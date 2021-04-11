A candid conversation with Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise continues to mourn the loss of two people who were shot and killed on Oct. 25 at the Boise Towne Square mall. That same week, Boise Police officers were involved in a shooting in the downtown area, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office was involved in an armed standoff near the Boise Airport.

"I think the easy answer is, it was one bad week," Lee said. "The reality of the matter is if you sit down you look at the crime stats, crime in general, downward trajectory, but particularly violent crimes, that type of crime that grabs our attention it shocks us, that's on a downward trend... If I compare it to 2017, so just rewind the clock five years, we're down well over 1000 violent crime reported incidences year to date. If I compare this year with 2017, we're down every year; it's still declining. Overall crime (rate) is good when I compare us to comparable cities -- cities like Salt Lake City, Spokane, Reno -- places that many of us have probably visited or have family. Our crime rate is much better than the crime rate in any of those cities."