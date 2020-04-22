72nd annual Riggins Rodeo cancelled for the first time

The rodeo is usually held the first weekend in May, but not this year due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

RIGGINS, Idaho — In Idaho, the first weekend in May means one thing -- the Riggins Rodeo.

It's the one weekend when Idaho's whitewater capital turns it attention from boats to bucking chutes.

Usually.

After 71 straight years, Riggins will not be hosting a rodeo this spring.

Because of the clamping down across the state to help stop the spread of COVID-19, directors felt they wouldn't be able to pull it off.



It was a question of timing for this year's two-day event.

With the governor's stay-at-home order in place until at least April 30, the Riggins Rodeo was scheduled for just two days later.

Add in the travel restrictions - out-of-state cowboys would have to be in quarantine for 14 days - and trying to tightly pack about a thousand people in the stands, organizers decided it would be impossible to pull it off successfully.

In 71 years they've never missed one - until now. And it's a huge disappointment.

Again, if you were hoping to head to Riggins next weekend for some rodeo action, you're outta luck.

However, we can bring it to you!

Four years ago we wanted to see what all the wild woopin' and hollerin' was all about.

We've got it for you in our 208 Redial. Watch the video and enjoy!

Watch more of The 208:

See all of the latest episodes of KTVB's newest show in our YouTube playlist:

Join 'The 208' conversation: