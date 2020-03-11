208 Redial: John Miller finds out why Idahoans do their civic duty

Don't forget, you can do your civic duty on Tuesday, Nov. 3 by voting.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired on Nov. 3, 1998.

On Election Day in 1998, life reporter John Miller had two things to do: shoot a story for KTVB and cast his ballot.

Without the time to do each separately, he decided to do both together, gathering feedback from voters as they marked their ballots. Miller wanted to find out, not who Idahoans were voting for, but why they were voting.

Responses ranged from "It's my civic duty" to "It's my responsibility as an American". One woman even said her vote would cancel out her spouse's vote and vice versa, but that still was not a valid reason to skip voting.

"I believe in every vote," she said.

Miller also spoke with Dorothy, an Idaho woman who spent 20 years handing out ballots in Idaho's first voting precinct. After voting, Dorothy could always be counted on to tell voters that they now "have a right to complain."

Luckily, under Idaho law, you can register to vote at the polls on Election Day.

To find your polling place, you can visit the Idaho votes website. If you've already voted and want to ensure your absentee ballot has been received by the County Clerk's Office, you can also track your ballot status on this website.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Remember, even if you get in line at 7:59 p.m., you will undoubtedly still be able to vote.

