissioners. This horrendous failure of leadership and procedure was visible to all of us, publicly. Your tactics were shameful and were on display. Power plays and secret decisions by any less than the entire commission will not be tolerated. Almost all of us in the medical community are appalled by your consideration by of Mr. Labrador for this post.

Because of your recent actions, I regret to report to you that we will be watching you closely and scrutinizing your actions and motives as you vote this evening. We ask you to make an reasonable choice to protect our community. Please choose competence and expertise in infectious diseases for this medical position---during this time of community infectious disease pandemic.

Dear Board of Health members,

I am [Deleted], a Physician Assistant at the [Deleted]. I have been working as a health care provider on the front lines during this COVID pandemic since day one. Our patients are a vulnerable population with limited access to health care and it is vital that we have leadership and guidance from a local, well-known, exceptional health care expert rather than a politician. Please consider this as a letter of my support for Dr. Blue as a board member for Central District Health. Thank you for your time and consideration Sincerely,

'Recommending Mr. Labrador is a slap in the face to those you were elected to help and protect'

Hello,

As an Ada County resident for more than 20 years I have never felt the need to write to the county commissioners until now. Recommending Mr. Labrador is a slap in the face to those you were elected to help and protect. I sure hope this was done out of ignorance and not pure apathy for your county. I will be volunteering for the campaign in the next election of anyone who opposes the current commissioners who voted for lobbyist with zero medical experience. Mr. Labrador actually said in a town hall meeting “no one dies from lack of health care access.” So he’s our guy and Dr. Blue is over qualified? Did you ever consider that some people work in government to help others and not for personal gain? How stupid do you consider us? Thanks for embarrassing Ada County and Idaho, again.

To the County Commissioners within the Central District Board of Health jurisdiction:

I am writing today to strongly urge you to vote AGAINST Raul Labrador’s appointment to the Central District Board of Health. Please note that I am a registered Independent voter in Idaho – I don’t believe in voting along party lines, I believe in voting for the best man or woman for the job. I struggle to understand Mr. Labrador’s qualifications to serve on the Board other than his political prominence; I would also like to remind you that in the 2018 Idaho gubernatorial primary, the preferred candidate for the voters of Ada County (and the majority of the State of Idaho) was not Raul Labrador. He wasn’t the best man for the job then, and I don’t believe he is the best man for the job now. I have personally known and worked with Dr. Sky Blue for over 10 years in my capacity as a hospital-based physician at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. I could not think of a more highly-qualified, thoughtful, rational person to sit on the Board of Health in the middle of a pandemic – someone who will not only consider the health impacts of decisions the Board makes, but the financial impacts as well. Please consider Dr. Sky Blue carefully as you cast your vote of approval for the open seat on the Central District Board of Health. Respectfully,

To whom it may concern,

Please reconsider your decision regarding the appointment of Raul Labrador to the health board. I am a hospital pharmacist who has worked in the Treasure Valley for ten years. During this pandemic, it makes more sense to have an epidemiologist and specialist in the field of infectious disease oversee these policies than a past-politician. Since Dr. Blue has participated in health board meetings, he is well aware that not all discussion relates to the pandemic and sometimes involves other issues, such as sewer systems.

As a member of the public, I would rather have someone over-qualified than someone whose only qualification in public health is that he is "extremely interested" because he has family in the area. I feel that Raul Labrador is the wrong direction and appears to only be appointed because of who he knows and not his experience in public health.

Thank you,

Dr Sky Blue would absolutely be a better choice to sit on the Central District Health Board. Raul Labrador may be good at Legal matters but for medical policies you should definitely have a physician of Dr Blue's caliber. You would be blessed to have his expertise on this board.

Hello, Are you kidding me? You want a former legislator that has no experience with public health vs. a clearly qualified individual to sit on the Health Board? Idaho is not out of the woods on COVID. We all want to get this pandemic under control and return to a semblance of normal. Simply wearing a mask has been proven to help prevent the spread and there is a new variant that spreads easier. So who do you appoint? A guy who you have political connections with, who has money, has good healthcare, has a track record of dismissing people who struggle with health care and has openly questioned if masks help. Oh yeah, and he does not have any healthcare experience. What is your decision-making criteria? Have you consulted with any local hospital leadership? I am one of your constituents, I would like an explanation of your decision? Since Ryan and Rod are new to the Commission. How do you plan to keep your constituents informed? How do you seek input from your constituents? I have heard a lot of rhetoric in the past year about representation and who elected officials work for. I would appreciate if you would respond acknowledging you work for the people of Ada Country and that you take their input seriously.

To Whom It May Concern,

I am writing express my disgust in your choice of Raul Labrador, lawyer and lobbyist, over Sky Blue, MD, epidemiologist and infectious disease expert, as a candidate for a Central District Board of Health seat. Labrador himself expressed no interest in aspects of the job outside of weighing in on COVID-19 while he continues to go maskless in public places. Labrador has said he doesn't believe people die from a lack of access to healthcare, while our hospitals are stretched to the breaking point for months on end and people are losing jobs and healthcare in a pandemic. Today is a day of mourning for those lost to COVID-19 in Idaho, and you have chosen to honor their memory with a man who doesn't work for the people it affects most, but instead plans to use the Board to lobby his own interests. Shame on you.

Sincerely,

Commissioners:

I implore you to appoint Dr. Sky Blue as the Ada County representative to the Central District Health Board. Dr. Blue is an expert in the field of infectious disease, pertinent to the current situation with COVID 19. Additionally he is an accredited medical doctor, well respected in the field with the education and experience to serve in this capacity on all health related issues now and in the future. Dr. Blue has no personal or professional conflicts of interest. In contrast, Raul Labrador is a self-serving politician and businessman with no pertinent experience or education in medicine or public health. Labrador is currently a registered lobbyist for a major local hospital which presents a political and professional conflict of interest. Please appoint a representative capable of making the best decisions, based on science and facts, for the public health of our county, not a politician seeking to stay politically relevant and maintain name recognition.

Respectfully,

Dear Mr. Davidson,

I wanted to take this opportunity to encourage you to reconsider your support of Raul Labrador for the Central District Health Board. When it comes to public health, I know that most citizens in Ada County would appreciate having a representative that understands the broad spectrum that public health entails. Currently, we are in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, and unfortunately, so much of the counter-measures to reduce the spread of this virus has been politicized. Though it is wished that people would be responsible and caring of themselves, as well as their family/friends and community by consistently utilizing the counter-measures, “common sense” behavior has often been missing in people’s real life action. Thankfully, as more of your constituents become vaccinated, the effects of Covid-19 will recede. However, Central District Health mission is more than just Covid-19. It is about providing nutrition/education to WIC participants. It is about Reproductive Health services for the men and women in our community. It is about waste water systems, restaurant and food safety, and land development. It is about immunizations, parent-child early childhood development and readiness. It is about epidemiologic tracing and response to multiple communicable diseases that affect Ada County citizens. Public Health is more than just Covid-19. I would encourage you to support a candidate for this open position on Central District Health Board that has a true interest and understanding of the full mission of public health. Decisions that the Board makes has an impact on the health of the citizenry of Ada County. Primary prevention knowledge and decision-making creates a healthier community and a healthier economic outcome.

Thank you,

Sincerely,

Hello Central District Health,

I would like to request that the Central District Health leadership appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the vacant seat on the board. Put frankly, given the options, I would rather have a trained, qualified medical professional as part of the board regardless of his/her political affiliation. While I understand the impulse to support those who may share the same political beliefs with those who seem like they represent the counties within the CDH, I would feel significantly more safe with folks whose expertise lies in medicine, not in pontification.

Furthermore, my family has both fortunately and unfortunately, met Dr. Blue several times in the last few years. My father in law was diagnosed with cancer nearly 7 years ago and has been in and out of the hospital frequently since then, including two bouts of , as well as that required and medication to resolve. Dr. Blue was there for all of it. I firmly believe my father in law is alive today because of Dr. Blue's expertise. Having my family experience first hand how he operates and thinks as a medical professional, I would trust him to support the health and medical needs of our communities.

