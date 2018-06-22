BOISE - Friday marks the kick off to the 2018 Boise River float season!

Floaters can catch the shuttle at Ann Morrison Park to Barber Park for just $3.

On the weekend, shuttles run every 15 minutes and every hour on weekdays.

If you don't have your own tube, you can rent a variety of tubes and rafts at Barber Park rentals.

The rental shack is open from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6:15 Fridays, weekends and holidays.

As of Friday, the river is flowing at 800 CFS, which officials say is prime for floating, but the water is a little cold.

"Today, this morning we measured it at 52 degrees be prepared to be a little chilly, that first step in the river is always a shock to the system, but a nice warm day out here it should be pretty refreshing," says Scott Koberg, the Director for Ada County Parks and Waterways.

And of course, safety is paramount.

All raft rentals from Barber Park are equipped with life vests and anyone under the age of 14 is required by law to wear a life vest at all times on the river.

Have fun but officials also want floaters to remember, no glass, alcohol or trash in the river!

© 2018 KTVB