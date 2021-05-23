2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Find out who won the home, Ford truck and other prizes

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The winners of the St. Jude Dream Home, a Ford F-150, and club seats for a 2021 Boise State football game were announced on Sunday night.
The home is built by Berkeley Building Company and is located in the Calistoga Community.
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom and three-garage home features a finished garden level basement, a kitchen grotto and other upgrades including wood floors and cabinets.
The single-level, 2,422 square-foot home features a yoga studio with a built-in wellness bar, a primary bedroom suite with a "spa experience" bathroom, Tranquility by Trane healthy air system, a full guest wing with en suite bath and sitting area, and an outdoor water feature.
The estimated value of this home is nearly $625,000.
All 17,777 tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out in a record-breaking 89 minutes.
The winners of the three major prizes were:
- 2021 St. Jude Dream Home: Diana Rogers-Gray from Boise, ID
- 2021 Ford F-150 Pickup: Wendy Dlugos of Nampa, ID
- Four Boise State University Club Seat tickets for a 2021 football game: Deborah Arment of Meridian, ID
Take a tour of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home in Meridian
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: