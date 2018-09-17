WILDER -- One person was killed and another seriously injured in a wreck south of Wilder early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 2:13 a.m. at Batt Corner Road and Lower Pleasant Ridge Road.

Idaho State Police say 20-year-old Kaleb Vandenbosch of Nampa was driving south on Batt Corner Road when his Toyota Camry crossed over the centerline into the oncoming lane. The Toyota hit a northbound Chevrolet pickup driven by 28-year-old Juan Andres Castillo Vega of Mexico.

The force of the impact caused both vehicles to roll, police say, and two passengers were thrown from the Toyota as it overturned.

Twenty-year-old Agustin Alva of Nampa died from his injuries at the scene. The other passenger, 21-year-old Amanda L. Greco of Nampa, was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Greco was listed in stable condition Monday afternoon, a hospital spokesman said.

Neither Greco nor Alva was wearing a seatbelt, police say. The crash remains under investigation.

