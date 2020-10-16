208 Redial: Council Elementary School kids make memories in a Halloween-monster mobile

Four years ago, KTVB met an Adams County woman who spends eight hours a day working in a lab, surrounded by blood but drives a haunted school bus for kids.

BOISE, Idaho — Halloween is just two weeks away, and there is no question this year will be unlike any other year.

Are you planning to stock up on candy this year? Or are you opting out for activities other than trick-or-treating and visiting a haunted house?

Rather than focus on what will be a new spin on a favorite holiday, we're looking back at one of our favorite stories from one of our favorite fall festivities.

Four years ago, we met Cathy Marvin, an Adams County woman who spends eight hours a day working in a lab, surrounded by blood.

After leaving her job as a full-time phlebotomist, Marvin heads to her second job: driving a haunted school bus for the students at Council Elementary School.

Editor's Note: This story originally aired in 2016.

