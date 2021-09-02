208 Day: Looking back on the first year of KTVB's 'The 208'

KTVB launched a new show that took a new approach to local news called "The 208" one year ago. And what a year it's been.

BOISE, Idaho — One year ago, KTVB launched a new show that took a new approach to local news called "The 208".

And what a year it's been.

While Monday, Feb. 8 is not the exact date The 208 launched, it is 208 Day. Given the day, we thought it would be the best day to reminisce and celebrate.

In the last 12 months, we've seen and experienced numerous life-changing moments, thanks to the ongoing, worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

If we were lucky, many of us were sent home and asked to work remotely. Like the rest of you, that took some adjustment, especially with regard to how we collected and chronicled your stories.

Despite all of this, we made it work.

We saw the worst in our community, from the vandalism at the Anne Frank Memorial to the vandalism of the Idaho Statehouse during the special session over the summer.

But we also saw moments of change, like the Black Lives Matter rallies in June 2020.

You told us your tales, ones of sacrifice, grief, compassion and love, and we saw the best in not only us but each other.

We explored Idaho towns like Athol, Culdesac, and Dickshooter, that one not so much still around, but a destination for humor.

We brought back John Miller, if only on screen, to remember simpler times through the 208 Redial series.

Hopefully, most of all, we brought you some good laughs in a year with a few of them.

We plan to keep bringing you those laughs, and hopefully in-person interviews, very soon. Until then, cheers to another year.