If we have the opportunity for him to be on our board of health, I don't see how anyone else could be considered. Please appoint Dr. Blue to the vacant seat. His years of expertise and his compassion would benefit us all. It is time to appoint qualified people back into positions of leadership.

Best Regards,

Dear Central District Health Board members:

Dr. Blue is a leading infectious disease specialist in Idaho and an expert in COVID diagnosis & treatment. He would be an excellent representative for Ada on the BOH. It is very important during this time to have an expert on this board!

Thank you for your consideration.

Dear Commissioners,

I do not support the appointment of Raul Labrador to the board of Central District Health.

Respectfully,

I must strongly urge you to put the peoples health before unseemly partisan politics. The appointment of a medical professional over a hack politician is your responsibility as a new commission. Do the right and responsible thing.

Sincerely,

I am writing in response to the article I read that said Raul Labrador has been chosen to sit on the Central District Health Board. I am wondering why since he is not a medical doctor and has no medical background. He does not support wearing a mask himself which leads me to believe he does not believe in science. He rejects the guidance of health experts so why would he be a voice for those of us who are concerned about the spread of this insidious virus and trying to follow protocols to suppress it's spread.

I believe Dr. Blue is an excellent choice who would lead by example and has the medical background to make wise decisions for all of us.

I am appalled by your choice of Raul Labrador. Please have courage and do the right thing by your constituents and choose Dr Blue in place of Raul Labrador.

Yours truly

I am writing to urge you appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the Central District Health Board. These are difficult times and public health decisions have big impacts. We need a clear, science based voice on the health board. With the new British mutation of Covid-19 on its way to Idaho, with a massive vaccination underway and other critical decisions facing the health board, we need a respected voice with vast infectious disease experience: Dr. Blue. Please appoint Dr. Blue tomorrow,

Hello. Please appoint Dr. Blue to the CDH Board. He is an expert in virology and medical care. We need his knowledge and experience in that position to help us recover from the pandemic. He is far better qualified than any other candidate.

Sincere,

I support appointing Dr. Sky Blue to the board of Central District Heath. The decisions that are made by this board are better when informed by medical and scientific expertise.

Sincerely,

To whom it may concern:

I am writing to voice my strong support for naming Dr. Sky Blue to fill the vacancy on the Central District Health Board. With life and death public health decisions being made by the local Boards of Health, it is all the more crucial that Board members have the credentials to make informed decisions. We haven’t done a very good job of fighting Covid-19 here in Idaho, and my prayer is that this vacancy be filled by Dr.. Blue, who brings a wealth of expertise to the public health decisions facing the Board.

To appoint Raul Labrador, who has been very open in his refusal to adhere to CDC guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of Covid, smacks of cronyism and would be shameful.

Thank you.

Raul Labrador is a politician, not a medical doctor. He has absolutely no qualifications to be on the Central District Health Board of Health. In fact, if he was on the board he would most likely interfere with medically correct and scientifically driven decisions intended to protect our health. Dr. Sky Blue is very well qualified for this position and I urge you to appoint him instead of Raul Labrador.

I urge you to select Dr Skye Blue as your new board member over Raul Labrador, the guy who tells us no one ever dies due to lack of medical care. Mr. Labrador obviously doesn’t have the expertise or common sense to make health decisions in the best interest of our community.

I am writing to encourage you to take a step back and reconsider your choice for your representative to the CDH Board. I support a more open and thought-out process for making this choice and am encouraged by the opportunity to consider more than one person before making this important decision.

I am excited to support Dr Sky Blue and urge you to support him as the more qualified candidate to serve in this important role. As Raul Labrador said himself, it is critical that we make public health decisions based on science and common sense. Dr Blue is grounded in science and medicine and has demonstrated his commitment to sound policies and common sense decisions backed by good science.

This is not a time to politicize public health. Instead it is a time to ensure that the public has confidence in both the process and the people in charge of making critical decisions about public health. Your decision last week was hasty and did not follow your own rules of an open and fair process. I encourage you to reconsider and to vote for Dr Blue as he is the most qualified candidate for this important position.

Thank you,

Ada County Resident

Dear Ada County Commission,

I am writing to support Dr. Sky Blue for the open CDH Board Seat. Not only does he have a cool name, he is qualified!! Please do the right thing. Support Sky Blue!

Sincerely,

Dear Commissioners,

I have known Dr. Sky Blue for ten years, as a personal friend and as a colleague of my wife who also works at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho. I have the utmost respect for Dr. Blue and I am sure he would be an excellent addition to the Central District Health board of directors, both as a infectious disease physician and as a committed citizen. I think he would be committed to the good health of our community, without any burdens of political aspirations or any professional conflicts. We would be fortunate to have him participate in public health decisions, now in the current Covid 19 crisis and in the future to assure good health practices for our community. Thank you for your consideration of Dr. Blue's interests and qualifications.

Sincerely,

Dear Ada County Commissioners,

Today, you will be voting to add a board member to the Central District Health Commission. I urge you to select the person who has the expertise that will best serve the health of our citizens by choosing Dr. Sky Blue, an epidemiologist. You probably would see a doctor for a heart condition, or an auto mechanic for a vehicle repair. Likewise, it is common sense to call up an epidemiologist to serve in the midst of a pandemic. This would better serve the citizens of Ada County, who have experienced the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in all of Idaho, rather than electing a crony of one of the Ada County Commissioners. As Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson said, “The Scientific Method is the best means we’ve ever found for getting at the Truth.” Please choose a candidate for a scientific position who has done the hard work of studying and applying the science.

Sincerely,

We need qualified medical/scientific personnel on this board, NOT politicians.

Dr. Blue has the qualifications to serve based on his experience and education.

Raul Labrador has no qualifications for the position and should not be considered.

Thank you for your attention to these comments.

Commissioners:

Raul Labrador is the absolute wrong choice to serve on the Central District Health Board.

This should not be a political position. Mr. Labrador has already made his position clear on the Covid Virus outbreak and would join the Board with his own agenda. The fact that he lobbied to be named to this position makes it clear that he is the WRONG person for the job.

This position should go to someone who has a background in health or health services so he/she can give educated input as the Central District Health makes decisions. For that reason, Dr. Blue would be an excellent addition to the board. He is not beholding to any political group, and at his core will consider the health interests of all the people in the Central District Health area in making his decisions.

Don’t make people’s health a political game. Please select Dr. Blue to represent Ada County on the Central District Health Board.

Thank you

Mr Davidson , Mr Beck ,Ms Kenyon,

I am a lifetime Idahoan, Ada county and Star Idaho resident expressing my ardent opinion that the appointment of the new Central District Heath Department should be Dr Blue. During this pandemic, as many have, I have lost a family member in Twin falls to Covid. I believe without the medial and health standards that the health district recommended to try to control Covid, I could have lost more family and friends. As this pandemic goes on, the need we have on clear sound expertise continues. That can not be given by Mr Labrador who’s background is not sufficient. I also believe that when leading us out of the pandemic, that expertise will be vital. The appointment of a politician to the seat who will make life and death decisions is wrong and will make those decisions a political and partisan issue. I cannot tell you how wrong this would be. I know that we will get though this heath disaster. Our lives will be normal again and the economy will survive and be robust, but assigning important roles to unqualified individuals just for popular or political notions now in the middle of the pandemic, and until the vaccine is widely distributed, is truly reckless. Please do the ethical thing and appoint Dr Blue, thank Mr Labrador for his willingness and send him back to the mall, or the party head which ever he desires.

The Central District Health Department Board position should be filled by an individual with medical background. Dr. Sky Blue has the credentials and knowledge that makes him an ideal candidate for this position. His expertise will be valuable over the four year term, which includes time after the pandemic is no longer a threat. He will not have the same shorter term focus of a politician without medical knowledge.

