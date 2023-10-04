2023 Boise Open Studios Tour

Spanning two weekends in October, Idahoans can check out 78 local studios across the Treasure Valley featuring over 100 artists.

BOISE, Idaho — For two weekends in October, the Boise Open Studios Collective Organization (BOSCO) will showcase 101 artists at 78 studios throughout the Treasure Valley.

The BOSCO studio tour opens the studios where the artists work and will provide opportunities for the public to meet the artists and artisans of Idaho in their creative spaces.

The free, self-guided studio tour invites Idahoans to discover new artistic talent, see local studios, learn about artists' tools, techniques and what inspires them. The studio tour will be held over two consecutive weekends in October. Half of the artists will participate in the first weekend; the other half will participate in the second weekend.

1st weekend: Oct. 7 & 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2nd weekend: Oct. 14 & 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BOSCO is a non-profit organization that aims to educate the public about local artists, their creations and the processes of making various forms of art. The organization was formed 21 years ago with just 13 artists - it has since expanded to include 119 artists.

From ceramics and sculpting to painting and glass works, the event hosts an artistic medium for everyone.

"I just think it's a really great opportunity for the customer and even our local peers to come through, check out our studios, see where we operate and how the process is done," said flameworking artist Matt Wolfe.

**Art Giveaway: Guests perusing the studios will have an opportunity to win a piece of art to take home. At each studio visited, a stamp is provided. Once visitors receive a minimum of 10 stamps on their "passport," they are entered into a drawing for a chance to win art.

Visit the BOSCO 2023 Open Studios Tour website for a list of artists, studios, map of participating locations and other information.

