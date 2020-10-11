208 Redial: A happy (and unique) Thanksgiving tradition

In 1999, Idaho Life reporter John Miller visited a Bingo game put on by a local radio station and learned the holidays can be happy, even after a breakup.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired on Nov. 24, 1999.

In just over two weeks, Idahoans will be celebrating Thanksgiving, though it may look different this year than in years past.

In addition, Thanksgiving means 2020 is almost over.

While it seems Thanksgiving will not be as good or as memorable as it has in years past, we decided to dwell on what was probably the most "fowl" Thanksgiving for some in the Treasure Valley.

Back in 1999, Idaho Life reporter John Miller decided to take part in what he thought was going to be a friendly game of Bingo put on by a local radio station.

As it turns out, it wasn't an ordinary kind of Bingo, unless your ordinary Bingo game includes a live turkey, a few pictures of ex-partners and a giant Bingo board.

In this particular game, 16 pictures of ex-girlfriends, ex-boyfriends and ex-spouses were pinned onto a square within the giant board.

And the object of the game? To get the turkey to "relieve itself" on the picture.

Should the turkey decide your ex is deserving of a rather "fowl" interaction, you'll be given a prize.

This event, while popular back in the day, has not been held for quite some time. It is not known when the local radio station stopped holding the event, but if it were held this year, would a giant "2020" square be appropriate?

Dial it back with more 208 Redials: