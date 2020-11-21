208 Redial: What are you thankful for?

Five years ago, we asked people at the Boise Town Square Mall to tell us what they were thankful for, to which we received a wide range of answers.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired on Nov. 25, 2015

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, there is an opportunity to put all the craziness of the past year into perspective by asking one simple question: what are you thankful for?

Normally, we would pose this question to people face-to-face, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made close-contact communication difficult.

However, we were able to inquire about what people appreciated most at a pretty busy Boise Town Square Mall five years ago.

Brian Holmes set up shop in front of a large sign that asked people a simple question: What are you thankful for?

These are some of the heartwarming responses he got.

"Thankful to have a roof over my head and food on my plate, friends and softball."

"You know, I'm thankful for everything, honestly, I'm thankful for good health, I'm thankful for the snow, I'm thankful for a job."

"I'm thankful for my family and my friends, and life."

"My dog, Butter. He is a yellow lab."

"Family, friends, cousins and food."

"Um, ok. I am thankful for my family, friends, and my house."

"I'm thankful for the ability to afford a plane ticket to come home and not have to be in a situation where I can't do it if I don't want to."

"Dr. Ronald Dutsey is my doctor, my friend and he saved my life and I am thankful for him."

"Thanksgiving would probably be one of my favorites. I just wanted to thank my dad for working so hard and giving us money to live."

"My girls are so whimsical. So for me right now, that's' a pretty big sweet spot. I know it is not going to last forever so I'm thankful for that."

"I grew up as an only child on a farm in eastern Oregon and I love having people around."

"Family is definitely something I like to have around and that is definitely what I'm thankful for."

