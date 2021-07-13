208 Redial: Boise police reward good drivers with french fries

The 208 dialed it back to 1999 when officers with the Boise Police Department pulled over unsuspecting drivers and rewarded them with deep-fried potatoes.

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday, July 13, is National French Fry Day, which should be a state holiday in the Gem State. Regardless if they're cross-cut, shoe-string, steak, curly, sweet, waffle, or crinkle cut, if a starch is fried, Idahoans will eat 'em.

On average, Americans eat about 30 pounds of fried spuds each year. According to the USDA, the serving size of fries is about three ounces, or 12 to 15 individual fries. For comparison, a large fry from McDonald's weighs about a third of a pound.

To celebrate National French Fry Day, The 208 dialed it back to 1999 when officers with the Boise Police Department pulled over unsuspecting drivers and rewarded them with deep-fried potatoes, the key to any Idahoan's heart.

In the 1990s, Boise police started a new program that rewarded people for buckling up when out on the roads. Former KTVB reporter John Miller tagged along with Sergeant Rich Fuhrman to see the new form of citation.

"Usually the only piece of paper we leave with people on a traffic stop costs about $53," Fuhrman said.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above to see the full story.

Dial it back with more 208 Redials: