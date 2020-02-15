Caldwell man one-ups everyone on Valentine's Day, writes 365 notes for his wife

CALDWELL, Idaho — How far would you go to express how much you love someone? For Mike Smith, he decided to celebrate his love for his wife Virginia every day with a note of affection for 365 days, setting a new high bar for all Valentine's Day acts of love.
Check out the video for the entire story, and excerpts of just some of the notes he sent Ginny throughout the last year.
