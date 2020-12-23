208 Redial: The old Idaho Humanitarian Bowl

In 2002, the Boise State football team was going bowling on their own blue field for the third time in the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame Humanitarian Bowl.

The famous Idaho Potato Bowl is taking place on Tuesday. Like the infamous Boise State blue turf, it started out in relative obscurity but has grown into an Idaho landmark since 1997.

Back in 2002, the Boise State football team was going bowling on their own blue field for the third time. It was called the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame Humanitarian Bowl.

Their opponent that year was Iowa State, or according to KTVB sports director Jay Tust, the Fightin' Will Halls of Iowa State.

Hosting a bowl game is now a well-worn tradition in the City of Trees, but back then, as KTVB life reporter John Miller said, Bronco Nation was just happy to watch some football.

The Broncos would go on to beat Iowa State in that game 34-16.

A lot has changed over the past 18 years: the Humanitarian Bowl is now the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Iowa State is currently ranked tenth in the nation, taking on the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl.

Through all the changes, one thing has remained consistent: a man named Jim Allen has been dancing outside Albertsons Stadium for the last six Potato Bowls.

A teacher from Puyallup, Wash., Allen makes the eight-hour drive from Western because he wants to get better at dancing and wants to be on television.

Thankfully, KTVB was able to grant him one of his wishes with some local air time, even if COVID-19 may prevent him from getting a groove on this year.

