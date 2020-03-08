208 Redial: A look back at the Great Goat Invasion of 2018

Two years ago, a Boise neighborhood woke up to (friendly) chaos.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video shows our original 2018 coverage of the Great Goat Invasion.

Two years ago, a Boise neighborhood woke up to chaos.

A horde of goats was going from lawn to lawn, eating everything in sight.

KTVB's Joe Parris is looking back on that memorable day for a new edition of The 208 Redial.

Residents say the 118 adult and baby goats first showed up on Summerwind Drive off of Five Mile Road at about 7 a.m on August 2, 2018.

Ben Dunn said he found out about the goat invasion when his mother rousted him from his bed.

"My mom was shaking me up like crazy, and she was like 'Ben, come outside!' and I was like 'what, what?'" he said. "I looked out, and I was like, 'oh dang.'"

The hungry herd moved from lawn to lawn, chewing down grass, munching on rosebushes and stripping low-hanging branches bare.

Goats get loose in West Boise neighborhood 1/27

2/27

3/27

4/27

5/27

6/27

7/27

8/27

9/27

10/27

11/27

12/27

13/27

14/27

15/27

16/27

17/27

18/27

19/27

20/27

21/27

22/27

23/27

24/27

25/27

26/27

27/27 1 / 27

"Half the neighborhood's lawn has been cut - I mean, mowing for free!" Dunn said. "It's kind of funny to see them in the road a ton, like not even caring about the cars."

The goats quickly attracted a crowd, as neighbors emerged to snap photos and pet the friendly animals. Animal Control officers responded with a single truck, but quickly realized that would not be enough.

The spectacle made headlines across the country.

KTVB also garnered a 2019 regional Edward R. Murrow Award for "Excellence in Social Media" for our goat coverage.

WATCH BELOW: Our live coverage from the 2018 Boise goat invasion

PREVIOUS: New kids on the block: 118 hungry goats descend on Boise neighborhood

WATCH BELOW: Our live coverage from te 2018 Boise goat invasion

You May Like

Look Closer, The Photographer Was Not Expecting This PhotoZen Herald

Chrissy Metz New Skinny Photos Confirms The RumorsDaily Finance Stories

Couple Who Waits 9 Years To Open Their Wedding Present Gets A Rude AwakeningMyDailyMagazine

McCaughey Septuplets Turn 22 - This Is Them NowJournalistate