I support the appointment of Dr. Blue. He is by far the best candidate for this position.

Respectfully,

Dear Commissioner,

I am writing to recommend Dr. Sky Blue for the board of the Central District Health Department. My name is Natalie Merz and I am a PA working for primary health. Dr. Sky Blue is well-known and respected member of the medical community here in Idaho. He is a leading expert in infectious disease and epidemiology and is the ideal candidate for this position. Dr. Sky Blue has offered science-based sound recommendations to guide clinical practice and would be instrumental in helping to guide our community through this pandemic. In concert with this recommendation, I would like to express my opposition for the nomination of Raul Labrador. Labrador, in contrast to Dr. Blue, offers only biased opinions that are not science-based but rather politically motivated, inflammatory, and directly harmful to our community members as we navigate through these difficult times. I appreciate the time you’ve taken to consider my recommendations. Thank you for your help and contributions.

I am writing because I am upset at your miscarriage of rules of order for boards and committees. Whoever was involved in appointing Raul Labrador to the CDHD board should either remove themselves from the board, or should receive admonishment from the communities that CDHD serves. As a resident in Eagle, ID I strongly oppose Raul Labrador being appointed to CDHD board and I support an appointment of Dr. Sky Blue to that board seat. Raul Labrador is not qualified in any manner to hold a position on this board. He has no medical experience and has publicly expressed his distrust of the use of masks in a pandemic. In doing so he showed his lack of respect for science and the medical community. CDHD should be appointing valid candidates with relevant experience and interests. I wonder what was behind CDHD taking on such a foolish appointment. Are there consequences? Dr. Sky Blue holds exemplary qualifications for the position and should be supported by all members of the board.

Mr. Davidson-

I do not believe a lawyer and former Congressman can know as much about health as a physician. While I do understand that there are reasons for legal knowledge in governance, at this time in our communities, we need solid knowledgeable medical representation with all people in mind, not a politician interested in catering to his own constituency.

Please reject Mr; Raul Labrador, Please select Dr. Blue to fill the open seat.

Thank you,

To the County Commissioners of District 4, I write to support your endorsement of Dr. Sky Blue for the open position on the CDH Board.

Although Mr. Labrador has an extensive background in politics, we are fortunate to have someone with Dr. Blue's far more relevant experience who is willing to serve in this capacity. As we work through the rollout of the vaccine, I believe his credentials and background will be helpful, not only in managing strategy but in contributing to the credibility of the Board, the Commissioners, and the success of the current challenges we are facing with Covid. Clearly ours is one of the most complex of the regional health districts, and the vaccine rollout will be both a test and a demonstration of success. I fear Mr. Labrador's appointment would complicate the work by increasing the political nature of decision-making (and luckily there is a candidate who is far better qualified for this role/position).

Again, I thank you for your service (sincerely.....and more than i can say) to our community, and I appreciate your apolitical approach to our healthcare solutions.

Please feel free to contact me, with any questions on this or any other matter related to supporting better healthcare throughout our region and Idaho.

Wishing you a happy and successful new year in this difficult time,

Please give the position to the doctor! Not the politician who refuses scientific evidence. Dr Sky Blue NOT Labrador!

Dear Ada County Commissioners,

I am writing to you today as a lifelong Idahoan, Idaho business owner, mother, volunteer, and concerned citizen. I am writing to you as the daughter in law of a former marathon runner and Covid 19 survivor, with no comorbidities, who had no previously diagnosed disease and was on no medication, who after surviving a long hospital stay can now , and must . I am writing to you about my concerns about who will fill the Central District Health position. I am asking you to take into account the mission of that board. The board's stated mission is to "...promote and protect health in our communities". With this mission in mind, we need qualified board members. Members who are experts in the fields of health and disease spread. Experts who understand that by serving on this board their mission is to promote and protect the health of our community. The Central District Health board's mission is not political, and definitely non partisan. This seat should not be filled by a divisive, partisan politician with no qualifications relevant to the mission of this board. Putting someone on this board with a clear political agenda would only serve controversy and put this community's health at risk. That is why I urge you to consider Dr. Sky Blue for the Central District Health Board seat. Dr. Blue is an epidemiologist who was also an assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Geriatrics at the University of Utah. His expertise and experience are just what we need on this board.

