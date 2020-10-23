208 Redial: Boise State fraternity takes over the Quad to sing the Bronco's fight song

In 2004, John Miller stopped by the heart of the Boise State campus to see the frat guys who were getting everyone in school spirit.

BOISE, Idaho — It's hard to believe it but the Boise State Broncos are just hours away from their season opener against Utah State. On Saturday afternoon, Bronco Nation will finally be able to shout "BOISE - STATE," from the comforts of home.

When Boise State scores that first touchdown, how many Bronco faithful will be able to sing the full fight song? How many actually know it verbatim? (If you need to cheat in order to answer yes, here it is or scroll down to watch it.)

Well, back in 2002, the members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity make sure everyone on campus knew the words. KTVB's John Miller stopped by the Quad on campus where some frat guys were helping get everyone in school spirit.