35th annual Idaho Youth Adaptive Sports Camp kicks off exciting experience

BOISE, Idaho — The sounds of summer are so, so sweet for kids out of school for the extended break. There is something even more exciting about the first day of summer camp, an energy that is hard to match.

Just being a kid, learning a new sport, meeting new friends – summer is hard to beat.

Wednesday was just the beginning for the 35th annual Idaho Youth Adaptive Sports Camp in Boise.

“I've been involved in disabled sports for quite some time. I got hurt about 19 years ago and picked up, you know, several sports right away,” Adaptive Sports Camp coach Steve Baxter said.

Learning from the best is hard to beat – Baxter is an avid wheelchair tennis and rugby player. He is a part of Team USA, winning a bronze medal in quad tennis this past month.

“I was pretty athletic beforehand, so I just started playing things and got to know a couple of the people here at Boise Parks and Rec and they said they had a camp and asked if I wanted to coach. So, been doing it for about 12 years now,” Baxter said.

The four-day experience began for a portion of the campers on Wednesday with a wild obstacle course. Twisting, turning, ducking, screaming! A fun time trial, with plenty of lessons in there.

“That's really what we try and show the kids as much as possible, you know, a lot of times they just don't see what they're able to do," Baxter said. "A lot of times they're held back because they don't understand what their real limitations are. So, that's a big thing that we try and do, is try and push their experience a little bit and get them to realize you can probably do a lot more than you think you can."

The camp is offered to kids and teens aged 6-19, who's primary disability is a physical disability that limits mobility. Young athletes with physical disabilities who use a wheelchair, AFO braces and walker or crutches spend the week exploring new sports while connecting with new friends and mentors.

“It's fun getting to show those things to them for the first time, and when that life comes on, they're like, 'oh wow, I can do these things,'” Baxter said. “It's really nice.”

Taking a break from the obstacle course in the beautiful sun, you will find more action inside on the hardwood, including camper Morris Caldwell fresh off a basketball game.

Caldwell is a camp veteran – you will see him flying around the gym, or crashing. Defense was his focus Wednesday. You better believe Caldwell had this week circled on the calendar.

“I like that I can make friends here, and I get to try out new stuff," Caldwell said. "Really fun, and it's a good learning experience for the others."

The coaching staff – filled with highly-accomplished athletes from a variety of adaptive sports – say it is a special week for them as well, watching the kids interact.

“They learned so much from each other as well, not just from us, but from each other and people that may not have as much function as them, doing things differently or doing things more than they thought they could," Baxter said. "It really opens their eyes, and it makes them realize how much more they can do."

The camp runs through Saturday, when families will celebrate the accomplishments, friendships and highlights of the week.