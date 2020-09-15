208 Redial: Boise leaders try and fail to bring mass transit to southern Idaho

On Sept. 15, 2020, Boise held an event that brought in city leaders from all over the country, like the mayor of Minneapolis and the CEO of Amtrak.

On Sept. 15, 2020, there was an annual meeting of mayors taking place in Boise. It brought in city leaders from all over the country, like the mayor of Minneapolis and the CEO of Amtrak, as well as a big item on the meeting agenda.

While meeting, attendees were trying to gain support for a mass railroad system that spread across the country, one that would include Boise

Ruben Galvan was a reporter for KTVB on that day and went to the event at the Boise Depot, the same depot that had not seen a passenger train come through in three years.

Then-Mayor Brent Coles gave then Gov. Dirk Kempthorne a petition with 1,000 signatures asking to bring Amtrak back to Boise.

Spolier alert: they didn't.

