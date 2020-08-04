Tickets for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home sell out in record four hours

This year's Dream Home is a new 2,500 square-foot single-level home in Meridian's Bridgetower West neighborhood.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Raffle tickets for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home sold out Thursday in just four hours.

All 13,777 tickets were snatched up by 9:03 a.m., raising more than $1.3 million for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

This year's Dream Home is a newly-constructed 2,500 square-foot single-level home in the Bridgetower West neighborhood in Meridian. It's estimated value is $549,900.

"The home this year, it's really exciting," said Berkeley Building Company President Joe Atalla. “Every year everybody asks, 'we want to see a secret room.' So, this year we've brought the secret room back and we've got some other exciting surprises too."

This is the seventh consecutive year that Berkeley Building Company has constructed the St. Jude Dream Home.

Tickets sold out in just four days last year. Each ticket cost $100.

The Dream Home is the grand prize, but there are several other great prizes available to win this year.

Here is a look at the other prizes, including the deadlines to be entered to win them:

April 16, midnight - Four Boise State University Club Seat tickets to the Sept. 5, 2020 football game

April 24, midnight - 2020 Ford F-150 supercrew 4x4, courtesy of Treasure Valley Ford Stores

May 15, midnight - $2,500 VISA gift card

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no open house tours this year. But you can take a virtual tour in the photo gallery and video below.

Tune into KTVB Channel 7 for our annual ticket sell-a-thon starting at 5 a.m. on April 16. The drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes will take place during a special broadcast on KTVB Channel 7 on May 31.