2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Find out who won the home, Ford truck and other prizes

One lucky Idahoan will now be able to call the 2,422 square-foot Meridian house their home.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The winners of the St. Jude Dream Home, a Ford F-150, and club seats for a 2021 Boise State football game were announced on Sunday night.

The home is built by Berkeley Building Company and is located in the Calistoga Community.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom and three-garage home features a finished garden level basement, a kitchen grotto and other upgrades including wood floors and cabinets.

The single-level, 2,422 square-foot home features a yoga studio with a built-in wellness bar, a primary bedroom suite with a "spa experience" bathroom, Tranquility by Trane healthy air system, a full guest wing with en suite bath and sitting area, and an outdoor water feature.

The estimated value of this home is nearly $625,000.

All 17,777 tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out in a record-breaking 89 minutes.

The winners of the three major prizes were:

  • 2021 St. Jude Dream Home: Diana Rogers-Gray from Boise, ID  
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Pickup: Wendy Dlugos of Nampa, ID
  • Four Boise State University Club Seat tickets for a 2021 football game: Deborah Arment of Meridian, ID 

Take a tour of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home in Meridian

