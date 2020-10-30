208 Redial: The spookiest building on the Boise State campus

In honor of Halloween coming up tomorrow night, we're looking back at a 2003 story about the infamous Communications building and what (or who) may remain there.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired on Oct. 31, 2003.

It's one of the oldest buildings on the Boise State campus, and if you've ever stepped inside or have taken a class in the Communications building, maybe you've experienced something unnerving.

A shiver, your hair standing up on the back of your neck, or something else that gives you an uneasy feeling.

Originally built in the 1940s, the brick building hosted most of the university's social functions at the time, a majority in the old Suball Theater.

It was around that time that one student tragically died during what was supposed to be a fun night with classmates. The students, referred to today as Dinah, was supposedly stood up by her date. She tried her best to move on, but could not seem to get past the heartbreak she had experienced.

As the legend goes, she tragically took her own life in the bathroom on the second floor. Her spirit, however, continues to live in the building nearly 80 years later.

By day, the sounds from classroom 226 fill the air inside Boise State's Communications building. But when the sun sinks low in the sky and the clock on the wall signals nighttime, the long hallways and dusty windows come alive.

It's history that haunts this building.

