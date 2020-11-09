208 Redial: Remembering Idaho Camera as the iconic store closes its doors for good

As one of the last Idaho camera shops permanently closes its doors, KTVB is looking back on its legacy in the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired in 2004.

Do you remember life before smartphones and digital cameras?

Before cell phones and other technology took the world by storm, you had to pick up a roll of film or a disposable camera before heading out on vacation or a family gathering.

Once you returned, you would turn in your film or camera to get prints made, waiting days, and sometimes weeks to get the photos back.

The excitement of getting the prints back, only to see that your finger was in front of the lens or someone had blinked right when you took the photo.

That nostalgia hit hard today. One of the last remaining camera shops in the Treasure Valley will close its doors for good on Thursday night, after nearly 75 years in business.

Rather than being sad, however, KTVB is leaning into the memories and remembering Pat and Dennis Nagel's camera shop, Idaho Camera.

