Police say the girl was struck by a family member's car while it was pulling out of the wash bay.

Caldwell Police say a two-year-old girl has died from her injuries after being run over Wednesday night at a car wash.

This incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Like-Nu Car Wash at 2800 Cleveland Boulevard.

Police say the child ran out in front of a family member's vehicle as it was leaving the wash. She was transported to St Luke's in Boise where she was pronounced dead.

Caldwell Police are investigating and talking with family members.