360 Video: Moment of Zen at Boise's Ann Morrison Park

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, make sure to find a moment to relax and breathe with our Peace of Idaho videos.

BOISE, Idaho — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing nearly everyone to redefine what normal means and what their daily routines are.

During these unprecedented and unnerving times, we want to help everyone find a moment of peace in their days. That is why you may have noticed that we've been airing segments called Peace of Idaho and Moment of Zen.

These brief but scenic videos are meant to help people enjoy something tranquil and calm during their busy days.

Recently, a KTVB crew equipped with a 360-degree camera went to Ann Morrison Park in Boise to capture a moment of peace at the scenic park.