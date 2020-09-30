'Time is running out:' Deadline to respond to 2020 U.S. Census fast approaching

Officials say it is crucial for each Idahoan to make sure they will be counted.

BOISE, Idaho — An important deadline is fast approaching.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced that Monday, Oct. 5 will be the last day to respond to the 2020 Census.

With that date just days away, it’s important to make sure you are counted for many reasons.

U.S. Census Bureau regional spokesman Donald Bendz says Idaho ranks first in the nation for its 2020 census response rate.

99.9% of Idaho households have already been counted through self-response, or from a door-to-door census taker, but there are still some people who need to be counted.

“Idaho is doing very well, but there are still those remaining few households that have not responded," Bendz said. "Our message to them is that if a census taker comes to your door, please respond to the census taker because we want to make sure you are counted and everyone in the state of Idaho is counted.”

The census is mandated in the U.S. Constitution, and the data collected helps set how many representatives each state is allotted on a national level, as well as local representation.

Time is running out to respond to the #2020Census. Help ensure everyone is counted by reminding your friends and family to complete the census today. Respond now at https://t.co/nzqhoc1xHM. pic.twitter.com/BkjVOa0FZV — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) September 28, 2020

In addition, hundreds of billions of dollars go back to communities across America based on census data. That is especially important for Idaho, considering how fast the state is growing.

“If people have a need for road services, new firehouses, if they have to put in any kind of federal request for funding, all of that comes from census data,” Bendz said.

Worried about privacy? The information in your response is safe with the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Your information cannot be traced back to you as a respondent, and your information cannot be used against you by local law enforcement, so regardless of your immigration status we want you to fill out the 2020 census," Bendz stressed. "Your information is protected by law.”

If you’re part of the .01% who have not responded, there are three ways to make sure your household is counted.

Residents can call 844-330-2020, fill out the 2020 census questionnaire sent to your home in April, or respond online at 2020census.gov.