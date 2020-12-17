208 Redial: Which of Santa's reindeer is a fraud

You might know all of Santa's reindeer, even the most famous of them all, but there's one that has been living a lie.

BOISE, Idaho — You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cubit, and Donner and Blitzen. But what if we told you one of them was a fraud.

Well, maybe not a fraud but more of a case of mistaken identity.

Donner is actually named Donder, which is Dutch for thunder, and we've been butchering their name for years now. Donder and Blitzen might be thunder and lightning, but it took one determined woman to make sure everyone got Donder's name right.

Sandy Zuckerman has written to newspapers and called major companies who have made the mistake before, including Bloomingdales who embroidered their towels with Donner.

"Well after the good fight, I got the president, Franz Wieglerr to call me back and say they were taking them off the shelves!" she said. "I'd want it to be right if I paid 300 bucks for those dishes!"

Who knows how many towels, dishes, and socks Zuckerman had recalled for calling Donder Donner.

When KTVB first spoke with Zuckerman, she asked anyone watching to do their part and spread the word of Donder and become a Deputy DA, or Deputy Donder Advocate.

Zuckerman is just cleaning America one reindeer at a time.