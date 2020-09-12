Idaho man remembers mother who lost her battle with COVID-19

91-year-old Barbara Warburton tested positive for COVID-19 in October. Three days after receiving her results, she passed away.

BOISE, Idaho — Since Oct. 20, Idaho has recorded 524 COVID-19 related deaths. During the first five months of the pandemic, Idaho counted 539 COVID-19 related deaths.

The end of October is when Barbara Warburton tragically became one of those numbers.

Warburton was 91 at the time of her death. Born of Scottish heritage, she grew up on the East Coast and received a Bachelor's degree in political science from UNC-Chapel Hill.

She also received a nursing degree from New York-Presbyterian in New York City, one of the country's top medical schools.

During those days, Warburton lived in Greenwich Village and spent time watching Harry Belafonte singe before he got famous.

Warburton also raised two boys.

When she and her husband finally retired to Asheville, North Carolina, they used it only as a place to recuperate between jaunts around the world.

Until her husband passed away in 2007, Warburton lived on her own. As age came for her, she was not as stable as she once was, prompting her sons to move her out west with them. For the last two years, she lived with her sons in Boise.

Her move to Boise was great, according to her son, Rob. When COVID-19 hit, however, he spent the last eight months of her life looking at her through glass.

Warburton passed away on Oct. 27, 2020.

"About mid-March, all the assisted living centers started really clamping down on stuff," Rob said. "About mid-March, I think we only saw her by window visit. It was pretty nice but it was nothing like being able to go and get my mom and bring her over for dinner on Sunday."

Long-term care facilities have been more susceptible to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Once it made its way to Idaho, Rob became very concerned.

"I didn't want to admit it to myself, I kind of felt like it was almost inevitable that it would get in there, you know?" he said. "Just too many people, all the staff having to come in and out, two shifts a day. I just felt like it was going to happen sooner or later and it scared the heck out of me."

Once assisted living facilities became affected, Warburton began feeling as if she had a cold, which concerned Rob. Two days after she reported feeling ill, she received a positive COVID-19 test result.

"She didn't really feel terrible, but I think with her COPD she just went down in about five days," Rob said. "I think three days after she got her results back she passed away."

Although Warburton would be considered part of the vulnerable population, it has not made her passing any easier, according to Rob.

"I feel with all this backlash to the mask, I feel like a certain portion of this population is ready to write off the old folks and it's just wrong," he said. "I don't know where these people are coming from, all they talk about is freedom but they're never talking about responsibility."

Rob and his brother Dave were able to be with their mother as she passed thanks to personal protective equipment (PPE). She leaves behind two sons, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The family does not blame the assisted living facility for Warburton's death. They believe they did everything they could to keep residents safe.