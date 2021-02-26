208 Redial: France repays America's aid with train cars full of personal belongings

Nearly 71 days to the day, a French boxcar filled with personal belongings and items from the World Wars rolled into Boise as part of a gift from the French people.

BOISE, Idaho — On Feb. 22, 1949, a boxcar sent by France rolled down Jefferson Street in downtown Boise as part of the French's display of gratitude and kindness for the United State's role in both World Wars.

The Merci Train, as it's better known as, was France returning the favor of kindness to Americans after the United States sent about 700 boxcars of food and supplies.

The French filled all 49 boxcars with personal belonging, thank you notes and even items from the trenches of World War I, like a vase made out of a shell casing and a helmet that was damaged by an enemy's bullet.

Among the items given to Idahoans was a statue that's now on display at the rotunda of the Idaho State Capitol Building.

Idaho's boxcar still resides in the Gem State and is on display at the Old Idaho Penitentiary's transportation exhibit.