Good morning,

I'm writing in support of Dr. Sky Blue for the Central District Health seat. Dr. Blue could not be a better choice to represent this seat. His qualifications are unmatched, and his moral compass, compassion, and work ethic are everything one could hope for in this seat. I hope you will also place your support in Dr. Blue during today's voting. Thank you for your consideration,

Kendra,

Both my husband , [Deleted] and I are in support of Dr. Sky Blue for the new member of the Central District Health. As an infectious disease specialist, he is the best candidate for the vacant membership position. Raul Labrador is a career politician first and has no experience or credentials in health or pandemics. We need an experienced and knowledgeble person in place to do the best job. We find it very disturbing that Raul Labrador was the one that contacted the two male commissioners to get appointed to the vacant CDH position without involving Kendra Kenyon. Thank you in advance for working hard to get medical proffessionals and science into the Central District Health Board.

Dear Commission Chairman Beck,

I am contacting you in support of infectious disease expert, Dr. Sky Blue for the open seat on the Central District Health's Health Board. It is critical to have as many individuals as possible who have training, expertise and an understanding of medicine and infectious diseases represented on the Health Board. Dr. Blue, without a doubt, has the necessary qualifications.

Please support Dr. Blue for the Health Board in your vote tomorrow.

Sincerely,

Good morning

We support Dr. Blue's candidacy on the District Health Board. During these unprecedented times, a medical person - especially one with Dr. Blue's credentials and training - would be paramount to serve the people of Ada, Valley, Elmore and Boise counties. Thank you for allowing us to share our thoughts and weigh-in on this most important issue.

Ryan,

This is to let you know that I fully support Dr. Blue’s candidacy for the District Health Board. He is a medical doctor and an Infectious Disease Specialist here in Boise. Raul Labrador is a politician. He doesn’t even believe in wearing masks! Thank you.

I strongly encourage all of you to not appoint Raul Labrador to the CDH Board of Health. Dr. Sky Blue has agreed to fill this role and is clearly more qualified to serve in this role.

Thank you,

WHY AM I HAVING TO WRITE TO YOU TO ENCOURAGE YOU TO DO THE OBVIOUS RIGHT THING AND SELECT A MEDICAL EXPERT OVER AN OVERT POLITICIAN FOR A HEALTH DISTRICT BOARD SEAT??????

IT IS WONDERFUL THAT YOU HAVE THE CHANCE TO PUT AN EPIDEMIOLOGIST AND AN INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST ON THE CDH BOARD! DO THE JUST AND RIGHT THING BY PUTTING A PERSON WITH MEDICAL EXPERIENCE ON OUR CDH BOARD. YOU HAVE BEEN GIVEN A WONDERFUL GIFT OF DR. SKY BLUE BEING WILLING TO BE ON THE CDH BOARD.

PLEASE REMEMBER - COVID ISN'T OUR ONLY HEALTH ISSUE AND WE NEED SOMEONE WITH A STRONG MEDICAL BACKGROUND TO LEAD US BEYOND COVID. APPOINT DR. BLUE TO THE CDH BOARD OF HEALTH!

THE CHOICE OF DR. BLUE IS AN APPROPRIATE FIT AND MOST QUALIFIED CHOICE. Please don't let the two Ada County Commissioners make a choice that is political and not in the best interest of the citizens that CDH serves. BEFORE YOU MAKE A DECISION TO PUT POLITICIAN RAUL LABRADOR ON THE BOARD, PLEASE READ THE TIME ARTICLE BELOW: “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care,” QUOTE FROM RAUL LABRADOR at a public town hall less than 3 years ago.

I am a second-generation Idahoan, raising two third-generation Idahoans, and I was a registered Republican until a short time ago. I state that because it is clear by the appointment of Raul Labrador that the Ada County Commissioners want to politicize the CDH Board. Please don't bring politics into the Central District Health. WE ARE IN A PANDEMIC AND IDAHOANS ARE DYING AND WE NEED A MEDICAL EXPERT ON OUR HEALTH BOARD! I have a home in Boise but spend more time at our home in McCall. Our family spends time and money in both counties and want them to be safe and feel that our CDH board isn't politicizing our health. DO THE RIGHT THING AND SELECT DR. SKY BLUE FOR THE CDH BOARD, NOT RAUL LABRADOR, A POLITICIAN WHO DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THE BASIC TENETS OF MEDICINE. Please do the right thing and select a medical professional for a position on the CDH board of health! It was ridiculous that 2 Ada county commissioners privately and illegally selected a politician with no medical background. I'm begging you to do the right thing and select Dr. Blue! Thank you, stay safe, and take care!

I support Dr. Blue's Candidacy for the District Health Board. We desperately need someone with medical experience in this position during this very difficult time.

﻿Please consider Dr. Sky Blue for CDH Board of Health. He is a well respected expert in the field of medicine and has a proven track record of managing diseases like what is plaguing our society today.

Thank you.

Hello,

My request is for nomination for the vacant seat on CDH Board of Health - Dr. Sky Blue.

Thank you!

I urge you to appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the CHD Board. He has the health care credentials and experience needed for the job. Additionally, he has no conflict of interest, an issue I consider very important. Raul Labrador has a conflict interest as a lobbyist for a major local hospital, lacks credentials and expertise for the job, and appears to have no sense or understanding of the current pandemic, since he goes in public without a mask. That is irresponsible. He should not be considered for this important position.

Thank you,

'Raul has ZERO relevant health experience'

I am writing to voice my opposition to Raul Labrador being appointed to CDHD board and to express my support for Dr. Sky Blue’s appointment to that board seat. Raul has ZERO relevant health experience, he is a career politician and furthermore, he is a registered lobbyist with a large local hospital which represents a major conflict of interest. Raul reflects a complete lack of understanding and/or complete disregard of current health issues facing Idaho, specifically the Covid-19 pandemic, by going about his regular life IN PUBLIC blatantly not wearing a mask. He made a completely ignorant comment in 2017 that no one ever died due to a lack of access to health care. He is eminently unqualified for this position. Raul himself confirms his TOTAL lack of qualifications for this position "I obviously have experience in politics, I have experience in law, I have experience in business, but what I believe qualifies me more than anything for this position is that I am a father, a husband and a grandfather,". Homer Simpson is a father, husband and grandfather and has a much higher likeability and popularity rating than Raul and has delivered more positive results to the public than Raul and is obviously as equally qualified. I am STRONGLY opposed to Raul’s appointment to this position and voice my support for Dr. Sky Blue. Dr. Blue is a medical doctor, board certified in Infectious Diseases & Epidemiology with 32 years of hands practical experience in health and medicine. Furthermore his background is SPECIFICALLY focused on the most critical health issue facing the world today, Infectious disease. Please REJECT your current appointment of Raul, do the right thing in your elected capacities as Commissioners and appoint Dr. Sky Blue to the Board of Directors for Central District Health District.

Dear Commissioners Beck, Davidson, and Kenyon,

As a Boisean who has called Ada County my home for all of my 64 years, I ask you to appoint to our Central District Health Board a person with strong health and medicine credentials at this extraordinary time of the Coronavirus Pandemic which has threatened the health and lives of all of us. Political viewpoints and agendas should not govern these choices. Rather, we should focus on what is best to safeguard the public’s health.

Dr. Sky Blue is one individual who has offered to serve who has those credentials. He is a respected epidemiologist and third generation Southwest Idahoan who understands our community well.

I’ve sheltered at home alone for 10 months with no human interaction except through a glass door, wearing a mask at a great distance, or a virtual meeting. I have friends who are still dealing with the disease after months of contracting it and know of several others who have died.

We can work together to restore livelihoods and renew more normalcy in our daily lives when the pandemic is under control—but we cannot bring people back to life.

Please consider our needs as the people you represent who are doing everything they can to stay well, saying a last goodbye through a tablet device, suffering, or dying. Select for the CDH board a qualified health professional who will put our community members’ health first at this most challenging time.

Thank you,

As a resident of Ada County for the last 15 years, I want to be represented by an expert in the medical field and by someone who trusts science and has the credibility and experience always, but especially during a pandemic. Raul Labrador is not that person.

Thank you,

Dear Commissioner Davidson,

I am contacting you in support of infectious disease expert, Dr. Sky Blue for the open seat on the Central District Health's Health Board. It is critical to have as many individuals as possible who have training, expertise and an understanding of medicine and infectious diseases. Dr. Blue, without a doubt, has the necessary qualifications.

Please support Dr. Blue for the Health Board in your vote tomorrow.

Sincerely,

To Commissioners Davidson and Beck:

Shame on you for appointing a partisan political figure with no medical expertise to the Central District Health Board. Raúl Labrador was quoted in the press as saying that he was qualified for this job because he is a father, a grandfather, and that he has "common sense." His claim to having common sense is disproven by his infamous remark from a few years back that, "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care." It is obvious that you appointed Mr. Labrador simply because he hews to the Republican Party line of denying science in general and that the COVID-19 pandemic is a "Democrat hoax," "overhyped by the media," and that COVID-19 is no more serious than seasonal flu. When our country is now losing more lives to COVID-19 every day than we lost on September 11, it’s time to put away that callous indifference to human life, and start taking the pandemic seriously. To Commissioner Kenyon: Thank you so much for advocating for a more responsible appointment.

Sincerely,

To whom it may concern,

I was extremely disappointed in the two Ada County Commissioners who, it seems, unilaterally decided Raul Labrador should be appointed to the Central District Health Board while alienating the third commissioner by not engaging her in dialogue before making this nomination prior to the meeting itself. It is no secret that Raul Labrador has flouted the very guidance provided by the board in which he now hopes to sit. I have worked tirelessly to ensure our community remained healthy and solvent through this Pandemic while watching poor decision making by Idaho leadership in a variety of areas, to include the decisions made by Raul Labrador himself. Now we want him in a position of authority over these same important decisions that have directly affected all of our lives over the past ten months? What a disservice to our community to even suggest his competence in this position. On the contrary, Dr. Sky Blue has been in the trenches of the medical community serving heroically those in great need right now and has helped lend careful and wise guidance towards our citizenry in knowing how best to navigate this difficult crisis. In my opinion as a constituent, there is no need for debate, the choice is clear. Please nominate Dr. Sky Blue to this position and do so with a clear majority of commissioners (11-2 if not 13-0) in the district so there is a clear mandate for true leadership, sound science based guidance, and the dismissal of partisan pandering through a clear and present danger to public health. History will show in very clear terms who made the right decisions through this time and this issue in particular is on full display for all to see as this vote is held and recorded. Selecting Dr. Sky Blue to this position will demonstrate sound leadership and decision making through a crisis and the inability to do so would demonstrate the opposite.

Respectfully,

Dear Commissioners:

I strongly support the candidacy of Sky Blue, M.D. for the Central District Board of Health. His knowledge of epidemiology would contribute significantly to the decisions that the Board has to continue making regarding Covid. Our health depends on people making decisions based on science rather than what people wish were true. I trained in Public Health and Preventive Medicine and am now retired.

Thank you.

Dear Ryan Davidson,

As a voter in the Ada district, I would like to add my voice in support of Dr. Sky Blue for the vacant board seat. I believe that this position is too important to play politics with and that a qualified medical person such as Dr. Blue should be placed there.

Thank you for your consideration,

Dear Mr. Davidson,

Please make the right choice tomorrow and vote for Dr. Sky Blue to fill the vacant board seat. As an infectious disease specialist, he is far and away the most logical choice to advise our state on this critical matter.

Sincerely,

Hello: