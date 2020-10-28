208 Redial: Halloween costumes in the classroom

If the pandemic has ruined your Halloween plans this year, you're not alone. So enjoy this blast from the past, courtesy of John Miller.

BOISE, Idaho — This week we've been reminiscing on Halloweens past because, let's face it, you're likely going to have a lot of leftover candy this year.

There probably won't be as many Power Rangers or Elsas ringing your doorbell. And there will be fewer teenagers holding their pillowcases open, just waiting for you to drop in candy, without even raising their heads to ask for it.

And since Halloween falls on a Saturday, there likely won't be any costumes in the classroom either.

So that's why we harken back to a Halloween celebration from 20 years ago - when we stopped by Koelsch Elementary School to visit with the little ghouls and goblins there.

If the COVID-19 pandemic has ruined your Halloween plans this year, you're not alone. So enjoy this blast from the past, courtesy of John Miller.

Watch the 208 Redial in the video player above.

