208 Redial: Crafting 'Honey Bunnies' for the Easter holiday

In 1999, KTVB life reporter John Miller was sent on his own Easter egg hunt, where he got some hands-on experience "wrangling" rabbits.

BOISE, Idaho — Three months of 2021 have already come and gone, and Sunday is Easter Sunday. In COVID-19 fashion, some Treasure Valley churches are now offering in-person services this year, while others are still going virtual.

With more Idahoans becoming inoculated every day, this may be the first holiday that people are able to safely gather with friends and family since the start of the pandemic.

Whether you're planning to host Easter brunch or put on an Easter egg hunt for the kids, there is no shortage of ways to celebrate.

In 1999, KTVB life reporter John Miller was sent on his own Easter egg hunt, where he got some hands-on experience "wrangling" rabbits.

Note: This story originally aired on March 30, 1999.

Paul Bohl is one busy man during the Easter season. He spends his days creating dozens, sometimes hundreds, of what he calls Honey Bunnies.

Like all bunnies, these tasty treats don't come from eggs: Bohl uses blobs of dough to create these bunnies. After running them through "The Bun press," he adds legs, a tail, ears, and a couple of cranberry eyes.

Once all those steps have been completed, Bohl sticks his creations into the oven and watches as they transform into cool, cuddly rabbits.