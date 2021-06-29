208 Redial: Boise River Festival's artful porta-potty competition

Former KTVB reporter John Miller found that the "arta-potties" were a hit with festival-goers who wanted to join in on the competition.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise River Festival brought thousands of people to Ann Morrison and Julia Davis parks for a week-long event from 1991 to 2002.

With such a massive event, organizers had to make sure there were enough porta-potties for everyone. Turns out, Boiseans found a unique and artful way to decorate the orange plastic restrooms.

Former KTVB reporter John Miller found that the "arta-potties" were a hit with festival-goers who wanted to join in on the competition.

Jon O'Donald, one of the festival-goers, painted the woods on one porta-potty in about 45 minutes. However, he did leave a bear out of it. Other portable restrooms were painted with astronauts, buses and a castle. In total, ten porta-potties were painted for the Boise River Festival.

