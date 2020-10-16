208 Redial: Man celebrates 102nd birthday with friends before a round of golf

"I love it, I love it this keeps you going. You know people who rock in a chair, you can rock yourself to death.. I've always had a project to do," he said.

BOISE, Idaho — Having a regularly-scheduled tee time at a local golf course isn't unusual for most retirees. But for Faye Messinger, this leisurely game is what keeps him feeling young while hitting the same greens for decades.

In 2017, KTVB's Brian Holmes visited the Boise Ranch Golf Course, where the Messinger Foursome calls home. The group is exclusive - gotta be old to join, the youngest player then was in their 50s.

But get into the club, and you're awarded a weekly game with Faye, who just turned 102 years old. To celebrate, Faye's friends knew the best way to celebrate another milestone for Faye - a small get-together with donuts and coffee before a round of golf.

His friends told KTVB that Faye is playing better than he has in years, probably because he has taken to riding the cart for all 18 holes, instead of walking nine.

Editor's Note: Watch the video below for the original story and the one above for the updated 208 Redial edition of the story.

